Patrice Bergeron’s Journey From Sitting in the Net to “Mr. Selke”

July 25th, 2023 is a day that Boston Bruins’ fans will remember for years as captain Patrice Bergeron announced that he is retiring. While the announcement hits fans hard, it had to be expected, as he had contemplated retiring at the end of the 2021-22 season. Unfortunately, the end of the Bergeron era was inevitable.

While playing a career that spanned 19 seasons with the Bruins, Bergeron became the greatest example of how a player should carry themselves on and off the ice. On the ice, he was a true warrior, playing the game with heart and soul while becoming the greatest two-way forward to ever lace up the skates. Off the ice, Bergeron was dubbed as St.Patrice for his countless efforts within the community and for becoming such a leader within the Bruins’ locker room.

I recall an interview I previously did with defenceman Matt Grzelcyk’s mother, Kathleen. When I asked her what was so special about this Bruins’ roster that was in the midst of a historic NHL season, she quickly pointed to the Bruins’ locker room and asked me, “can you find a better captain than Patrice Bergeron?” She told me that everything you hear about Bergeron is true, and how he is such an unbelievable person saying that he really is like a Saint.

Today, we turn back the clock looking at Bergeron’s path to the NHL and his most notable career moments. From having the dream of playing professional hockey as a 12-year-old to ultimately realizing that dream and eventually captaining the Bruins to the best regular season in NHL history.

Bergeron’s Beginnings on the Ice

Bergeron was born on July 24, 1985, in L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec. His father, Gerard Cleary, and his mother, Sylvie Bergeron, played a significant role in Bergeron’s early start in the game of hockey. Cleary, who was a foreman with the Quebec City Water Department, once told the Boston Globe an interesting story about his son’s beginnings on the ice (Father Knows Best, Kevin Paul Dupont, The Boston Globe, March 4, 2007). “It was the most crazy thing,” said Cleary, thinking back to their son’s initial hockey steps at that rink in Quebec City. “Patrice was five years old when we first took him, and all he did — for two months! — was sit in the net. That was it. Twice a week, for one hour, he went to the rink, we sat in the stands, and all he did was sit there.”

His father and mother began to think about other sports for their son to play, “eventually, I said to her, ‘It’s over, we will not come back here,’ ” recalled Cleary. “We get in the car, and we are driving home, and we tell Patrice, ‘Look, if you want to do something else, that’s OK. No problem. You are not obligated to play hockey. He looks at us and says, ‘No, I love that. I love what I do this morning.’ I want to go back.’ So, OK, we go again, and he sat there in the net the whole time long. He sat and looked at the other guys. And never, never, never skated.”

Finally, the young Bergeron would skate, and when he did, he quickly became the best skater amongst his peers. “He was learning,” said Cleary. “Patrice has always been learning by looking. So, I am sure he was sitting there and learning how to skate. In his mind, [when] he knows how to do it, he [does] it. Yes, unbelievable, but it’s Patrice. He is always the guy that wants to learn, who wants to be the best. And I think he is doing well.”

Bergeron was just getting started as he continued to be a student of the game, embarking on a journey that has made him one of the most beloved figures to ever play for the Bruins. In his written statement announcing his retirement, Bergeron acknowledged his parents:

“To my mom, Sylvie and my dad, Gerard. It all started with you both and your unwavering love. I couldn’t have asked for better parents. What I have achieved and who I have become is because of you. The sacrifices that you both made for my goals are appreciated more than I can ever state. You guys have always believed in me and my dreams, even when no one else did. You always found the right way to help guide me in this journey with endless support.”

Bergeron also thanked his older brother Guillaume, who Patrice credits as having the biggest influence in his life. “To my brother Guillaume. It’s hard to find words to explain our bond. You have been the biggest influence in my life and the best role model a little brother could hope for. My dream started by playing street hockey with you as young boys, and you have been my number one fan every step of the way. I am forever thankful for all of your advice, words of encouragement and for always having time to simply listen to me.”

