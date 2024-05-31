Revisiting Seattle Kraken’s Expansion Draft 3 Years Later

With the Seattle Kraken’s expansion draft three-year anniversary coming up, it is a great time to assess the team’s first few seasons as an NHL franchise. In the club’s three seasons, they have gone 107-112-27, making the playoffs just once in the 2022-23 season where they fell in Round 2 to the Dallas Stars. They have had just one head coach, Dave Hakstol, but have since moved on to Dan Bylsma moving forward. With change on the horizon, let’s analyze the team’s expansion draft selections, the first of many decisions that have shaped its young history thus far.

Anaheim Ducks – Sonny Milano

Original Selection: Haydn Fleury

The Anaheim Ducks originally selected Haydn Fleury. The defenseman ended up playing just 36 games for the franchise, scoring two goals and two assists. Instead of Fleury, Seattle should have taken forward Sonny Milano. He broke out for the Ducks in the 2021-22 season, scoring 14 goals and 34 points in 66 games. While he would not have been a slam-dunk selection, it would have been an improvement over Fleury.

Arizona Coyotes (Utah) – Christian Fischer

Original Selection: Tyler Pitlick

The Kraken originally selected winger, Tyler Pitlick. However, he was part of the franchise’s first-ever trade, getting shipped to the Calgary Flames for a fourth-round pick. While this was a good way to pick up a draft pick, they should have gone with winger, Christian Fischer. Fischer is no star, but he has been a physical presence in Arizona and the Detroit Red Wings’ bottom-six across the past two seasons.

Boston Bruins – Jeremy Lauzon

Original Selection: Jeremy Lauzon

The Boston Bruins did not leave many good options for the Kraken, so defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was the best pick. After playing 53 games in Seattle, he was shipped to the Nashville Predators for a second-round pick. This was great value for Seattle, and they even turned the draft pick into a strong prospect in Jani Nyman.

Buffalo Sabres – Will Borgen

Original Selection: Will Borgen

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Will Borgen was relatively unknown at the time of the expansion draft but has since emerged as a reliable defensive defenseman. He has spent the past three seasons in Seattle, averaging 16:40 per game in a bottom-four role. While forward Jeff Skinner was available, it would not be in the Kraken’s best interest to have brought in his $9 million cap hit.

Calgary Flames – Mark Giordano

Original Selection: Mark Giordano

Mark Giordano was the Kraken’s first captain, but his tenure with the team did not last long. He played just 55 games in Seattle, scoring six goals and 23 points. From there, he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs for two second-round picks and a third-round pick.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs

Overall, Giordano was the best selection and was a great asset to flip as he has boosted the team’s prospect pool. The two second-round picks have turned into top prospects Niklas Kokko and Lukas Dragicevic, and the Kraken possess the 88th pick in the 2024 Draft as a result of the trade.

Carolina Hurricanes – Nino Niederreiter

Original Selection: Morgan Geekie

Morgan Geekie was taken from the Carolina Hurricanes, and he totaled 142 games in Seattle, scoring just 16 goals and 50 points. After two seasons, he went to Boston in free agency. He did not provide much to the Kraken, and his presence has not been missed. Instead, Seattle should have selected Nino Niederreiter.

The winger scored 24 goals and 44 points in 75 games in the 2021-22 season with the Hurricanes before taking his talents to Nashville the following season. From there, he got traded to the Winnipeg Jets and has since emerged as a strong middle-six winger. While it is hard to say how Niederreiter would have performed in Seattle, he likely would have provided more value to the team than Geekie did.

Chicago Blackhawks – John Quenneville

Original Selection: John Quenneville

John Quenneville never suited up for the Kraken, spending the past three seasons split between European leagues and the American Hockey League (AHL). While he did nothing for Seattle, there were no other strong options. The team could have selected Calvin de Haan and his $4.55 million cap hit, or goaltender Collin Delia. However, it is likely neither of them would have touched the ice for Seattle if selected.

Colorado Avalanche – J.T. Compher

Original Selection: Joonas Donskoi

Joonas Donskoi played 75 games for Seattle in their inaugural season, scoring two goals and 22 points. Since then, he has not touched the ice in any professional league. While he was a valuable veteran presence, the team would have been better suited to selecting J.T. Compher.

Compher was a valuable piece for the Colorado Avalanche during the 2021-22 season, scoring 18 goals and 33 points in 70 regular season games. He also scored five goals in 20 games during the team’s Stanley Cup-winning run. Following the 2022-23 season, he signed a five-year, $25.5 million contract with the Red Wings, bringing an elite defensive presence in their middle six.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Gavin Bayreuther

Original Selection: Gavin Bayreuther

Just like Chicago, the Columbus Blue Jackets did not offer much. Gavin Bayreuther was never even signed by Seattle as he returned to Columbus following the draft. The only other option was Max Domi, but adding his $5.3 million cap hit would not have been a great idea for the Kraken.

