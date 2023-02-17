Blues News & Rumors: O’Reilly, Blais, and More

The St. Louis Blues have returned from their combination All-Star Break and bye week with a bit of a pep in their step. Now on a three-game winning streak, the team is proving they will not just roll over and ride off into the sunset each night. With under 10 games left until the March 3rd trade deadline, they will continue to be a team to keep an eye on a nightly basis.

Here’s a look at all of the Blues news, notes, and rumors since Feb. 11, 2023.

Rosen Continuing to Shine

Defenseman, Calle Rosen, has continued to surprise offensively for the Blues this season. The 29-year-old has found his groove this year, earning a role in the NHL as he continues to show his coaches, teammates, and front-office members that he deserves to stay at the top level through the rest of the season. In the team’s return to action, Rosen scored two goals in 90 seconds against the Arizona Coyotes in a 6-5 overtime victory. His seven goals and 15 points this season bring his career total to 10 goals and 27 points through 73 career games in the NHL. He is among seven defensemen with the club that should continue to see ice time through the remainder of the season and push for a nightly spot in the lineup next season.

Blais Returns to St. Louis in Style

In his first game back with the Blues, forward Sammy Blais made his presence known in the final minutes of the second period against the Coyotes. St. Louis trailed by a score of 2-0 after the first period of play, and thanks to the efforts of Brandon Saad and Blais, the team began a five-goal rally. His game-tying goal was his first of the season, and his first goal scored in regulation since May 1, 2021, when the Blues took on the Minnesota Wild.

Blais was traded to the New York Rangers two months later, on July 23, 2021, in a deal that brought Pavel Buchnevich to St. Louis. His time in New York was short-lived after he was dealt by the Rangers back to St. Louis on Feb. 9th, 2023, in a package deal for forward Vladimir Tarasenko. Blais appeared in only 54 games throughout two seasons for the Rangers after suffering a torn ACL on Nov. 16, 2021, in a collision with defenseman P.K. Subban.

Leddy Scores in 900th NHL Game

The veteran defenseman, Nick Leddy, appeared in career game 900 this week when the team took on the Florida Panthers. Not only did he become one of 174 defensemen to reach this milestone, but he also scored his second goal of the season during the club’s three-goal run on the Panthers between the first and second periods. Of his goal, Leddy said: “I was just trying to read the play and I thought I could get ahead of [Brandon] Montour there and it ended up working out. Just trying to create some offense when I can and use my feet, try and create plays off that.”

Nick Leddy, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Drafted 16th overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Leddy’s time in St. Louis is now his fourth NHL team. The 31-year-old played seven seasons with the New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, and Detroit Red Wings. He is currently under contract with the Blues through the 2025-26 season.

Binnington Fourth in Blues All-Time Wins

Goaltender Jordan Binnington has officially moved his way to fourth place in the Blues franchise with 109 career wins. The victory over the Coyotes helped him surpass Grant Fuhr to take sole possession of fourth place. Binnington now trails only Curtis Joseph (137), Jake Allen (148), and Mike Liut (151) on the all-time list. His victory and milestone mark the second goaltender this season that he has surpassed on the list after moving beyond Brian Elliott’s 104 team wins.

Blues Injury Notes

O’Reilly and Buchnevich Activated from Injured Reserve

Ahead of the team’s game on Feb. 11th, the Blues received good news with both Ryan O’Reilly and Buchnevich returning to the lineup. After missing 14 games due to a broken foot, O’Reilly returned and has made an impact in each game scoring two goals, one game-winning, and one assist. Buchnevich missed four games during his absence but has also made an offensive impact registering one goal and four assists since returning.

Saad to Injured Reserved List

After sustaining an upper-body injury during the second period of St. Louis’ 6-2 win against the Panthers on Feb. 14th. Saad, 30, has recorded 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 46 games this season. Ahead of Thursday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils, he was placed on the Injured Reserve list. Forward prospect Jake Neighbours was recalled from the Springfield Thunderbirds as a corresponding move and will take his place in the lineup.

Scott Perunovich Sent to Springfield for Conditioning Assignment

On Feb. 12th, the Blues announced their top defensive prospect, Scott Perunovich, has been reassigned to the Thunderbirds for a conditioning assignment. In what was supposed to be a major step forward in his career, this season has been yet another pause in his professional career after sustaining an injury on Oct. 6, 2022, requiring surgery to repair a fractured left shoulder. While there is no timetable for his return to the NHL, the 24-year-old’s acclimation to game speed will hopefully come quickly.

Blues Trade Rumors

O’Reilly Trade Still in Play

Despite a strong performance since returning from his injury, the future status of O’Reilly in St. Louis remains a mystery. According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, O’Reilly has stated that he wants to remain a member of the Blues organization but also wants to hold his value. (from ‘Exclusive: Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly on trade talk, contract extension: ‘I want to be here’,’ The Athletic, Jan. 26, 2023).

Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There have been talks between him and the Blues and appears to be a desire from both sides to find a way for him to remain in St. Louis, and a real possibility of that happening. However, with trade interest in O’Reilly from teams like Colorado, Vegas, Winnipeg, and Toronto, it would be foolish for Blues’ general manager Doug Armstrong not to listen. (from ‘What I’m hearing about Ryan O’Reilly’s future with the Blues and trade market,’ The Athletic, Feb. 13, 2023).

Barbashev Becoming an Ideal Trade Target

With the NHL trade deadline only a matter of weeks away, trade speculation will begin to uptick, and the Blues seem to be one of the prime targets for contending teams. Earlier this week, trade speculation for veteran forward Ivan Barbashev picked up as a low-cost option that proved last year he is more than just a bottom-six player. Speculation of trade interest from teams like the Boston Bruins has begun to pick up, and it seems like more teams could be interested in the 27-year-old Russian. Barbashev is in the final year of his contract with the Blues, earning $2.25 million this season. He has appeared in 405 NHL games, all with St. Louis, amassing 78 goals and 177 points. He had a career year during his 2021-22 campaign, scoring 26 goals and 60 points.

Blues Defensemen Gaining Trade Interest

Reports surrounding trade interest in Blues players have continued to make their way around the NHL. Thursday night, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported it is “very possible” St. Louis moves one of its top-four defensemen Colton Parayko, Torey Krug, Justin Faulk, or Leddy. Dreger added Parayko has drawn the most interest of the quartet. All four of the club’s defensemen hold no-trade clauses at this time. Parayko, Krug, and Faulk all carry $6.5-million cap hits; Parayko is under contract through 2030, while Krug and Faulk are signed through 2027. Leddy inked a four-year deal worth $4 million annually this past offseason.

The Blues will return to action Saturday in an afternoon matinee matchup against a division opponent, the Colorado Avalanche, looking to extend their winning streak to four games before hitting the road for a two-game road trip.