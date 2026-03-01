Avalanche Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Trade Deadline, Kulak, Dominance and More

It is definitely an exciting week to be following the Colorado Avalanche! As the team heads into the final stretch of the regular season, there is a lot of buzz surrounding their roster and their position at the top of the league.

The March 6 NHL Trade Deadline

This is the defining story of the week across the NHL. Because the Avalanche are currently the top team in the league, they are firmly in “buy” mode. The front office already made a notable move Feb. 24 by acquiring defenseman Brett Kulak from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick.

Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see if the team makes any final depth additions before the deadline hits on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

League-Leading Dominance

The Avalanche are dominating the news cycle simply by being the team to beat. They sit first overall in the NHL standings with a stellar 39-10-9 record (89 points). They are riding high after a recent 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, driven by elite, MVP-caliber seasons from Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and Martin Necas.

Avalanche Upcoming Schedule

The next seven days present a moderately grueling, travel-heavy test for Colorado. They start with a West Coast road trip, featuring back-to-back late-night games against the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks. The toughest test of the week arrives on Trade Deadline Day (Friday) when they head to Texas for a heavyweight Central Division clash against the Dallas Stars—a game that could easily serve as a playoff preview.

They will finally return home to Denver to cap off the week with a matinee game against the Minnesota Wild.

Date Opponent Location Time (ET) Monday, March 2 Los Angeles Kings Crypto.com Arena (Away) 10:30 PM Tuesday, March 3 Anaheim Ducks Honda Center (Away) 10:00 PM Friday, March 6 Dallas Stars American Airlines Center (Away) 8:00 PM Sunday, March 8 Minnesota Wild Ball Arena (Home) 2:00 PM

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