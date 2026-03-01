3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s Strong 5-1 Win Over Canucks

On Saturday, Feb. 28, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Vancouver Canucks for their third matchup of the 2025-26 season. Seattle started strong, scoring two goals in the first half of the first period. Vancouver scored early in the third to try to even the score, but the Kraken scored again just five minutes later to get their two-goal lead back. Seattle scored two more unanswered goals in the third period to walk away with a 5-1 win. The Kraken now have a 2-1 lead in the season series.

Two Milestone Moments for Two Kraken Players

This game marked Vince Dunn’s 600th NHL game. The defender has been a part of the Kraken since the beginning, after he was claimed by Seattle from St. Louis in the expansion draft. He kicked off this milestone game in the best way possible: opening the scoring. Chandler Stephenson held the puck at the blue line and passed it across the ice for Dunn. He skated up a little bit but took a shot through traffic to put the Kraken on the board.

Just three minutes later, Jaden Schwartz skated the puck into the Kraken’s zone and passed it to Adam Larsson at the blue line. He also took a shot at the blue line, but Kevin Lankinen made the initial save. Stephenson picked up the rebound and sent it past the goal line to give Seattle a two-goal lead.

This primary assist for Larsson marked his 200th assist in the NHL. Another player who has been with the Kraken since its inception, Larsson and Dunn form the first defensive pairing on the Kraken. The two have been the go-to on the blue line since the beginning. The two players celebrating these milestone moments together is an incredible feat that they should celebrate.

Larsson is also 11 games out from another major milestone: his 1,000th NHL game. If he manages to stay healthy, as he normally does, he will reach this achievement in March.

Eberle Was Snubbed of Hat Trick

By the time the Canucks pulled Lankinen from the crease, the Kraken were already up by three goals, two of which were scored by Jordan Eberle. He also hit the empty-netter, causing hats to rain down in Climate Pledge Arena. However, towards the end of the game, they announced that Eberle’s second goal was actually credited to Matty Beniers, with Eberle earning the primary assist.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)

This is now the second time in as many months that the officials have taken away a hat trick from a Kraken player. The first was on Jan. 27, when Jared McCann’s third goal was waved off after Beniers was assessed a double minor for a high stick, right after the hats fell to the ice.

After McCann’s hat trick, the Kraken offered a chance to get a free hat, thanks to American Express. Perhaps they’ll offer the same chance again for those who threw their hats onto the ice for Eberle. Regardless, it’s unfortunate this keeps happening to the Kraken.

Kraken Finally Earn Their First Win Back From Break

The NHL finally returned after a three-week break for the Olympics on Wednesday, and this is now the Kraken’s third game back. Their first two games were back-to-back, where both the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues held the Kraken back to only score one goal in each game. Back on home ice, the Kraken finally managed to break the cycle and get their first win.

This game was the first in a six-game homestand for Seattle. The hometown crowd and home ice should hopefully be beneficial for Seattle as they continue their push for the playoffs. Seattle has been up and down the standings all season, but now, as the season is drawing to a close, this is where each point matters most.

They are currently in the second wild card spot with 65 points. They sit just under the first wild card spot, tied with the Utah Mammoth, who are tied with the Edmonton Oilers in the third spot with 65 points. It is a tight race, and every point counts.

Kraken’s Homestand Continues on Monday

The Kraken will continue their six-game homestand on Monday, March 2, when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.