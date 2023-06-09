Boston Bruins 2022-23 Player Grades: Nick Foligno

In the summer of 2021, Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney retooled his bottom-six forwards in free agency. He did so by bringing in veterans, one of which was Nick Foligno. The former Columbus Blue Jackets captain was signed to a two-year, $7.6 million contract that carried a $3.8 million average annual value (AAV).

It’s safe to say that the contract seemed like an overpay and it played out that way in 2021-22. Foligno played in 64 games and had two goals, 11 assists, and plus/minus of minus-13. Things were so bad, it wouldn’t have surprised anyone if the Sweeney moved him, but it turned out that it didn’t happen, mainly because of his very high AAV. Instead, the Bruins placed him on waivers before the season started, he went unclaimed and returned to Boston. The Black and Gold were glad he did.

Nick Foligno Turned Things Around in 2022-23

Talk about going from one extreme to another. Foligno had one of the biggest bounce-back turnaround seasons this season under first-year coach Jim Montgomery. Primarily on the fourth line, he had 10 goals and 16 assists and was a plus-18. He played on the second power-play unit and recorded five points in 60 games. He gave his new coach flexibility in all situations.

He primarily played with Tomas Nosek, but the Bruins also worked in Jakub Lauko on the wing from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and center Joona Koppanen when Nosek went down with an injury in January. As usual, he took the younger players under his wing and it was never more evident than in November when Jeremy Swayman was sidelined with an injury for the month. Foligno invited Swayman to his house for Thanksgiving dinner.

On Feb. 28 in a 4-3 Bruins overtime win over the Calgary Flames on the road, Foligno was injured late in the second period and ended up missing the rest of the regular season due to a knee injury. Already missing Taylor Hall who was injured three nights earlier against the Vancouver Canucks, Sweeney went out and traded for Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings and Foligno went and picked up his new teammate at the airport while on injured reserve (IR). Although he was not a captain or alternate captain, he led by example with everyone both on and off the ice.

Foligno’s Injury Hampered His 2023 Playoffs

It’s safe to say that Foligno was than 100% for the series against the Florida Panthers. To compound matters, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci were also dealing with injuries that kept them out of the lineup as well at different points in the series. Foligno did not take part in the pregame skate ahead of Game 3 in Florida, but after he was planning on being a healthy scratch, he was inserted late into the lineup after Krejci determined he couldn’t go after the skate. Foligno was slotted into a center spot and ended up scoring a goal in the Bruins’ 4-2 win.

He would pick up an assist in Game 4, but that was it for him finding his way onto the scoresheet. He did not play in the deciding Game 7 at the TD Garden that Boston lost 4-3 in overtime. His injury was a tough blow to not only him, but the team as well. He was one of the most important bottom-six forwards all season long, but that was interrupted by his injury against the Flames. One has to think about what might have been if was healthy for the whole series.

Foligno’s Future Unclear Ahead of Free Agency

Foligno is just one of many free agents the Bruins have this summer. After his season both on and off the ice, Sweeney would love to bring him back, however, it just might not be possible. He would have to take a major hometown discount, almost like what Bergeron and Krejci did last summer, to remain with the Black and Gold and it’s highly unlikely that happens. If there was one thing that his 2022-23 season did was it showed the other teams that he still has something left in the tank and would be a good addition to a young team ready to make a playoff push or a team that is championship ready and he could provide the same role with them in the bottom-six as he did in Boston.

Grade: B+