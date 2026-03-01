Hurricanes Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Streaks Continue, Gostisbehere Milestone, Road Trip and More

Here is a look at the key storylines for the Carolina Hurricanes over the next week, along with their upcoming schedule.

The March 6 NHL Trade Deadline

As the deadline approaches this Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the Hurricanes are positioned as heavy buyers. Sitting comfortably atop the Metropolitan Division with a 38-15-6 record, rumors are swirling about how aggressive general manager Eric Tulsky will be.

The team has been linked to several centers in the rumor mill (including a potential reunion with Vincent Trocheck), though it remains to be seen if Carolina is willing to part with their top-tier prospects or draft capital to make a splash.

A Massive 12-Game Point Streak

The team is currently on a tear. Fresh off a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, the Canes have won five straight games and are riding a 12-game point streak—tying the fourth-longest run in franchise history.

Individual Milestones & Hot Hands

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere has been phenomenal, recently tying Zach Werenski for the fourth-most three-plus point games among NHL defensemen this season. Meanwhile, franchise cornerstone Sebastian Aho just scored his 74th career power-play goal, passing Pat Verbeek for the third-most in franchise history (behind only Ron Francis and Eric Staal).

Lenovo Center Sellout Streak

The team just celebrated its 150th consecutive regular-season and playoff sellout at home, proving that the “Loudest House in the NHL” is living up to its reputation.

Hurricanes Schedule This Week

The Hurricanes are heading into a grueling Pacific Northwest and Western Canada road trip. As the calendar turns to March, they must be road warriors, playing four away games in just six days.

The most challenging stretch comes right as the trade deadline hits on Friday. They will play a tough back-to-back against Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers on Friday night, followed immediately by a Saturday night matchup against the Calgary Flames. Handling the travel fatigue and potential roster shake-ups from the deadline will be the biggest test for head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s squad this week.

Date Opponent Location Time (EST) Monday, March 2 Seattle Kraken Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA) 10:00 PM Wednesday, March 4 Vancouver Canucks Rogers Arena (Vancouver, BC) 10:00 PM Friday, March 6 Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place (Edmonton, AB) 9:00 PM Saturday, March 7 Calgary Flames Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, AB) 10:00 PM

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