Breaking Down the Mammoth’s Top Storylines Heading Into Trade Deadline

While the actual halfway point of the season for the Utah Mammoth was back in the beginning of January, a lot of people call the first game after the usual NHL break in February the mark of the second half of the season. This year, the NHL took nearly three weeks off for the Olympics. It feels like the start of a whole new season, especially with the “training camp” vibes the practices gave off during the break.

The next 22 games are going to go by fast for the Mammoth as the race for a spot in the playoffs amps up. With that, quite a few storylines are revolving around the team heading into the trade deadline and the final stretch. Here are the most interesting ones.

The Trade Deadline and Robert Thomas

I don’t think there’s a single day that there isn’t a report or rumor that comes out about the Mammoth and how they’re poised to make a big move come trade deadline. If you quickly think about it, it makes sense. The Mammoth have a lot of cap space, have assets to make trades, and are looking to improve.

However, as the standings are right now, this will be the Mammoth’s first season in the playoffs. This will be the first time many of the core pieces of this team will even play a postseason game. Players who are expected to be a big piece of the Mammoth heading forward, like Tij Iginla and Dmitri Simashev, aren’t even in the NHL yet. Is it really in the team’s best interest to buy a big piece who could just be a rental?

I’ve already gone over some potential trade targets for the Mammoth and some players who could be flipped by the team in a prior article. Big wouldn’t be the word I would use to describe this upcoming deadline. Interesting seems like a better word to use. If the Mammoth stand pat, they have a good chance of making the playoffs and, depending on who they face, have a chance to win that playoff round. If they make a big trade, it’s the same expectation.

Every season, the top thought on your mind should be to win the Stanley Cup. However, taking things a little more realistically, making the playoffs is the priority goal for the Mammoth this season. Yes, they will and should do anything in their power to play their way to a Cup, but six of their big prospects who are expected to lead this team to a Cup aren’t even on the team yet.

One name that’s hit headlines this week surrounding the Mammoth is Robert Thomas. It’s sounding like the St. Louis Blues are open to moving him, looking to start a rebuild. This is a guy who I could see fit the Mammoth and their core really well.

Why? For starters, there are the basics. Thomas is 26, which is around the age of most of the Mammoth’s core guys. He’s got 35 points in 43 games this season, and the way he’s gotten those points is through play similar to guys who play on the Mammoth.

He has great speed. Thomas can keep up with some of the fastest in the NHL and holds his own on breakaways. His passing ability is unreal. He’s been relied on by the Blues to set up guys like Jimmy Snuggerud and Jake Neighbours for goals. He’s done it well, making great, timely passes that can get to his teammates. It’s an elite trait that would be a great compliment to someone like JJ Peterka or Dylan Guenther’s shot.

Peep this pass by Robert Thomas. 🤩



Jake Neighbours now has two tonight! pic.twitter.com/4yKK1wvirC — NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2025

Thomas is no slouch himself when it comes to shooting. He’s able to wire a puck through traffic and score. While he’s more of a playmaker and not a natural goal scorer like Guenther, Thomas can score big-time goals in big games. He’s played in those big games too, winning the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019. Not to mention, he’s a great two-way player who can win faceoffs. Young centers like him aren’t usually available, making him a hot commodity if he hits the trade block.

Robert Thomas extends the leads for the @StLouisBlues with a ROCKET of a shot 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ZHYw98f5wJ — NHL (@NHL) March 26, 2025

There are two cherries on top of everything. The first is that Thomas is under contract at the end of the 2030-31 season, meaning that if the Mammoth traded for him, they would have him for the next five seasons, excluding this one. The second is that general manager Bill Armstrong knows the player. He drafted him when he was with the Blues organization.

The price is going to be steep as it should be. However, some fans have blown the price way out of proportion. The Mammoth are not going to give up Logan Cooley. Nor are they going to trade multiple top prospects.

