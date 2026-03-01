Blue Jackets Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Werenski’s Run, Greaves’ Rise, Fantilli’s Surge and More

Coming off a tough 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Feb. 28—where a 2-0 lead slipped away—the tension is definitely high. But despite the recent stumble, the Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to play meaningful hockey in March, sitting at 5th in the Metropolitan Division with a 29-21-8 record.

Here is a breakdown of the biggest stories surrounding the team right now, followed by a look at their upcoming schedule.

Zach Werenski’s Historic Run & Norris Case

Zach Werenski is playing some of the best hockey of his career. He just set a franchise record for the longest point streak by a defenseman (extended to nine games against the Islanders). Fresh off winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, he is building a very compelling case for the Norris Trophy.

The Rise of Jet Greaves

Greaves has been an absolute revelation in the crease. He was riding an incredible hot streak before the Islanders loss and currently boasts an 18-12-7 record. He is keeping Columbus highly competitive, and a major talking point right now is whether it’s time for the front office to commit to him long-term.

Adam Fantilli’s 2026 Surge

After a slow start to the season, Adam Fantilli has been dialed in since the calendar flipped to 2026. He scored the game-tying goal against New York on Saturday and has 14 points in his last 18 games, proving he can be a clutch performer when the stakes are highest.

Trade Deadline Decisions for Don Waddell

With the Blue Jackets surging—including a massive seven-game winning streak that was just snapped by the Boston Bruins on Feb. 26—General Manager Don Waddell is facing a crucial deadline. The narrative has shifted from Columbus being clear-cut sellers to potentially holding onto major targets or even buying to solidify a playoff spot.

Blue Jackets Upcoming Schedule

This seven-day stretch is a gauntlet that could make or break their playoff positioning. They kick things off with a punishing road-and-home back-to-back. Facing a powerhouse divisional rival in the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden is tough enough, but having to fly home immediately to host a physical Nashville Predators team the very next night will test their endurance and depth.

After that, they get a slight breather before hosting the Florida Panthers. They cap off the week against the Utah Mammoth, which is a game they absolutely need to capitalize on to secure two points at home. Expect to see both Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins split the crease early in the week due to the back-to-back.

Date Opponent Location Time (EST) Monday, March 2 at New York Rangers Madison Square Garden 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 3 vs. Nashville Predators Nationwide Arena 7:00 PM Thursday, March 5 vs. Florida Panthers Nationwide Arena 7:00 PM Saturday, March 7 vs. Utah Mammoth Nationwide Arena 7:00 PM

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