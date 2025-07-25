Breaking Down 8 Oilers’ Offseason Rumors: Which Ones Make Sense?

With little action and GMs slowing down, it’s speculation season in the NHL. Several rumors circulate among various teams, and every summer, the buzz surrounding the Edmonton Oilers is among the most interesting. This summer, as the Oilers attempt to rebound from another Stanley Cup Final loss, there has been significant roster turnover, and contract talks are dominating headlines.

From Carter Hart speculation and Marc-André Fleury fantasy talk to trade chatter involving Bryan Rust—breaking down what rumors actually hold merit can be a challenge. Let’s take a look at the most frequently discussed rumors and see if there is at least one that makes sense for this 2025-26 roster.

Jake Walman Long-Term Extension Buzz

While much of the focus in Edmonton this summer has been on internal improvements and adjustments to the mix of forwards, Oilers GM Stan Bowman could make a major impact by locking up a defenseman. Jake Walman is eligible to sign now, and he’s got a final season on his deal before he reaches free agency.

The 28-year-old blueliner is coming off a strong season and currently plays on a $3.4 million deal. The Oilers can offer him something no other team can if he signs now: an eight-year extension. That’s a major bargaining chip, especially for a player who’s had limited career earnings and may value long-term security over a bigger AAV elsewhere.

A deal in the ballpark of eight years, $48 million—an average of $6 million per season—could be enticing for both sides. Walman would get financial stability deep into his 30s, while the Oilers would land a reliable, mobile, top-four defenseman at a price that could look like a bargain within two years, particularly if the salary cap continues to rise.

Mattias Ekholm Extension Talk

The Oilers are also reportedly thinking about offering veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm an early extension. There is less rush to get this done considering his injury history and age. He’s not the kind of defenseman who is going to be worth more tomorrow than he is today, so there isn’t a rush to beat the rising salary cap.

The question is more about how long to lock him in for and how many more years he’s going to be seen as a top-pairing defenseman on this Oilers’ roster.

Oilers Likely to Trade Mattias Janmark

One deal that is entirely within Edmonton’s control is where they move players without trade protection and tradeable cap hits. That leads to speculation about Mattias Janmark being a player the Oilers are ready to move on from. He’s going to be an extra forward on many nights, and his $1.45 million cap hit isn’t an albatross, but it’s in the way of the Oilers doing other business.

The Oilers are trying to build a Cup window around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Janmark feels like the odd man out on a roster that is starting to take shape and offers a mix of youth, speed, skill, and proven production.

External Rumors That Feel Less Likely

Let’s be clear—some of the other options being floated aren’t entirely without merit. But they’re either too risky, too expensive, or too unlikely:

Oilers to Sign Carter Hart:

Though recently acquitted in court, Hart still faces an NHL investigation and remains ineligible to return. Yes, the Oilers might need a goaltending upgrade this season. However, signing Carter Hart comes with controversy and several questions that the Oilers players might not want to answer if he’s added to the roster. Jason Gregor confirmed the Oilers have shown no real internal interest. It’s not happening—at least not soon.

Oilers to Convince Marc-André Fleury to Unretire:

A Hall of Famer in goal as an upgrade? Absolutely. But Fleury is retired, and even if he changes his mind mid-season, there’s no guarantee Edmonton will be his landing spot. Banking on a comeback from a 40-year-old who has yet to change his mind about leaving the NHL seems like an unwise bet.

Oilers Targeting Bryan Rust:

Bryan Rust feels like fit on paper, but Edmonton’s tight salary cap and lack of desirable trade assets make it unlikely. The Penguins are open to talking trade for the scoring winger, but they’ll want a solid return and other teams will make a pitch.

Unless Pittsburgh drops its asking price—or Rust’s production dips—he’s probably out of reach.

Oilers Eyeing Max Pacioretty:

While the veteran could be a decent replacement for Corey Perry, injuries and declining speed make Max Pacioretty a questionable fit for a team that prioritizes youth and pace. He’s a fallback option at best. If he goes unsigned and wants to keep playing, perhaps he’s a PTO candidate.

Oilers to Sign Nikita Yevseyev:

A project with upside, there was speculation that the Oilers were working on a deal with prospect Nikita Yevseyev. Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor has already dismissed the possibility of signing him this offseason. There’s no urgency given the crowded blue line in Bakersfield.

The Winners: The Jake Walman Deal or the Janmark Trade

In an offseason filled with noise, the clearest and smartest play for the Edmonton Oilers is to get Jake Walman locked in now. He’s the kind of foundational piece that strengthens a contender’s core, and doing the deal early could save the team millions down the line.

The Janmark trade also makes sense. If he’s not going to be a regular, removing his cap hit from the books gives GM Stan Bowman some room to make moves, particularly at the trade deadline or midseason.