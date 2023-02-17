Canucks Should Shut Down Demko for the Rest of the Season

To say it has been a difficult season for Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is an understatement. After starting the season 3-10-2, he suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 1, 2023, that has kept him out of the lineup since. Now, just days before he was set to be the backup versus the Philadelphia Flyers, he has suffered a setback and will be out for an undetermined amount of time. At this point of the season, it may be in the Canucks best interest to shut down their star netminder for the rest of the season so he can be ready for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Injury Timeline

To get the full picture of Demko’s injury, one must look back to the end of the 2021-22 season when he was injured late in the season on Apr. 19 vs the Ottawa Senators. Rather than being shut down for the season, he played through a lower-body injury as the Canucks believed they could still make the playoffs. Once the offseason came, he had surgery and was ready for training camp to open the 2022-23 season.

As mentioned, against the Panthers on Dec. 1, 2023, he left the game with a lower-body injury. The injury looked to have occurred while stretching out his right leg to make a save. Originally, the injury was projected to keep him out six weeks, but it has kept Demko out double that time as he has not played in the past 12 weeks.

Demko has now suffered a setback as he left practice early after making a save on Feb.16, 2022. This was the same leg he had injured against the Panthers, which leads many to believe he may have aggravated the injury. He was scheduled to backup against the Flyers, but as reported by multiple outlets, including Sportsnet’s Elliott Friedman, he suffered a setback, and his date of return to the lineup is now unknown.

Little to Gain From Demko’s Return

Despite the Canucks having 27 games left in the season, bringing Demko back when he clearly hasn’t fully recovered from his injury makes no sense. At this point, Vancouver should be doing everything possible to tank for Connor Bedard, and playing a Vezina Trophy calibre goaltender would hurt their chances of finishing as low as possible in the standings. Unless the Canucks need to show off the 27-year-old for trade purposes, having him in the net could push them from finishing into the bottom five of the league to the bottom 10 and out of the first overall sweepstakes.

There are also organizational benefits to keeping him out of the lineup. Currently, Arturs Silovs is the undisputed starter in the American Hockey League. If Demko returns, that means either Collin Delia or Spencer Martin would be assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks and take away starts from the young Latvian keeper. While having competition is great, this is a situation where letting the 21-year-old lead Abbotsford and experience playing in the playoffs is exactly the type of development he needs at this point of his career.

Risk of Future Injury

The biggest reason the Canucks should keep Demko on the sidelines for the rest of the year is the potential of a more serious injury, as he is clearly not back to 100% yet. With the amount of stress goaltenders place on their lower body, whether it be dropping down to the ice or during cross-crease movement, it is crucial that rehab properly and ensure there is a low chance of re-injury before they step out on the ice. If not, the injury could continue to linger throughout the player’s career and essentially derail a goaltender’s potential.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A cautionary tale would be Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen. On Jan. 12, 2022, he suffered a lower-body injury that was originally thought to be a one-week injury which actually sidelined him for eight weeks. He then returned on Mar. 17, 2022, played in 11 games and then suffered another lower body on Apr. 9, 2022, which led to him being shut down for the rest of the season. While Demko wants to get back on the ice, the potential of him suffering another injury in a lost season is just too risky, especially considering how valuable he is to the Canucks.

Canucks Must Be Careful With Demko

All NHLers want to play, but the Canucks would be wise to prevent Demko from stepping on the ice again in a game this season. The potential risk for additional injuries is too high, and as mentioned, could have significant consequences going into next season. Letting him rest is the best option, even if he pushes for a late-season return.