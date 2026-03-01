Senators Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Trade Rumours, Giroux, Zub, Zetterlund and More

The hockey world is hyper-focused on the March 6, 2026, NHL Trade Deadline, and the Ottawa Senators are heavily featured in the rumour mill. Sitting at 29-22-8 after a dominant 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 28, Ottawa is currently five points out of the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. This puts General Manager Steve Staios in a tricky position: decide whether to push for the playoffs or sell off assets.

The Claude Giroux Dilemma

Insider reports (including from Pierre LeBrun) indicate that 38-year-old veteran Claude Giroux could be made available if Ottawa’s playoff hopes fade on their upcoming road trip.

However, Giroux holds a full no-movement clause and reportedly wants to stay in Ottawa to push for the postseason.

Artem Zub to Edmonton?

The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly shifted their trade deadline focus from offense to defense, and Artem Zub is at the top of their target list. Zub’s reputation as a reliable, right-handed shutdown defenseman makes him highly coveted, and a deal could fetch Ottawa a strong return if they decide to sell.

Parting Ways with Fabian Zetterlund

Acquired at last year’s deadline, Zetterlund hasn’t quite found his footing in Ottawa (tallying 12 goals in 59 games so far). Several sports outlets are highlighting him as a prime trade candidate who could benefit from a change of scenery while returning assets for the Sens.

Senators Upcoming Schedule

The Senators are heading out on a crucial Western road trip that will directly overlap with the trade deadline. How they perform in the first two games against Edmonton and the Calgary Flames will likely dictate Staios’s final roster decisions on Friday, March 6.

Date Opponent Location Time (EST) Tuesday, March 3 Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place 9:00 PM Thursday, March 5 Calgary Flames Scotiabank Saddledome 9:00 PM Saturday, March 7 Seattle Kraken Climate Pledge Arena 10:00 PM

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.