Bergeron’s Minor Hockey

While growing up in L’Ancienne-Lorette, Bergeron was a Quebec Nordiques fan as a child. He played minor hockey with Sainte-Foy, a former city on its own, that has since been amalgamated into Quebec City. Bergeron played in the prestigious Quebec Pee Wee International hockey tournaments in 1998 and 1999. After playing “AAA” Bantam with the Sainte-Foy Gouverneurs, he was selected in the fifth round of the 2001 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) draft.

During the 2001-02 hockey season, Bergeron played Midget (now U18) AAA with the Seminaire St Francois Blizzard, posting 25 goals and 37 assists for 62 points in 38 games. He also added six goals and four assists for 10 points in eight playoff games. He appeared in four QMJHL games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan during the season, picking up one assist.

The 2002-03 campaign would be a pivotal season for Bergeron, as he jumped to playing full-time in the QMJHL. In 70 games with the Titan, he scored 20 goals and 53 assists for 73 points. The club also played in 11 playoff contests, where Bergeron added six goals and nine assists for 15 points.

The Titan honoured Bergeron by retiring his number 37 and raising his banner in the K.C. Irving Regional Centre on Sept. 25, 2011. His time spent with the Titan proved to serve as a stepping stone as his performance caught the attention of NHL scouts.

Bergeron Drafted by the Boston Bruins

Prior to 2005, the NHL handed out compensatory draft picks to teams who lost players via free agency. In 2002, when former Bruins’ forward and current Minnesota Wild general manager (GM), Bill Guerin, signed with the Dallas Stars, the Bruins were awarded a second-round pick at the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. As it turned out, the club landed Bergeron with that compensatory pick 45th overall.

The 2003 Draft is often referred to as one of the best draft classes ever. While being drafted amongst the likes of Eric Staal, Ryan Getzlaf, Joe Pavelski, Corey Perry, Zach Parise, and Jeff Carter, to name a few, Bergeron became a steal for the Bruins at 45th overall. He sits second in career points among his draft peers, finishing with 427 goals and 613 assists for 1040 points. Staal, the number two pick from the draft, ranks first with 455 goals and 608 assists for 1063 points.

Bergeron Makes Quick Jump to NHL

On Oct. 8, 2003, Bergeron made his NHL debut against the New Jersey Devils in a game that would finish as a 3-3 tie. Just one week later, on Oct. 15, in only his fourth career game, against the Stars, Bergeron picked up his first NHL point with an assist on Brian Rolston’s game-winning goal. He followed that up by scoring his first NHL goal two nights later against the Los Angeles Kings. He added two assists during the game for the first three-point game of his career. He went on to string together a four-game point streak and finished the month of October with three goals and five assists in 11 games, all while being the youngest player in the NHL.

Through 71 games during his rookie season, Bergeron finished with 16 goals and 23 assists for 39 points. The Bruins won the Northeast Division that season with a 41-19-15-7 record, but despite the emergence of Bergeron, rookie netminder Andrew Raycroft took home the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. The Bruins met with the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and Bergeron scored his first playoff goal in Game 2 of the series. He finished the series with a goal and three assists, however, the Bruins lost in seven games. After the Bruins’ first-round exit, Bergeron wore the Team Canada jersey for the first time and won gold while playing in the 2004 World Junior Championship (WJC).

Bergeron Shines at 2005 World Juniors During NHL Lockout

Although Bergeron put together a solid rookie campaign with the Bruins, the 2004-05 NHL Lockout prevented the emerging star from continuing his development at the NHL level

.. Instead, he found himself playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. Through 68 games with the P-Bruins, he scored 21 goals and 40 assists for 61 points. The young star also gained some valuable professional playoff experience, playing in 16 postseason games, scoring five goals and seven assists.

The true highlight of the lost season was at the 2005 “U20” World Junior Championship. With so many of the young stars from the deep 2003 Draft available due to the NHL lockout, the tournament held in Grand Forks, North Dakota featured some of the strongest competition throughout the history of the tournament. Bergeron was named as an assistant captain for a juggernaut Team Canada. Playing alongside the likes of Getzlaf, Carter, Perry, and an undrafted Sidney Crosby, Bergeron stole the show finishing as the tournament MVP and scoring leader with five goals and eight assists through six games. Canada took home gold with a 6-1 victory over a Russian team that featured Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin.

