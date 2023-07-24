Blue Jackets’ Prospects Summer Check-In: Corson Ceulemans

Welcome back to our new series for the summer of 2023 for the Columbus Blue Jackets. We are checking in with notable prospects throughout the organization.

In case you missed the first two parts of the series, we took a look at the signed goaltending prospects in the Blue Jackets’ organization and what to expect from them moving forward. Today we shift our attention to the future of the blue line.

Once the Seth Jones’ trade to the Chicago Blackhawks was completed, many questions began to surface about the state of the Blue Jackets’ blue line and what it might look like. These questions have been warranted as the team has endured two of the worst defensive seasons in franchise history. It pointed to a clear need to address their blue line both on the NHL roster and in their prospect pool. In the summer of 2021, the team started to take steps to address this in the pipeline. They had an opening to do so thanks to trading their former captain Nick Foligno.

Corson Ceulemans Check-In

How Acquired: Drafted by the Blue Jackets 25th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

2022-23 Teams: Wisconsin Badgers (NCAA) and Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

2022-23 Stats: Recorded 8-15-23 in 33 games for Wisconsin and added 1-1-2 in 13 games for Cleveland.

Corson Ceulemans led the Badgers’ blue line in all major offensive categories in 2022-23. (Tom Lynn/UW Athletics)

2023-24 Contract Status: Has three more seasons left on his current deal at $925,000 since his contract begins with the 2023-24 season. He will become an RFA after the 2025-26 season.

Expected 2023-24 Teams: Cleveland Monsters

Expected Role in 2023-24: Top-four defenseman in the AHL with chance to see NHL time if there are enough injuries.

2022-23 Season Recap

Ceulemans chose to return to the University of Wisconsin for the 2022-23 season hoping to build off a disappointing 2021-22 season that saw some experts think the Badgers would be among the top teams in the country. Instead of being among the best, the Badgers finished in sixth place in the Big 10 the year after winning the conference. 2022-23 was surely going to be better.

Except that’s not quite how things worked out. The team did win three more games in 2022-23 than the previous season. But that meant finishing with a record of 13-23-0. While the team was certainly better in spots, they couldn’t overcome the strength of the Big 10. They finished in last place as a result.

The Badgers had a chance to make something out of the end of their season with a showdown against Michigan in the conference tournament. Despite scoring nine goals, they lost both games ending their season. Game 1 was a 6-5 overtime loss thanks to a goal by Steven Holtz. Then their season ended with a 7-4 loss to the Wolverines.

The 2022-23 season ultimately cost head coach Tony Granato his job. In seven seasons with the Badgers, he endured five losing seasons. This even prompted some questions about the culture at Wisconsin under him given the losing.

Ceulemans did everything he could to keep the Badgers in games. He was their best blue liner and especially shined offensively. He scored eight goals in 2022-23. The Badgers were 6-2-0 in games where Ceulemans scored a goal.

Ceulemans also showed some improvement on the defensive side of the puck. But on many nights, the deficits were too much to overcome. Still Granato knew how good of a player Ceulemans was.

“He’s an elite skater. In the blink of an eye, he’s up in the play,” Granato said of Ceulemans. He sees the game unbelievably well and seems to know where his other four teammates are on the ice at all times. He’s gifted at the offensive blue line, that is for sure.”

Given the coaching change and having two years of college under his belt, the Blue Jackets signed Ceulemans to both his entry-level deal that doesn’t start until this upcoming season and an ATO agreement to join the Monsters for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

After a shaky first period in his professional debut against Grand Rapids on Mar 16, Ceulemans settled his nerves and showed what kind of player he can become in the final 40 minutes. He had some confidence. He was using his skating to his advantage. It was clear he was learning the AHL game but it was a nice debut all things considered.

Ceulemans was able to score his first professional goal in Rochester on Mar 26. It was assisted the brothers Sillinger Cole and Owen.

Overall, Ceulemans showed progress in his game and is ready to take the next step with the Monsters in a more full-time role.

2023-24 Season Outlook

Ceulemans is a virtual lock to start the 2023-24 season with the Monsters. He is expected to get ample playing time in the top-four. What will be interesting to see is who from the Blue Jackets join him in Cleveland at the start of the season.

There are many, myself included, who think the top-seven in Columbus is mostly set. What does that mean for the likes of Nick Blankenburg and David Jiricek? Both players are waivers exempt and could start with the Monsters. The Blue Jackets’ excess could strengthen the Monsters. Ceulemans could have a chance to play on a pretty loaded team as a result.

Ceulemans will play his first full pro season. With that, he could be in line to play the most games he’s ever played in a single season. He will learn the pace of the AHL on a night-in and night-out basis while continuing to refine his overall game.

A successful season for Ceulemans is one that shows improvement on both sides of the puck while consistently making an impact even if it doesn’t hit the scoresheet. He’s a major part of the future of the Blue Jackets’ blue line. How quickly he gets into the Blue Jackets’ immediate plans depends on him and his continued development.

Biggest Questions in 2023-24

How quick will Ceulemans learn the AHL? He got a small sample of it at the end of last season. How quickly he can adjust to the league, its pace and its play will be a big factor in determining how his season will go.

How much progress will Ceulemans make defensively? Skating and offensive prowess are not an issue. He is willing to jump into plays when presented. Can he resist the urge to jump in when it’s better to stay back? This part of his development will be telling on a possible timeline to the Blue Jackets.

Final Thoughts

The 2023-24 season for Ceulemans will be his first chance to get a taste of the pros on a full-time basis. I expect some bumps and a learning curve. But I also expect some brilliant flashes too. If Jiricek does get to the Blue Jackets, Ceulemans has a path to be Cleveland’s top defender.

Ceuleman’s season will be one that I will follow more closely given where he is at on the curve. Ideally he gets a full season in Cleveland so he can experience his development without disruptions. While he could see some games in Columbus if things go far enough down the depth chart, he is likely a year or two away from a more permanent role in Columbus.

Ceulemans is right where he needs to be at this time. The key now is that the Blue Jackets don’t have to rush anyone from Cleveland. Let him get the development time he needs and then go from there. A full season with tangible development would be a win for everyone involved.