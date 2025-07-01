Braeden Cootes Is a Great Pick for the Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks hit a home run by selecting Seattle Thunderbirds forward Braeden Cootes with the 15th-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Cootes scored 63 points in 60 games with the Thunderbirds last season as a 17-year-old captain. He also captained Team Canada at the U18 Men’s World Championship in April. Cootes has a lot of upsUide, and when he is ready to make the jump to the NHL, he will make a big impact on the Canucks.

Cootes’ Upside

Cootes has everything an organization is looking for in a prospect. He has incredible offensive instincts and an amazing set of hands. He can find his teammates in prime scoring areas to create lethal offensive chances. He has even shown on multiple occasions that he has a lethal shot from the right wing off the rush.

Seattle wasn’t a great team this season – they snuck into the final playoff spot in the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Western Conference and were eliminated by the Everett Silvertips. Without a ton of firepower, the Thunderbirds needed someone to drive the play, and Cootes was the one creating plays by driving through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone seemingly with ease and trying to find his teammates for scoring chances. Such attributes should be incredibly attractive to Canucks fans. He also led the team in offensive rushes, showing off his creativity and speed to try and score on a team that didn’t have a lot of offensive skill around him.

Braeden Cootes, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When Cootes got the chance to play with players who were more skilled at the U18s, like Calgary Flames prospect Cole Reschny and Nashville Predators prospect Brady Martin, he flourished, leading the tournament in scoring with six goals and 12 points in seven games. As captain, he was used and trusted in all situations, including on the team’s top power-play and top penalty-kill units. He was also trusted as a centre to win key faceoffs for the Canadian team. With the proper development, he should become even stronger at driving play and generating speed through the neutral zone to give himself more space to create. Over time, his defensive game will also improve, making him an important two-way player.

Cootes’ Leadership

Cootes knows what it takes to be a leader. Most players are not the captain of two teams in their draft seasons, but he was. He propelled his WHL team to the playoffs and won a gold medal at the U18 tournament. It takes a leader to help a team achieve those goals, and he helped his team accomplish them. Leadership is not something that can be taught; a player must take it on themselves, and Cootes’ success in leading his teams should be very exciting for Canucks fans. Knowing you have a player entering your organization who is known for their ability to lead should be a huge positive for fans.

The Canucks could also use a player who isn’t afraid to speak up in the dressing room. After locker-room issues divided the team last season, the room felt at odds. With a player like Cootes joining the organization, they now have a player who, once he gets comfortable and establishes himself, will have no problem stepping up and holding his own. Every team needs that type of player.

Cootes brings a lot to a team, including offensive skill and leadership qualities. He is still many years away from playing for the Canucks, but he will be a steal for years to come.