Bergeron Breaks Out Upon Return to NHL

Following the NHL lockout, Bergeron returned to the Bruins and appeared destined to become a high scoring forward as he shattered his rookie season numbers with 31 goals and 42 assists for 73 points in 81 games. The 2005-06 season saw a huge change for the Bruins organization as they traded former captain Joe Thornton in the prime of his career. The trade allowed Bergeron to slot in as the Bruins’ number-one center, and he didn’t disappoint.

Bergeron continued to demonstrate his offensive abilities with another strong season in 2006-07. He posted back-to-back 70-point seasons for the first and only time throughout his 19-year career. Despite the solid performance, he also had a career-low minus-28, the only season he had a negative plus/minus rating in his career. Overall, the 2006-07 Bruins season was a trying campaign that saw the club finish fifth in the Northeast Division.

Bergeron Has Career Halted by Severe Concussion

Just as quickly as Bergeron rose to the NHL ranks, his career nearly ended when he suffered a severe concussion, along with a broken nose resulting from a hit by Philadelphia Flyers defenceman, Randy Jones.

The pair of players were skating for a loose puck when Bergeron took the hit from behind, resulting in him colliding hard into the boards in a very scary scene. He lay motionless on the ice, and his teammates were visibly shaken up as he was stretchered off of the ice.

The concussion kept Bergeron out of the lineup for the rest of the 2007-08 season, limiting him to just 10 games. He also became one of the first NHL players to speak out about the dangers of concussions, saying he was dedicating himself to “changing things so that no one else has to go through this.” His post-concussion symptoms were so bad many began to wonder if he’d play again, but in the true warrior-like fashion Bruins’ faithful have grown to love, he made a healthy return for the 2008-09 season.

Bergeron Returns, Bruins Become Legitimate Contenders

By Bergeron’s fifth season, the Bruins had become legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Flipping the page from the Thornton led early 2000s to a new core with Zdeno Chara, Marc Savard, and Bergeron. They also had a late-blooming star goaltender by the name of Tim Thomas, as well as the emergence of David Krejci. The Bruins’ defensive systems were revamped when Claude Julien took over as head coach, and under his guidance, Bergeron was on his way to becoming the best two-way player to ever play the game.

However, his return to the lineup did not come without some expected struggles. After missing the majority of the previous season, Bergeron’s offensive numbers dipped, posting eight goals and 31 assists through 64 games. He also suffered a second concussion scare following a collision with Carolina Hurricanes’ defenceman and future teammate, Dennis Seidenberg. Bergeron missed a month of action with the second concussion.

As for the Bruins, they had ascended to the top of the league, posting a 53-19-10 record to finish the season with 116 points. They swept their arch-rival Canadiens but fell in the second round against the Hurricanes in a Game 7 overtime loss. Bergeron had five assists, in the 11 playoff games.

Bergeron Represents Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Games

The 2009-10 season saw Bergeron share the lead for the Bruins’ offensively, with 19 goals and 33 assists for 52 points in 73 games. Krejci also posted 52 points. When Savard went down with a severe concussion of his own, Bergeron stepped up to the plate to fill the void left.

At this point in his career, he had become dominant in the face-off circle and became well-known for his stellar two-way play. His playing style earned him a selection onto Team Canada for the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver. Bergeron joined a star-studded lineup featuring many of the same players he played with at the 2005 WJC. The Canadians won a gold medal against Team USA in the final game.

“I’ve been watching the Olympics since I was a kid and to actually be there and to live the experience as an athlete was just awesome and unbelievable for me,” said Bergeron after returning to Boston from the games. “And to have the gold medal, it just means even more. No one can take that away from me and it’s something that I’ve achieved and I’m very proud of it.”

After returning from the Olympic Games, Bergeron, and the Bruins clinched a playoff spot and advanced to the second round by topping the Buffalo Sabres in the first round. The Bruins looked primed for a lengthy playoff run by taking a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers stunned Bergeron and the Bruins by winning four straight games to pull off the most unlikely comeback, becoming just the third team in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

Despite suffering the loss, Bergeron had a solid performance in the series, with two goals and four assists. You could feel the Bruins building towards something special, and through the epic collapse, much like the young kid sitting in the net and learning at his first hockey practices, Bergeron learned another lesson, the fourth game is always the hardest to win.

