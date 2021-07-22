Kraken Select Calle Jarnkrok From Nashville Predators

The Seattle Kraken have chosen Calle Jarnkrok from the Nashville Predators in the expansion draft.

The Seattle Kraken have reportedly chosen F Calle Jarnkrok from the Predators (Credit to Chris Johnston)



Jarnkrok, who is signed through next season at $2 million, played seven-plus seasons in Nashville. He had 94 goals and 211 points in 508 games. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) July 21, 2021

Draft Information

In the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Jarnkrok was selected with the 51st-overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings. Jarnkrok, in his draft year, was tagged by scouts as a great player at both the center and wing positions. His ability to be in the right position at the right times and become the go-to guy on the man advantage and rush was a huge plus. However, there was some concern about his physicality level and his shot release.

At a relatively short and skinny 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, it’s not really a surprise that he wasn’t the most physical player in the world. He was more focused on creating and scoring goals than throwing the body. As for his shot, it has developed over the years, and at the time, it warranted the intrigue. His release definitely isn’t traditional, and that can throw scouts off as it did here. It wasn’t a major area of concern, but it wasn’t one of the better aspects of his game.

Professional Journey

Jarnkrok with the Red Wings spent most of his time in the minors until he was traded to the Nashville Predators in a package for veteran forward David Legwand. Since then, he has developed into a solid top-six option with top-line upside. At 29 years old, he is in the prime of his career and has been relied upon to bring secondary scoring to a Predators lineup that will take all it can get.

He was the third-leading scorer on the team with 28 points, and he led the team in goals. He was one of the best players on the team in an up-and-down 2020-21 season. People talked about him consistently for his great defense, and analytics pundits everywhere were throwing around his name for the Selke Trophy. He definitely deserved it as well, considering his high-danger chances against were very low relative to other forwards in the league. He was a great all-around player for the team, and his development since arriving in the Music City has been a treat to watch.

Contract Information

Jarnkrok’s contract is arguably the best part about picking him. At only $2 million average annual value (AAV) for one more season, he is very cost-controlled and not expected to get a massive raise per Evolving-Hockey‘s contract projections. If they wanted to bring him back, it probably wouldn’t cost much.

What Can Jarnkrok Bring to the Lineup?

Jarnkrok is an electric player. Whether he’s in a scoring slump or coming off a game with a hat trick, his effort level and efficiency on the forecheck are always a boost. It doesn’t matter the situation; he always gives 110 percent. He is not the most consistent scorer, and his streakiness has cost the Predators games before, but when he’s on, it’s something to behold. The point totals won’t be overly impressive, but his shot is gorgeous, and the fact that he isn’t scoring more than 20 goals a season might have something to do with the current system.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stops a shot from now-former Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Jarnkrok can be deployed in any situation. He has the speed and the defensive instincts to play on the penalty kill, and he has the offensive prowess to help with the power play. He also has the skating ability to help lead a rush-driven offensive system. He’s the perfect package for a team like the Kraken that needs players that give mountains of effort and bring a specific identity with them.

