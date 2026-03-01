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Bruins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Trade Deadline Buyers, Olympic High and More

THW S. 2 min read BOS

As the Boston Bruins push through the final stretch of the 2025-26 season, here are the major storylines that are dominating the conversation and their schedule for the upcoming week.

The March 6 Trade Deadline

With the deadline just days away, GM Don Sweeney is in a prime position to be a buyer. Boston currently holds the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and has built up a strong stockpile of draft capital, including six first-round picks over the next four drafts.

Insiders report the Bruins are actively looking for a top-four right-shot defenseman and a top-six forward. To make a deal happen, young talents like Matthew Poitras, Mason Lohrei, or pending free agent Andrew Peeke are circulating in the rumor mill as potential trade chips.

Riding the Olympic Gold High

The Bruins are getting a massive emotional and competitive boost from the return of Jeremy Swayman and Charlie McAvoy, who just won Olympic gold with Team USA in Milan. Swayman is having a stellar bounce-back season, while McAvoy recently gave a heartfelt interview about how much the Olympic victory meant to his family after a year of personal and physical adversity.

Morgan Geekie’s Breakout Streak

Coming out of the Olympic break, forward Morgan Geekie is arguably the hottest player on the roster. He was recently on a nine-game point streak, having tallied eight goals and five assists in that span. He leads the team in power-play goals and has already matched his goal totals from last season.

Related: Every NHL Team’s Biggest Need Heading Into the 2026 Offseason · Bruins Need to Target 2 Key Prospects for the Blue Line and the Retool · Bruins Should Inquire About Dylan Larkin Amid Trade Rumors

Bruins Schedule This Week

The Bruins have a busy and challenging week ahead as they look to secure their playoff positioning.

DateOpponentLocationTime
Tuesday, March 3vs. Pittsburgh PenguinsTD Garden (Boston, MA)7:00 PM EST
Thursday, March 5@ Nashville PredatorsBridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN)8:00 PM EST
Saturday, March 7vs. Washington CapitalsTD Garden (Boston, MA)12:30 PM EST
Sunday, March 8@ Pittsburgh PenguinsPPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA)4:30 PM EDT

Note: Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 8.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

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