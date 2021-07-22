Seattle Kraken Select Goalie Joey Daccord From the Ottawa Senators

The Seattle Kraken select goaltender Joey Daccord from the Ottawa Senators.

Sounds like the three goaltenders selected by #SeaKraken will be Chris Driedger (FLA), Vitek Vanecek (WSH) and Joey Daccord (OTT).@DFOHockey — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 21, 2021

Daccord, along with Chris Driedger and Vitek Vanecek, was one of the three goalies the Kraken selected in the Expansion Draft on Wednesday.

Draft Information

The Senators drafted Daccord in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft with the 199th overall pick. He had a long journey to the NHL, playing one more season in the USHL with Muskegon Lumberjacks after his draft year. He spent three seasons with Arizona State University in the NCAA before joining the Ottawa Senators late in the 2018-19 season and making one start in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He split the 2019-20 season in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast and the AHL with the Belleville Senators. He played in eight games with Ottawa last season after the club had to deal with multiple injuries in net.

Professional Journey Through 2020-21

Daccord started the 2020-21 season in Belleville, playing two games before joining the Senators. Daccord was one of the five goaltenders who made an appearance in the Senators’ net last season, along with Matt Murray, Filip Gustavsson, Anton Forsberg and Marcus Hogberg. The club decided to protect Gustavsson. The 24-year-old appeared in eight games last season, posting a 1-3-1 record, a 3.27 goals-against average (GAA) and a .897 save percentage (SV%).

Daccord’s season came to an end after he suffered a high ankle sprain in mid-March.

Contract Information

The Senators signed Daccord to a three-year contract before the 2020-21 season. His contract is a two-way contract in the second year, which means the Kraken can call him to the main roster and send him to the minors without having to worry about waivers next season. He has an annual average value (AAV) of $750,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL in the second year of his contract. The third and final year is a one-way agreement, and he carries an AAV of $800,000.

What Daccord Brings to the Kraken

Daccord will likely be the Kraken’s third-string goaltender next season behind Driedger and Vanecek. The two have more NHL experience than Daccord. Driedger has played in 38 games over five seasons, including 23 games with the Flordia Panthers last season, posting a 14-6-3 record, a 2.07 GAA, a .927 SV% and three shutouts. Meanwhile, Vanecek started 36 games last season with the Washington Capitals, posting a 21-10-4 record, a 2.69 GAA, a .908 SV% and two shutouts.

Additionally, Daccord’s two-way contract allows the Kraken to send him down to the minors and call him up in case of an injury to one of the other two goalies next season. The 24-year-old is the youngest goalie of the three and could become a big part of the franchise in the years following their first NHL season.

Other Notable Exposed Senators

Along with Daccord, the Senators also exposed notable players in Evgenii Dadonov, Chris Tierney and Matt Murray. Additionally, notable pending free agents in Derek Stepan, Artem Anisimov and Ryan Dzingel.