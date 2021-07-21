Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft Tracker

Ever since it was announced that the city of Seattle would be granted an NHL expansion franchise back on Dec. 18th, 2018, speculation has run wild about what that team would look like in the future day. Over the years, information trickled out about who would take on the role of general manager, what the mascot and logo would look like, who would be the first coach, and even which player would get the honor of being the first to be signed by the franchise.

Now, after years of discussion and countless mock expansion drafts, the big night is finally upon us. On July 21st, the Seattle Kraken will take part in the 2021 Expansion Draft, selecting a player from every team in the NHL, excluding the Vegas Golden Knights.

Through this draft, Seattle will build the foundation of their franchise. If handled perfectly, they could follow in the footsteps of the Golden Knights and be a Stanley Cup contending team immediately. While it feels unlikely that they will be able to match that unexpected success, with the amount of talent available, they should have a solid core that will be more than competetive on the ice from game one.

Below we will list each player selected by the Kraken throughout the expansion draft. Players will only be added to the list when they are officially announced or when it is confirmed that they have signed an extension with Seattle.