Dallas Stars – Jamie Oleksiak

Original Selection: Jamie Oleksiak

Jamie Oleksiak was selected as a pending free agent and immediately extended on a five-year, $23 million contract. He has been a great defensive defenseman for the team, and there were no better options to have selected.

Detroit Red Wings – Dennis Cholowski

Original Selection: Dennis Cholowski

The Red Wings did not offer much, so Dennis Cholowski was the best selection. He played four games for the Kraken before getting picked up off waivers by the Washington Capitals. While he provided little value to the team, the only other option was Vladislav Namestnikov. However, Namestnikov would not have a spot on Seattle’s roster, so selecting him makes no sense.

Edmonton Oilers – Adam Larsson

Original Selection: Adam Larsson

Just like Oleksiak, Adam Larsson was selected without a contract but immediately extended to a long-term contract. He has been one of the best players for the Kraken in their young history so there is no reason to believe he was not the correct selection.

Florida Panthers – Frank Vatrano

Original Selection: Chris Driedger

The first big mistake by Seattle was passing on Frank Vatrano. While nobody could have foreseen his 37-goal campaign this past season with Anaheim, taking goaltender Chris Driedger was undoubtedly a mistake. He has played just two NHL games since the 2021-22 season while simultaneously carrying a $3.5 million cap hit that is buried in the American Hockey League (AHL). This was not an obvious blunder by Seattle at the time, but it was no doubt a mistake.

Los Angeles Kings – Blake Lizotte

Original Selection: Kurtis MacDermid

The Kraken originally selected defenseman Kurtis MacDermid. However, he was ultimately flipped to the Avalanche for a fourth-round pick. Just like they did with Pitlick, this was good asset management. However, they should have gone with center, Blake Lizotte. He is no star, but he has been a valuable piece of the Los Angeles Kings’ bottom six in recent seasons. He is a reliable two-way center who can win faceoffs, win puck battles, and play big minutes, doing more for the Kraken than a draft pick.

Minnesota Wild – Kaapo Kähkönen

Original Selection: Carson Soucy

This is the hardest decision of the draft so far, as it is between defenseman, Carson Soucy, and on-the-rise goaltender, Kaapo Kähkönen. At the time, 24-year-old Kähkönen was coming off of a 16-8-0 season with the Minnesota Wild where he possessed a 2.88 goals-against average (GAA) and .902 save percentage (SV%).

Kaapo Kahkonen, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Soucy played 142 regular season games and 14 playoff games across his two seasons in Seattle, scoring just 14 goals and 39 points. He also provided strong defense and consistency. In the 2023 offseason, he left the Kraken in free agency for the Vancouver Canucks, signing a three-year, $9.75 million contract. However, because of the surplus of defenseman options, the Kraken now go with Kähkönen.

Montreal Canadiens – Cale Fleury

Original Selection: Cale Fleury

Cale Fleury has spent the majority of his tenure with the Kraken organization in the AHL, but he is a promising young defenseman. Now 25 years old, he has led the Coachella Valley Firebirds’ blue line as an offensive defenseman. While he has yet to break through at the NHL level, he still has plenty of time to prove his worth. As well, there were no other options worth taking from the Montreal Canadiens.

Nashville Predators – Calle Jarnkrok

Original Selection: Calle Jarnkrok

The Kraken originally selected Calle Jarnkrok, who scored 12 goals and 26 points in 49 games before getting traded to the Flames later that season. He returned a second, third, and seventh-round pick in the trade, making the selection well worth it. However, if the Kraken were to have gone another route, they could have selected forward Colton Sissons or goaltender Connor Ingram.

New Jersey Devils – Scott Wedgewood

Original Selection: Nathan Bastian

The Kraken originally took Nathan Bastian, but would likely take Scott Wedgewood if they were to be able to go back and change their decision. Bastian played just 12 games for the Kraken before getting re-claimed off waivers by the New Jersey Devils. Instead, they should have taken Wedgewood, who has been a great backup goaltender over the past three seasons for the Stars.

New York Islanders – Jordan Eberle

Original Selection: Jordan Eberle

Jordan Eberle was the Kraken’s first-ever All-Star, and he was no doubt the correct choice. He has 58 goals and 151 points in 239 regular season games with Seattle and will continue to be one of their key forwards next season and beyond.

New York Rangers – Colin Blackwell

Original Selection: Colin Blackwell

Fresh off 12 goals and 22 points in 47 games with the New York Rangers, Colin Blackwell was a proud selection for the Kraken. He scored 17 points in 39 games before getting shipped alongside Giordano in a trade to the Maple Leafs. Not only did Blackwell help return strong draft capital, but he was the only viable option from the Rangers, making him the correct decision.

