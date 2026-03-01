Carolina Hurricanes’ 3 Stars of February

The fifth edition of “3 Stars of the Month” is here, and it’s going to be a different one than previous editions of the column. While the Carolina Hurricanes played five games in total, we cannot forget some of the players’ performances at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games, which will also factor in. That said, who made the February edition of 3 Stars of the Month?

Third Star: Shayne Gostisbehere

When on the ice, he haunts teams with his offensive IQ, especially when on the power play. When it comes to the power play, he is the quarterback for the Hurricanes. If not for nagging injuries, Shayne Gostisbehere could be pushing for the record of points in a single season for a defenseman in franchise history.

“Ghost” has 41 points in 42 games. He’s been stellar for the Hurricanes all season, and with five points in five games in February, it makes sense that he’s the third star in the latest edition of this column series.

The first pair of points came on Feb. 1, when he had two assists against the Los Angeles Kings to begin the month. The last three points came against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 28 to close out the month. He scored a goal and had two assists against the Red Wings, which gives him three goals against his former team since rejoining the Hurricanes last season. Safe to say that he loves playing against them.

He’s been great all season, and while he’s known for his offensive upside, his defensive game has gotten better over the last season and a half. His play on defense has been crucial to stopping plays from happening, and it’s been shown as the 2025-26 season has progressed. Plus, his veteran mindset has helped Alexander Nikishin along this season, as the pair have been an underrated duo when both are healthy.

Gostisbehere has been everything the Hurricanes hoped for when they signed him to his three-year deal back in the summer of 2024.

Second Star: Taylor Hall

Another veteran who shone through the five Hurricanes games in February is 2018 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall. Like Gostisbhere, Hall had five points through the five games in February. However, his five points came within the last two games on Feb. 26 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Feb. 28 against the Red Wings.

Hall managed a goal and an assist on Thursday, while having a goal and two assists on Saturday. What a way to kick off the last 25 games of the regular season and a welcome back from the Winter Olympic break. In 59 games, Hall has 14 goals and 32 points. Within two games, he went from 12 to 14 goals and 27 points to 32. Talk about efficient.

What’s impressive is that this is the first year in a three-year deal that he signed during the 2025 Playoffs to keep Hall in Raleigh through the 2027-28 season. He has been a great addition to the Hurricanes since being part of the three-team trade last season, in which Carolina only had to give up a third-round pick for him to the Chicago Blackhawks to retain half of Mikko Rantanen’s contract from the Colorado Avalanche.

That’s great asset management and investment from the Hurricanes. Now, they’re seeing Hall leading the young guys, Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, to being one of the best lines through the last two games of February.

The fact that the Hurricanes still have Hall for two more seasons is remarkable. For what he’s gone through in his career, hopefully, he can win the Stanley Cup to add to his already impressive resume. Have a February, Taylor Hall.

First Stars: Jaccob Slavin, Seth Jarvis & Sebastian Aho

Earlier, it was stated that this edition of the “3 Stars of the Month” would be different. Well, here is the reason why. While three of these guys did put up points for the Hurricanes in February, we are going to lean more on the Olympics for these first stars of Jaccob Slavin, Seth Jarvis, and Sebastian Aho.

Slavin won the Gold Medal for the USA, tallying one assist, a plus-4 rating, and going 18-for-18 on the penalty kill. He was once again the shutdown defenseman the USA needed throughout the tournament, especially going through multiple overtime games during the knockout games. While he did not tally any points for the Hurricanes, he did manage a plus-3 in the five games through February. Plus, winning a gold medal definitely secures a first star.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jaccob Slavin (74) of the United States in action against Canada in the men’s ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Regarding Jarvis, for Canada, he had one point and was a plus-1 through the last five games on the way to winning a silver medal. When it came to the Hurricanes, he had three goals and six points in the five games en route to the team sweeping February.

In the two games coming back from the Olympics, Jarvis had one goal and three points, with two of those points coming against the Lightning. While he did not win the gold, getting a silver and his first Olympic point in his Olympic debut is pretty special. What a month for the Winnipeg native, who once again proved why he belongs on the international stage.

Finally, for Aho, he had a stellar Olympics with Finland, adding to his impressive international resume. During the Milano-Cortina Games, he finished with four goals, six points, a plus-4, and a bronze medal. After being successful in the World Juniors and World Championships, it was good to see Aho thrive at the Olympics as well.

In the five games with the Hurricanes, he tallied four goals and six points. Aho had goals in back-to-back games to begin February and finished the month with goals in back-to-back games. He had three points against the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 3 for good measure.

When it comes to Slavin, Jarvis, and Aho, it’s hard not to give them all the first-star honors after representing their countries and winning medals. Also, it doesn’t hurt to help the Hurricanes go 5-0-0 in February and carry a 12-game point streak into March.

As we head into the second-to-last month of the regular season, the Hurricanes sit at 38-15-6 with 82 points, nine clear of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Metropolitan Division lead. They’re on a five-game winning streak and are on a 12-game point streak. With the trade deadline just five days away and 23 games left until the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it feels like the Hurricanes are not going to slow down.