Bergeron Joins the Triple Gold Club With Stanley Cup

The Bruins returned the following season hungrier than ever following the monumental collapse against the Flyers. Having already won a world championship and gold medal in the Olympics, the Stanley Cup still eluded Bergeron from joining the “Triple Gold” club. From the opening puck-drop (likely won by Bergeron) of the 2010-11, he and the rest of the team set out on a mission.

Bergeron continued his defensive excellence and also improved his offensive totals, similar to his play before the concussion. The season also marked the beginning of what would become one of the most dynamic duos in franchise history. Head coach Julien put pesky yet skilled winger Brad Marchand on Bergeron’s wing, and the two formed instant chemistry. For the next 13 years, the two would play on a line together featuring many different players, such as Mark Recchi, Tyler Seguin, Loui Eriksson, Reilly Smith, David Pastrnak, and Jake Debrusk on the other wing.

“He’s just such an incredible leader and so driven, an incredible family man, great father, great friend, always thinking of everybody else first. That rubbed off on me a lot, quite a bit. It really changed the way that I approached my day-to-day life and the way I approached the game and I’ll never be able to say enough great things about him. He allowed me to be in this position, play alongside him for a long time, and he’s an incredible person and friend, and incredible teammate and we’ve been lucky to have him as part of this group for a long time.” Marchand told reporters following Bergeron’s final game, against the Florida Panthers.

Bergeron finished the regular season with 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points, while the rookie Marchand scored 21 goals and 20 assists while riding shotgun with Bergy. The most impressive showing from the duo came at the most important time, Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins made their first appearance in the Final since 1990, with wins over the Canadiens, Flyers, and Tampa Bay Lightning, setting up a thrilling series with the Vancouver Canucks. Bergeron entered the Final with four goals and 11 assists through 16 games over the first three rounds. He, along with Marchand, came up huge during the series, including clutch performances in Game 7, to clinch the Bruins’ first championship since the Bobby Orr era. Both players scored two goals apiece en route to a 4-0 win.

Winning the Stanley Cup topped all of Bergeron’s prior hockey achievements, and when asked how winning the Cup compared to winning the Olympic Gold Medal, he replied by saying, “Sorry Canada, but I’ve got to go with the Stanley Cup, the gold medal is up high for sure, but this is a childhood dream. When you’re playing hockey, you’re thinking about hoisting the Cup. Now I’ve had that chance. I was five years old and playing outside with my brother. We were always dreaming about winning that Cup. To have a chance to get it now is amazing, but that gold medal is something special too.”

Bergeron Wins His First Selke Trophy

Bergeron won his first Frank J Selke Trophy in the season that followed the Bruins’ 2011 championship. The trophy is awarded to the best two-way forward in the NHL, and Bergeron was nominated for the award for 12 consecutive seasons.

Despite being honoured by winning the individual award, the Bruins didn’t defend their championship losing in Game 7 of the first round against the Washington Capitals. Bergeron finished the season with 22 goals and 42 assists for 64 points while suiting up 81 games.

Bergeron, Bruins Return to Stanley Cup Final

Delayed by CBA negotiations, the 2012-13 season began in January with a shortened schedule. Bergeron played in 42 regular season games, posting ten goals and 22 assists. His biggest heroics, once again, were saved for when it mattered most, during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The opening round of the playoffs saw the Bruins meet up with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite being the underdog entering the series, the Leafs brought the series to a decisive Game 7 at the TD Garden. With the Bruins trailing 4-1 entering the third period, it looked as though their season would end. However, the Bruins got on the board to make it a two-goal game. They continued to press, and eventually, Milan Lucic scored with the Bruins net empty and the extra attacker on the ice. Just 31 seconds later, Bergeron did the unthinkable by scoring the tying goal and forcing overtime.

With both clubs season’s hanging in the balance, it was once again Bergeron who came up clutch, scoring the game-winner and sending the Garden into a complete frenzy. The comeback is one of my all-time favorite Bergeron moments and possibly Bruins’ games in history.

