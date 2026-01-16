Bobby McMann’s Next Contract Is a Big Test for the Maple Leafs

A player who the team loves and is gaining great respect among Leafs Nation, Bobby McMann’s rise has quietly become one of the most important storylines of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ season. His success is now forcing the organization to make a decision that will say a lot about how it plans to build going forward.

James Mirtle’s recent breakdown of McMann’s next contract sums up just how important a decision this might become. On one hand, the 29-year-old winger is getting better and better each season, doing exactly what the Toronto Maple Leafs need. On the other hand, he’s still a late bloomer with a relatively short NHL track record.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Maccelli, Laughton, Tavares & Post-Mortem

Undoubtedly, there will be questions about what he’s worth. If he’s extended, what is the best term, value, and timing?

McMann Has Earned The Right To Be Considered For A New Contract

McMann’s play warrants the organization taking a look at how to approach his future. As Mirtle writes:

“On the season, McMann has taken a big step forward from last year’s breakout 20-goal, 34-point campaign: After his goal against Colorado, he was on pace for career highs of 26 goals and 44 points.” source – ‘What’s the right number for the Maple Leafs to re-sign Bobby McMann?’ – James Mirtle – The Athletic – 01-14-2026

If he continues to take steps forward and set career highs, he could get expensive. His speed, size, and growing confidence have allowed him to move up the lineup without looking overwhelmed, including shifts next to Auston Matthews. That matters when it comes to figuring out what he’s worth.

What Might McMann’s Contract Look Like?

Mirtle suggested that a deal in the $4 million AAV range is likely. That will make some fans uncomfortable, especially given McMann’s current $1.35 million cap hit. But as Mirtle rightly points out, that number is irrelevant. The Leafs aren’t paying for what McMann was; they’re paying for what he is now, what he will become, and what the market says he’s worth.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Comparable players with similar age curves and production profiles have landed contracts that fall squarely in that range, particularly in a rising-cap environment where scoring depth is increasingly scarce. Add in the reality that the 2026 free-agent class is thin, and McMann’s leverage only grows if Toronto waits.

He mentioned players like Tyler Bertuzzi, Warren Foegele, Connor Brown, and Ryan Hartman, among others.

Maybe the Maple Leafs Can Offer More Term?

If the Leafs believe McMann is a legitimate long-term piece, but their concern is the cap hit, there’s logic in exploring the idea of offering term in exchange for a reduced AAV. For McMann, it would offer his first real financial security. A four- or five-year deal in the $3.5–$3.75 million range could end up looking very reasonable two years from now.

The risk, of course, is committing too early. McMann has had stretches where he’s gone quiet, and he hasn’t yet built a playoff résumé that removes the question marks that surround him.

Waiting gives the Leafs more information — but it also risks inflating the price if he continues producing or shines in the postseason. The Leafs will have cap space, but not enough to make a mistake here. Letting another useful, homegrown forward walk only to replace him at equal or greater cost would be a familiar and frustrating outcome. Then again, paying too much for a forward that winds up not maintaining his current pace would be a blunder that Treliving can’t afford.