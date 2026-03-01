Capitals Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Trade Deadline, van Riemsdyk, Hutson and More

Washington Capitals fans are on the edge of their seats right now. The next seven days are arguably some of the most pivotal of the season for the Caps. Here are the key storylines and their upcoming schedule for the week of March 1-8, 2026.

The March 6 Trade Deadline

General Manager Chris Patrick has made it publicly clear that the team is “actively pursuing” a higher-end, skilled winger to solidify their top-six forward group. The team has plenty of cap space (reportedly around $12.6 million), but they are actively avoiding pure rentals in favor of players with term who can help beyond this season.

Trevor van Riemsdyk’s Potential Exit

NHL insiders report that the Capitals are likely to move on from veteran defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk before Friday’s deadline. TVR has been a frequent healthy scratch recently.

Moving him would secure an asset and clear the path for highly touted defensive prospect Cole Hutson, who is expected to jump to the NHL from Boston University in mid-March.

The “Ovi” Urgency

Alex Ovechkin is sitting on an NHL-record 921 career goals and is currently in the final year of his contract at age 40. The front office is feeling immense pressure to assemble a competitive roster around him for what could be his final playoff push.

Capitals Schedule This Week

The Capitals have a remarkably light schedule over the next week, which is a massive advantage for the front office. Playing only two games gives management the bandwidth to focus on trade deadline negotiations without the distraction of a heavy travel schedule.

Date Opponent Location Time (EST) Tuesday, Mar. 3 Utah Mammoth Capital One Arena (Home) 7:00 PM Saturday, Mar. 7 Boston Bruins TD Garden (Away) 12:30 PM

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