After the wild Game 7, the Bruins gained momentum and steamrolled their way to the Stanley Cup Final, this time meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Bruins ultimately fell short, losing the series in six games, but Bergeron further endeared himself to Bruins’ faithful when it was revealed that he had played through torn rib cartilage, a broken rib, a separated shoulder, and a punctured lung.

Bergeron deflected the spotlight from himself, saying that he wasn’t the only one playing through pain, “It means a lot, but at the same time I know all the guys would’ve done the same thing. At this point, at this stage that you are you do everything to win. You put everything on the line to help your team and it’s basically what I did. I’m 100 percent confident everyone else would have done the same thing. There’s a lot of real tough guys on our team and I don’t feel like I should take all the praise because I’m not the only one who would have done that.”

Bergeron had a busy offseason during the summer of 2013. On top of recouping from the injuries sustained, he was awarded the King Clancy Trophy winner as the player who best exemplifies leadership. He also signed a long-term contract extension with the Bruins, inking a $52M, 8-year deal that carried a team-friendly annual average value of $6.5 million.

He followed that up by him getting married to his long-time girlfriend, Stephanie, in July 2013. The couple recently had their fourth child, which played a major factor in Bergeron’s decision to retire. They have two older boys Zach and Noah, a daughter Victoria and now a newborn son, Felix.

Bergeron Returns to Olympic Games in Sochi

Bergeron and the Bruins had a stellar season in 2013-14. Boasting a 54-19-9 record, the club finished first in the Atlantic Division with 117 points. The 28-year-old also hit the 30-goal mark for the second time of his career, he finished with 30 goals and 32 assists for 62 points in 80 games.

Bergeron was again selected to represent his home country, playing for Team Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. He was leaned on more heavily during his second Olympic Games and played on a line with Sidney Crosby. The duo found chemistry while playing together at the international level and were linemates again at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Bergeron won his second Olympic Gold medal in Sochi, as the Canadians topped Sweden in the final game.

Bergeron credited the experience for giving his game an overall boost, ”I think you just learn, and you get better, and you improve, and I think the same thing with this year. I got back, and I felt like the speed of the game was so fast over there that it helped me coming back here and helped me with my confidence with the way that things went down there.” he said after returning to Boston.

The Bruins entered the postseason as the number one seed, however, despite the lofty expectations, they fell, once again in a Game 7. This time in the second round against the Canadiens. Bergeron paced the Bruins’ forwards with three goals and six assists in 12 playoff games and also won his second consecutive Selke Trophy.

Bergeron Centers the Perfection Line

The playoff loss stung for the franchise, and changes both to the front office and the roster took place during the offseason. Milan Lucic and Dougie Hamilton were traded as Don Sweeney took over GM duties from Peter Chiarelli.

The Bruins narrowly missed the playoffs during the 2015-16 season, although Bergeron once again hit the 30-goal mark, scoring 32 goals and 35 assists for 67 points. He still managed to finish second in Selke Trophy voting, and with Bergeron leading the intact core from the 2011 Championship roster, the club bounced back and were quickly Cup contenders, once again.

On Feb 7, 2017, the Bruins fired Julien and hired Bruce Cassidy as their new head coach. Bergeron was thankful for everything Julien had taught him when asked what the biggest thing the former head coach did to help the Bruins become a winning hockey team, telling Sportsnet in an interview that, “he kept us accountable, kept us focused on the system, and he taught us to play the right way.”

Although Julien should be given credit for originally playing Pastrnak alongside Bergeron and Marchand, the trio really came together under Cassidy’s term as coach. “The Perfection Line,” as they were called, became one of the best lines in the NHL, leading Bergeron to a career year offensively during the 2018-19 season. In only 65 games, he scored 32 goals and added 47 assists for a career-high 79 points.

Bergeron Helps Lead Bruins to 2019 Stanley Cup Final

The career year continued during the postseason, as the Bruins went on yet another lengthy playoff run. Bergeron, once again, helped the Bruins eliminate the Maple Leafs in another seven-game series. Led by The Perfection Line, the Bruins advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with series wins over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes. In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, he scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-0 win to complete the sweep.

