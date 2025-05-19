Bruins’ Lindholm Leading at World Championship

To say the 2024-25 NHL season was underwhelming for the Boston Bruins would be an understatement. In fact, it wouldn’t be that big of a stretch to say it was one of the most disappointing campaigns in franchise history. After investing big money in free agents Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov last offseason, the Bruins ultimately fired head coach Jim Montgomery, traded away most of its core and committed to a roster retool. In the case of Lindholm, it quickly looked like the Bruins had made a costly mistake by signing him after what already appeared to be a down 2023-24 season. To his credit, as well as the relief of Bruins fans, he found his footing late in the season while playing with David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, and he’s continued that success while representing Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

A slow start to the season for Lindholm made headlines early, but the 30-year-old center rounded into form and ultimately finished with 17 goals and 47 points in 82 games—an improvement over the 44 points he posted the year prior, split between the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. While these numbers aren’t enough production for a player the Bruins signed to be their de facto No. 1 center, his turnaround was encouraging. Even more promising is the fact that Lindholm played in all 82 games and is now contributing at a high level at the World Championship.

Lindholm Dominating World Championship Tournament

In six games so far during the tournament, Lindholm has scored six goals and 10 points, both marks tied for tops among all skaters. On top of his production on the scoresheet, Lindholm has also been a crucial member of Sweden’s club due to his faceoff prowess, something the Bruins have sorely lacked since Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both retired in the same offseason.

Elias Lindholm has been dominating the 2025 IIFH World Championship after the Boston Bruins’ season came to an end early. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lindholm’s best game of the tournament so far came against Slovenia when the veteran forward recorded a hat-trick to help secure the victory for his team.

“Our goal is to win here,” said Lindholm, “but first you have to make the playoffs and now we’re here. Tonight, I got the bounces with me. I guess I’ll have to keep shooting, because they seem to go in.”

Winning is important to Lindholm, and this leadership will be imperative for the Bruins as they look to complete a quick retool and find themselves back in contention sooner rather than later. Leadership alone won’t get the Bruins back on track, however, as they’re also going to need to assemble a talented, competitive group of players who can compete at hockey’s highest level.

It’s unlikely Lindholm ever returns to his 42-goal, point-per-game pace from the 2021-22 season, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a focal point of the team’s core moving forward. He’s still an immensely talented player with great two-way instincts and a good shot. The fact that he’s also found chemistry with Pastrnak and Geekie is a major plus.

The past few offseasons in Boston have been filled with question-marks for various reasons. Unfortunately, this one won’t be any easier or more clear-cut. Still, the team did a good job at accelerating their retool with some strong, albeit difficult moves around the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. If these changes, some other key additions and bounce-back seasons from Lindholm and Jeremy Swayman all fall into place, things could get better sooner than later. Still, that may be simplifying the process a little bit. Only time will tell.