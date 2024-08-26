Bruins’ Zacha Provides Versatility and Consistency

The Boston Bruins will enter the 2024-25 NHL season with a significant yet under-discussed advantage, thanks to the versatile Pavel Zacha. Whether playing as a center or a winger, Zacha’s consistency has been remarkable during his time with the Bruins. In his two seasons with the team following a trade from the New Jersey Devils in 2022, Zacha has split his time between these two positions, with the majority of his ice time spent alongside David Pastrnak. This has been no accident either. While Pastrnak has been the team’s best player for quite some time, it’s worth noting that his two best seasons have coincided with his partnership with Zacha. Though Pastrnak’s success can’t be solely attributed to this pairing, the chemistry between the two Czech natives has certainly played a role in Pastrnak’s play, regardless of whether Zacha has played on the wing or at center.

Pavel Zacha has played well for the Boston Bruins in his two seasons with the team despite being tasked with playing primarily as a winger in his first season and a center in his second season with the club. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 27-year-old Zacha played the entirety of the 2023-24 season in the Bruins’ top six, serving as the team’s de facto No. 1 center. This marked the first time the Bruins had to plan for a season without both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci since Bergeron became a mainstay with the team in 2003, leading to an adjustment for the entire team. Despite this challenge, Zacha and Charlie Coyle stepped up admirably, exceeding expectations in a way that many had not anticipated.

While Zacha had experience playing center in the past, his role in the NHL had primarily been as a winger with the flexibility to move to center when needed. This full-time switch to center naturally raised legitimate questions. Similarly, Coyle, who had become a fixture as the Bruins’ third-line center, faced uncertainty with his permanent move up the lineup. Nevertheless, both players thrived in their new roles, with Coyle even achieving a career-best 25 goals and 60 points in 82 games.

Despite their success, it became clear that the Bruins needed a long-term upgrade at the center position. To address this, the team signed Elias Lindholm to a seven-year contract during the offseason. With Lindholm likely to take over as the top center alongside Pastrnak, the expectation is that Zacha will return to the wing on that line, while Coyle will continue in his role as the second-line center alongside captain Brad Marchand.

Zacha’s Role Moving Forward

For the Bruins, having a proven top-six NHL center like Zacha on the wing offers invaluable flexibility. This allows the team to make adjustments in response to injuries, in-game situations, or specific matchups. Zacha’s seamless ability to transition between center and wing at the top of the lineup provides the Bruins with a unique advantage that most teams lack. Versatility is important, but Zacha’s consistency, even when switching between positions that require different defensive instincts and assignments, sets him apart. His ability to impact the game in all three zones remains unchanged, a testament to his creativity and instincts as a player.

In addition to his on-ice versatility, Zacha brings a level of stability and reliability that few players offer. His hockey IQ and ability to read the game allow him to be effective in various situations, whether the Bruins are pressing for a goal or protecting a lead. This stability is crucial, especially in high-pressure moments when the team needs dependable players who can perform under duress. Zacha’s consistent play helps anchor the Bruins’ lineup, providing a solid foundation that the coaching staff can build around as they navigate the challenges of a long and strenuous NHL season.

While the Bruins’ opening lineup remains uncertain, it’s a given that it will evolve throughout the season due to injuries, trades, performance and any other number of factors that must be considered. What is known, however, is that Zacha will remain a consistent impact player for the Bruins, regardless of his position in the lineup. His versatility ensures that the Bruins can rely on him to contribute effectively, no matter where he plays.