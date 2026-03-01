Canadiens Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Laine, Xhekaj, Hutson, Caufield and More

With the NHL Trade Deadline arriving this Friday, March 6, 2026, the Montreal Canadiens front office is working the phones while the team heads out west to shore up their standing in the Atlantic Division.

Here is a breakdown of the trending stories, the upcoming schedule, and the outlook for the Montreal Canadiens over the next seven days.

Patrik Laine Granted Permission to Seek a Trade

The biggest storyline heading into the March 6 deadline is what the Canadiens will do with Patrik Laine. Laine has only played five games this season due to core muscle surgery, but recently resumed practicing.

To clear his $8.7 million cap hit and make room for other additions, Montreal has reportedly granted him permission to seek a trade. Teams like the Los Angeles Kings have already inquired, and the Habs’ willingness to use their salary retention slots makes a deal highly plausible.

The Debate Over Arber Xhekaj’s Future

The 25-year-old defenseman is currently dominating trade rumour chatter. Arber Xhekaj leads the Canadiens in hits and provides a massive physical edge, but he has occasionally found himself as a healthy scratch in a crowded blue-line rotation. Other playoff-bound teams are calling about him, leaving management with a tough choice: cash in on his trade value, or keep his much-needed toughness for their own playoff run.

A Legitimate Playoff Push

The Canadiens are currently sitting comfortably at 3rd in the Atlantic Division with a strong 32-17-9 record (73 points). They are riding high after a 6-2 thumping of the Washington Capitals just yesterday (Feb. 28), fueled by two goals from Cole Caufield and a stellar 27-save performance by Jakub Dobes.

Lane Hutson’s Power-Play Impact

Analysts are heavily discussing Lane Hutson’s vital role on the man advantage. The team has scored 41 power-play goals this season, and Hutson has been on the ice for 32 of them. Pundits are noting that the Habs’ power play tends to look stagnant and overly reliant on perimeter passing when his elite mobility isn’t out there breaking down defensive structures.

Canadiens Are Embarking on the Classic “California Road Trip”

Historically, this three-game swing can be a physical grind, but it represents a massive opportunity for Montreal. The San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings are all battling for playoff position out west.

The most fascinating element of this week is the deadline. Because it lands right in the middle of this road trip, the roster that steps onto the ice against San Jose on Tuesday could look noticeably different than the one that plays Los Angeles on Saturday.

Canadiens Schedule This Week

Date Opponent Time (EST) Location Tuesday, March 3 @ San Jose Sharks 10:00 PM SAP Center, San Jose, CA Friday, March 6 @ Anaheim Ducks 9:00 PM Honda Center, Anaheim, CA Saturday, March 7 @ Los Angeles Kings 7:00 PM Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

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