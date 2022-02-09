Bruins’ Rask Retires From NHL

After 15 seasons in the NHL, Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask has retired from hockey. The 34-year-old netminder ends his NHL career as the Bruins’ all-time leader in games played (564) and wins (308) and is tied for first with Tim Thomas with a .921 save percentage.

Tuukka Rask has officially retired from the NHL as one of the best goalies in the history of the Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rask is one of the most polarizing figures in the history of Boston sports despite the tremendous career he put together. There are always going to be critics, but Rask was truly appreciated by a large portion of the fanbase despite much of the noise that surrounded his play throughout his career. Truly one of, if not the best goalies in the history of the franchise, Rask will undoubtedly see his number raised to the rafters in TD Garden one day and will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Rask will finish his career with one Vezina Trophy, one William M. Jennings Trophy, 564 wins – good for 61st all-time, 308 wins – good for 33rd all-time, the fourth-best save percentage in NHL history, the 11th best goals-against average in NHL history and the 18th best goals-saved above average in NHL history.

Rask would briefly attempt a comeback this season after requiring offseason hip surgery to repair a torn labrum. Though Rask did his best to return to form, the comeback was short-lived and not to be.

Rask’s Official NHL Retirement Statement

Rask would release the following statement via the Boston Bruins to announce his retirement from the game of hockey.

“Today is a day that I hoped would never come. But now that it’s here, I feel I owe it to everyone to hear it from me. When I made the decision to have surgery on my hip last summer, I did so knowing that the road to recovery would be challenging. I also knew it was something I would have to do if I wanted to give myself a chance to play my best hockey again. The rehab, the workouts, the practices – all of it was with the intention of getting back to where I needed to be to help my teammates win games and make another run at a Stanley Cup. Over these last few weeks, I’ve realized that my body is not responding the way it needs to for me to play at the level I expect of myself and that my teammates and Bruins fans deserve. Therefore it is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from the game of hockey. While I am sad to say goodbye to the game I love, I am so very thankful to have shared these last 15 years with the greatest teammates and fans in the best sports city in the world. We have shared so many special memories over the years – bringing the Cup back to Boston in 2011, our runs to the Final in 2013 and 2019, playing overseas in the Czech Republic, Northern Ireland and China, and of course the Winter Classics. I am so thankful that I was able to represent Finland on the world stage and win a bronze medal in the 2014 Olympics. While these experiences were all incredible, what I will remember most about all of them is the bond that I had with my teammates, coaches and team staff, the memories that we will always have, and the friendships that will last a lifetime. Through all the ups and downs, I am so grateful for all the support this team and the people of Boston have given me. I will miss everything that comes with representing the Boston Bruins. But now, I’m excited to spend more time with my family and friends who never stopped supporting my dream. Boston is special for so many reasons and will always be our adopted home. We look forward to remaining a part of this amazing community.” Tuukka Rask via @NHLBruins on Twitter