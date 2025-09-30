Braeden Cootes Is Forcing His Way Into the Canucks’ Future

Every now and then, a young player shows up at camp and makes people stop what they’re doing. Not because he’s flashy, not because he’s already a finished product, but because you can see something in him. That’s where the Vancouver Canucks are right now with Braeden Cootes.

Related: Canucks’ Nils Hoglander Out 8-10 Weeks After Lower-Body Surgery

Cootes is just 18. Drafted 15th overall this summer, signed to his first NHL contract in July, and already he’s managed to turn heads, give fans a scare, and bounce back in a way that shows the kind of character the organization has been looking for. Here are the steps of his development.

Step One: Cootes Put Pen to Paper

In July, Cootes officially signed his three-year entry-level deal. That’s when his NHL story really began. The Canucks signed Cootes because they saw huge potential. He had just come off a 63-point season in 60 games for the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Seattle Thunderbirds. He didn’t just put up points—he wore the captain’s “C” after being handed the role mid-season.

That he was the Thunderbirds’ captain tells you what his coaches thought of him and what his teammates saw in him. Then came the U18 World Championship. Canada strapped the “C” on him again, and he led the group to a gold medal and was named one of their top players.

Braeden Cootes, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Skill and leadership? Both together spell out a massive upside for a youngster. But more than that, he’s a prospect who competes like it matters every shift. That’s what we’ve seen from Cootes this entire preseason.

Step Two: Cootes Survived a Rookie Camp Scare

In September, Cootes almost suffered a setback. During the Canucks’ rookie camp, fans were hungry to see this youngster up close. Midway through a prospect’s game against the Seattle Kraken, Cootes left with an undisclosed injury. Day-to-day, they called it. Out for the rest of the game. Scratched from the next one.

Related: Canucks’ Preseason Blueprint for Success Includes Depth and Demko

You could almost hear the collective groan in Vancouver. Canucks fans have been through enough injuries—they don’t need their first-rounder banged up before camp even starts. But this time, it wasn’t the end of the world. The organization was careful, held him out, and by September 15, good news came down. Cootes would be good to go for the main camp. Crisis averted.

Step Three: Cootes Made His Presence Felt

This is where it gets interesting. Once training camp opened, Cootes didn’t just blend in. He stood out. Not for highlight-reel goals, but for the kind of details that coaches look for and reward. He reads the play. He backchecks like it matters. He stays glued to the video work.

General Manager Patrik Allvin even mentioned how impressed he was with how quickly he is adjusting. Canucks’ veterans have noticed, too. When you see an 18-year-old carry himself with confidence, that makes even the old guys take notice.

Step Four: The Cootes Reality Check?

So, should the Canucks pump the brakes just a little? Cracking an NHL roster at 18 is a tall order, especially down the middle. Vancouver has depth at centre, and NHL play is ruthless about exposing young players who aren’t quite ready. Cootes still has plenty of work ahead of him to keep up with the speed and grind of the pro game. That’s not a knock—it’s just reality.

Related: Canucks News & Rumours: Brisebois, Mynio & Alriksson

More likely, he’ll head back to Seattle for another season of junior hockey. For a player like Cootes, coming out of the WHL, the choice at 18 is straightforward: it’s either stay in juniors or jump straight to the NHL. The American Hockey League (AHL) isn’t an option until he’s older, so any real pro experience this season comes at the NHL level or back home with Seattle.

Should Prospects Always Begin in the American Hockey League?

The “start him in juniors” argument feels almost automatic these days. It’s the safe, conservative move—let him develop away from the spotlight. But that isn’t always the best path. Sometimes, if a player shows he’s ready, the NHL itself becomes the classroom.

Braeden Cootes, Seattle Thunderbirds (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

What can he learn there that he won’t get back in junior hockey? For one, the pace. The NHL forces split-second reads against the very best, and that pressure can sharpen a smart player’s instincts faster than any junior shift. There’s also the benefit of being around veterans every day—seeing how they prepare, recover, and carry themselves. Those are lessons you can’t duplicate outside the NHL.

If he stays in the NHL, Quinn Hughes would be someone Cootes could learn a lot from. There’s also value in under-the-radar mentorship. Teddy Blueger, a reliable, smart two-way centre, could also take Cootes under his wing, showing him how to compete, anticipate, and make the right plays night after night.

What Comes Next for Cootes?

That’s the real story here. Cootes might not be an NHLer this fall, but he’s already planted the seed. If injuries hit—or if he keeps trending upward—a call-up at some point this season isn’t out of the question. For Canucks fans, the important thing isn’t the “when.” It’s the “how.” How he plays. How he leads. How he competes. That’s the stuff that sticks.

The Canucks haven’t always had waves of young talent pushing their way in. For years, the depth chart was too predictable and stagnant. Cootes will help change that. He’s proof that the Canucks are serious about building a competitive culture and sustainability.

Related: Braeden Cootes Should Not Be on the Canucks’ Roster Permanently

So no, he probably won’t break camp with the Canucks. But don’t count him out for long. This youngster is going to be back, and when he is, he’s going to matter. Cootes is more than just a draft pick. He’s a rising star in the making—and if you’re a Canucks fan, he’s one to watch every time he hits the ice.