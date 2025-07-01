Rasmus Andersson Sign-and-Trade Snag, Leafs Plan B & More NHL Rumors

With NHL free agency opening in just hours, the Edmonton Oilers still have pending UFAs they’d like to sign, including Corey Perry. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames have realized that trading Rasmus Andersson might be the best course of action. The problem is that he’s only willing to sign a long-term contract with one team. Finally, where do the Toronto Maple Leafs turn after missing out on Brad Marchand?

Rasmus Andersson Eyes Vegas Amid Stalled Trade Talks

In Calgary, defenseman Rasmus Andersson is drawing significant attention on the trade market. The Flames are considering a sign-and-trade, but there’s a snag. Andersson has one destination on his mind — Vegas. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Andersson’s preferred landing spot is the Golden Knights — and he’s only interested in signing an extension with them.

LeBrun writes:

It makes sense that the Flames believe they should get more in a trade if Andersson is signed to an extension as part of it (he’s got one more year on his deal). However, Andersson appears to be a little picky about where he would sign, which is his right, as he would be forgoing a chance at unrestricted free agency 12 months from now. Right now, it sounds like it’s Vegas for him. source – ‘NHL rumblings: Knights talking Andersson trade and latest on Marner, Marchand, Kyrou’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 06-30-2025

The 28-year-old blueliner, under contract through 2026 with a $4.55 million cap hit and a modified no-trade clause, has reportedly declined to engage in extension talks with other suitors such as the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Los Angeles Kings.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Vegas and Calgary have held ongoing discussions, but a deal has yet to materialize. Part of the issue is the Golden Knights’ tight salary cap situation — they hold just over $2 million in space, even after Alex Pietrangelo stepped away from hockey due to health reasons. Unless the Flames retain salary or Vegas offloads other contracts, it’s unclear how they can make the numbers work.

It was also reported that the Kings offered Calgary a “massive” package for Andersson, but the player has no interest in a move to L.A.

Corey Perry May Go to Market

Sources are saying that Perry’s priority is to remain in Edmonton on a one-year, bonus-laden contract. However, the Oilers’ limited cap flexibility — and their potential need to address goaltending or find a top-six forward — may interfere with their ability to re-sign the 40-year-old. They’re willing to sign him, but there’s only so high the team can go.

The Oilers have essentially told Perry the ball is in his court. He’s welcome to test the market, but they can’t and won’t get into a bidding war for the veteran forward. The understanding is that he will get better offers on Tuesday, but he needs to decide what his priority is. Has he made enough in his career to take less where he’s comfortable and with a contender? Or, does he seek an extra $1-$2 million and leave?

Despite his age, Perry remains a valuable depth piece for contending teams. Jeff Marek of Sportsnet suggests that if Perry doesn’t return to Edmonton, the Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars could be in the mix.

Maple Leafs Still Trying to Clear Cap Room After Busy Weekend

Following a flurry of weekend activity, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still looking to free up more cap space ahead of free agency. After acquiring forward Matias Maccelli and signing depth winger Steven Lorentz, the Leafs are shopping David Kampf and Calle Järnkrok.

So far, there hasn’t been much traction on either front, says Nick Alberga. Trading both players would give Toronto an additional $11.4 million in space, allowing them to pursue more impactful targets.

According to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, Andrew Mangiapane could be a potential fit if the Leafs clear room. Chris Johnston also noted that Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets is a name that holds appeal for Toronto’s front office.