The win set up a meeting with the St. Louis Blues in the Final. Bergeron finished the series by adding another goal and three assists for a total of nine goals and eight assists for 17 points through 24 playoff games. Unfortunately, a second Stanley Cup win wasn’t in the cards as the Blues won the series in seven games.

Bergeron is Named Bruins Captain

On Jan 7, 2021, the Bruins named Bergeron the 20th captain in franchise history. His linemate Brad Marchand played a big role in the announcement, hilariously pranking Bergeron by briefly being named the new captain. Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs also commented on the announcement saying, “to be Captain of an Original Six franchise is an honor, and a role that comes with much responsibility to his teammates and the fans, there is no doubt in my mind that Patrice is the natural successor to the Captain role, and he will represent this franchise very well. He has consistently and reliably contributed to this team’s advancement and has been an adept leader for many years, both on and off the ice. His tenure as Captain will be one of great success.”

All jokes aside, Bergeron was one of, if not the best captain across the entire NHL recently. Although he wore the “A” going back to the 2006-07 season, he along with Chara could’ve been viewed as co-captains with the type of leadership they provided. After one season as the captain, Bergeron won the Mark Messier Leadership Award, which recognizes an individual as a superior leader within their sport, and as a contributing member of society.

Bergeron Contemplates Retirement But Returns for One Last Season

Following the 2021-22 season, and after enduring another Game 7 loss, this time at the hands of the Hurricanes Bergeron needed some time to mull his future. With the Bruins eliminated and their season over, Bergeron’s contract came to an end and the veteran found himself contemplating retirement heading into the summer.

On Aug. 15, 2022, Bergeron signed a one-year deal to return for another season, and what a season it would turn out to be. The Bruins ran over competition breaking numerous records throughout the regular season. They finished with an incredible 65-12-5 record, setting new NHL highs for wins and points in a season (135). Bergeron scored 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points in 78 games.

With his ailing father in attendance, Bergeron suited up against the Canadiens in the Bruins’ final regular season game. He sustained a herniated disc in his back during the game. The back injury kept the Bruins captain out of the lineup for the first four games of their first-round matchup with the Panthers.

Bergeron entered the series in Game 5 with the Bruins holding a 3-1 series lead. They lost Game 5 in overtime, and the Panthers were able to force a Game 7 back in Boston, with a win in Game 6. Game 7 ended disastrously for Bergeron and the Bruins, who held a late lead only to surrender a tying goal in the waning moments of the third period. Just over six minutes into the overtime period, Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe ended the Bruins historic season. Bergeron was very emotional as he left the ice for what has now turned out to be the last time of his career.

Bergeron’s Legacy With the Bruins and Notable Milestones

After playing 19 seasons with the Bruins, Bergeron finds himself amongst some very good company when looking at the franchise’s all-time leaders. With 1294 games played, he ranks third behind Bruins legends Ray Bourque and Johnny Bucyk. On Nov 22, 2022, Bergeron scored his 1000th career point, he finished with 1040, also ranking third behind Bourque and Bucyk. His 170 playoff games rank second, just ten behind Bourque who played 180. With 128 playoff points, he sits in a three-way tie with Marchand and Krejci trailing only Bourque, who had 161 playoff points.

Although it didn’t end with the picture-perfect Stanley Cup win, Bergeron has provided fans with countless memories. For the better part of his two decades in Boston, the club remained highly competitive and has gained a reputation for the winning culture surrounding the team. While we may not see his number 37 on the ice anymore, without a doubt we will be seeing it hanging from the Garden rafters with all of the other Bruins legends one day.

The future Hall of Famer also extended his NHL record by picking up his sixth Selke Trophy win last season. He’s won the award so many times that it might as well be renamed after him. It will almost be shocking next season when he isn’t nominated for the award for the first time in 12 years.

His on-ice accomplishments were incredible, and he was just as incredible off the ice as well. He has made countless contributions to the community over the years. If there was ever a player who was the perfect role model not only for hockey players, but for people in general, look no further than Patrice who’s come such a long way from watching those first hockey practices while sitting in the net in front of his mom and dad.

Congratulations on a great career, and best of luck in your future endeavors!