Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2023-24 Team Awards

After an offseason that saw the Pittsburgh Penguins and new general manager Kyle Dubas bring in Erik Karlsson to an aging lineup in hopes of another playoff push, they came up just short at the end of the season, albeit a strong push over the last couple of weeks. While the season ended against the New York Islanders on April 17, what players on the 2023-24 Penguins roster stuck out the most in a positive manner and earned some individual team awards?

Best Forward/Most Valuable Player: Sidney Crosby

Probably the easiest two awards to give out, the 19-year veteran and captain of the Penguins, Sidney Crosby, once again proved why he is still one of the NHL’s best all-around players. In the offensive zone, he showed off his insane hockey IQ, leading to some passes that not very many players could pull off, let alone think of pulling off. He also continued to display his strong play in the offensive zone with his shot (he tallied 42 goals this season). He once again ended the season at a point-per-game pace for the 19th time in his career, tying himself with the Great One, Wayne Gretzky for the most all-time.

He also led the way and served as a prime example for the rest of his teammates with his strong play in the defensive zone, blocking shots at will and being strong on the puck on his own end of the ice. But where his play truly continues to amaze fans is the things that he does that do not show up on the scoresheet. Between beating out icings to give the Penguins a continued chance in the offensive zone, or making little moves or plays with the puck, the 36-year-old continued to prove that it pays off playing a full, strong two-way game.

Best Defenseman: Marcus Pettersson

With a roster that includes Kris Letang and offseason acquisition Erik Karlsson, many would believe that one of them would be considered the team’s best defenseman at the end of the season, but Marcus Pettersson flew under the radar and ended up standing out as possibly the team’s strongest on the back end of the ice.

Pettersson may not have lit the world on fire stat-wise, but he was a consistent force defensively for the Penguins this season and looked solid for the majority of the season, compared to Letang and Karlsson, who both struggled defensively sporadically throughout the season. He was a constant pest for opponents with his physical game but also played a smart game while leading the team in the plus/minus category this season at a plus-28.

Honorable mention: Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson

Best Newcomer: Alex Nedeljkovic

Dubas signed Alex Nedelejkovic to a one-year deal as a free agent last offseason after he fell out of favor with the Detroit Red Wings. There were hopes that “Ned” could return to the play he showed while in a Carolina Hurricanes jersey and become a solid backup for Tristan Jarry, who had signed a long-term extension last offseason as well.

Alex Nedeljkovic, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But Nedeljkovic ended up being relied upon more than expected. Jarry had stretches where he struggled in the net for the Penguins, and Nedeljkovic ended up playing a key role for the team when they tried to make a late push for a playoff spot toward the end of the season (he was the goalie of record in 12 of the last 13 games of the season). As a pending free agent this offseason, there is a chance that he will leave for a more lucrative and long-term deal. But, a return would be met with open arms most likely by the organization in the same breath.

Most Improved: Drew O’Connor

While the Penguins had the oldest roster by average in the league this season, they did have a few bright spots come from a few younger players. This included 25-year-old Drew O’Connor. He has seen time in the Penguins lineup the last four seasons, but took a jump in production and play this season. This marked the first time that he played over 50 games in the NHL and also saw an increase in playing time (he averaged 15:44 of ice time).

O’Connor helped bring some secondary scoring to the Penguins’ lineup while also being another player like Pettersson, who was a pest against opponents. His improved play, mixed in with some of the other younger players the organization has, should bode well for the team’s future.

Positive End to the Season With Some Promise

While the Penguins missed the playoffs, they did end the season on a high note thanks to strong play from the aforementioned players and others. There is surely promise going into next season, but Dubas and the organization’s offseason will play a big factor in how lofty the expectations will be for 2024-25.