Ottawa Senators – Joey Daccord

Original Selection: Joey Daccord

Joey Daccord was a great pickup for the Kraken. After spending his first two seasons primarily in the AHL, he suited up in 50 games for the Kraken this past season, going 19-18-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .916 SV%. He is just 27 years old and will be an exciting piece for the Kraken moving forward.

Philadelphia Flyers – Shayne Gostisbehere*

Original Selection: Carsen Twarynski

Carsen Twarynski never suited up for the Kraken, spending the majority of the past three seasons in the AHL. Instead, they should have gone with Shayne Gostisbehere. An offensive defenseman, he would have been a huge addition to the team’s powerplay in their inaugural season. They finished with a 14.55% success rate, the fourth worst in the league. That same season, he scored two goals and 19 points on the powerplay for Arizona.

After the expansion draft, the Philadelphia Flyers ultimately paid a second and seventh-round pick to the Coyotes to dump Gostisbehere’s $4.5 million contract. Assuming that the same offer would have been provided to Seattle, the team should have jumped on it. He was eventually traded by the Coyotes to the Red Wings for a positive return of a fourth-round pick.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Marcus Pettersson

Original Selection: Brandon Tanev

While Brandon Tanev has been a solid piece of the Kraken’s forward core, he was not the best option. Defenseman Marcus Pettersson was available, and he would have been a great addition to Seattle’s defense. Despite the Pittsburgh Penguins struggling to find success over the past three seasons, Pettersson has found a way to finish each season with a positive plus/minus rating. He has a high hockey IQ, blocks shots, and makes great passes, and would have been a great selection for the Kraken.

San Jose Sharks – Ryan Donato

Original Selection: Alexander True

The Kraken originally selected Alexander True, but he never registered an NHL point for the franchise. Ryan Donato was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Sharks, leaving him as an unrestricted free agent. The Kraken eventually signed Donato where he turned into a capable member of their bottom six. While selecting him would not change the outcome of the team’s offseason, it helps save a roster spot by not selecting True. There were also no better options, so Seattle does not miss out on much with this alteration.

St. Louis Blues – Vince Dunn

Original Selection: Vince Dunn

The most talked about decision of the expansion draft was that of the St. Louis Blues, who opted to not protect defenseman Vince Dunn or forward Vladimir Tarasenko. With both players as great options, Seattle decided to take Dunn, and he has not disappointed. He has been arguably the team’s best player, providing great offense and elite defense.

Dunn is just 27 years old and has 145 points in 213 games with the Kraken. He will continue to be one of their top players for seasons to come, and fans still question why the Blues left both players unprotected.

Tampa Bay Lightning – Alex Killorn

Original Selection: Yanni Gourde

The Tampa Bay Lightning, fresh off of back-to-back Stanley Cup victories, had quite a few players left unprotected. From Alex Killorn to Yanni Gourde and Ondrej Palat, the Kraken had options. While Gourde has been solid for Seattle, they should have taken Killorn instead. He has outscored Gourde in all three seasons since the expansion draft, offsetting the defensive value provided by Gourde. However, Seattle could not have gone wrong with either player.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Jared McCann

Original Selection: Jared McCann

The talk of the offseason was Toronto’s decision to trade Filip Hållander and a seventh-round pick for Jared McCann, just to leave him unprotected. This decision was made so the team could protect four defensemen, notably Justin Holl. While Toronto’s decision-making is hard to understand, Seattle is delighted with the results.

McCann broke out in Seattle, scoring 40 goals last season before 29 this past season. He is also an elite defensive forward and is making just $5 million per season. He is a tremendous asset for the Kraken to have, and they have no regrets about this decision.

Vancouver Canucks – Kole Lind

Original Selection: Kole Lind

The Kraken originally selected Kole Lind, and likely go that way again. Like a few teams, the Vancouver Canucks did not offer much, so Lind is the best option despite being an AHL regular. However, he is just 25 years old and coming off of a 65-point season, so he could develop into a full-time NHL forward.

Washington Capitals – Vitek Vanecek*

Original Selection: Vitek Vanecek

Vitek Vanecek was selected and then traded back to the Washington Capitals for a second-round pick. While there were a few good options available, like Nic Dowd, Brenden Dillon, Nick Jensen and Garnet Hathaway, the second-round pick turned into top prospect Carson Rehkopf, so the Kraken do not change their decision.

Winnipeg Jets – Dylan DeMelo

Original Selection: Mason Appleton

Mason Appleton was traded for a fourth-round pick after playing just 49 games for the Kraken, so his presence was relatively nothing. However, the Kraken have a plethora of defensemen, so the only other viable option in Dylan DeMelo does not make much sense.

In the end, the Kraken’s lineup looks like this:

Note: Vanecek and Gostisbehere were not included as they were selected with trades in place.