What I do imagine is that one of the top defensemen prospects will be shipped off, excluding Simashev. Maveric Lamoureux, Maksymilian Szuber, and Artem Duda are all ready for prolonged chances in the NHL, and each of the three has some sort of value to them. I don’t see the Mammoth dangling Simashev, Iginla, Cole Beaudoin, Iginla, or Daniil But either. I believe those four, especially, are core pieces for the Mammoth going forward.

So, what do I think a package for Thomas would look like? Probably something like Lamoureux, a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and maybe a throw-in depth piece. I am not fully convinced that the Blues will trade Thomas, though. He has term, so the team doesn’t have to rush to trade him. He’s also a player you can rebuild around. Not one to trade to kick one off.

What an effort by Robert Thomas for the shorthanded goal 😤 pic.twitter.com/Cz6LcQMhOc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 3, 2026

Nevertheless, rumors will continue to spread about the Mammoth. They will more than likely do something during the deadline. It’s the size of whatever trade they make that will be interesting.

Logan Cooley’s Return

The Mammoth’s game on Wednesday saw the return of Cooley after he suffered a lower-body injury in December. While the Mammoth did exceptionally well without him in January and early February, going 12-4-1 in that time, getting their best center back is huge for them, especially going into the final 24 games.

Cooley was on pace to have another great season as well, producing 23 points in 29 games, 14 of which were goals. He did produce an assist in his first game back on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche, but didn’t have his usual speed and hockey IQ. Rusty was the best way to describe his play, which is fine. It’s expected when you haven’t played a game in over two months.

Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley shoots and scores against St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

The forward’s game on Friday was way better. He played with more speed and looked more like his normal self. Cooley totaled three shots on net and scored a goal, giving him back-to-back games with a point.

The real storyline here for Cooley is, can he pick up where he left off? As mentioned, he was on pace for a career year before he got injured. While surpassing 65 points in the remaining 23 games seems like a tough ask for the young star, getting to the 40-point mark is a good challenge for him.

It will help to have a thriving Guenther on his line. Guenther himself is on the precipice of having a career-best season. He currently has 27 goals, which ties the amount he had last season. He also has 49 points, just 11 back of the amount he produced last season.

If Cooley doesn’t run into injuries, a strong second half of the season should be in the cards. After shaking off the rust in his first game back, he’s looked like the Cooley we saw at the beginning of the season. Making fast, crafty, and smart plays to set up his teammates while also not being afraid to power to the net. Someone who everyone should have eyes on whenever he steps on the ice.

Nick Schmaltz’s Future in Utah

Recent rumors haven’t just been about the Mammoth looking for a piece to add. There have also been rumors about Nick Schmaltz wanting out of Utah. ESPN reported that extension talks between the two haven’t been “sunshine and rainbows,” which could lead to the forward being traded.

Schmaltz is in the middle of a 55-point season, just eight points away from tying his career high totals, which he set last season. His goal against the Detroit Red Wings right before the Olympic break tied his career high in goals. Schmaltz has been one of the Mammoth’s best forwards and is in line for a huge payday on July 1.

Silky, silky stuff here from Nick Schmaltz 😌 pic.twitter.com/2X9IqdRgLX — NHL (@NHL) December 13, 2025

The forward is currently making $5.85 million, an annual average value (AAV) that will go up significantly with his next contract. This will more than likely be the last big and long-term contract he’ll be able to sign in his NHL career. Cashing in on that will likely be the goal for Schmaltz.

Nick Schmaltz, Utah Mammoth (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

There have been a few red flags with Schmaltz concerning his future in Utah. The first have been the comments made by his brother Jordan, saying that players don’t want to play in Salt Lake City ever since the franchise moved there. Schmaltz has been vocal about his desire to stay with the Mammoth and continue building what he saw the beginnings of in Arizona. However, is that enough to lure him away from potential lucrative offers from other teams?

One thing is for certain, the Mammoth would miss Schmaltz if he leaves. There are the points, obviously, but Schmaltz is a hard-working forward who does well at stealing the puck away from opponents and setting up plays. He’s an underrated two-way forward on the team.

On top of that, there’s the incredible connection between him and Clayton Keller that’s been building ever since the two started playing together during the 2018-19 season. They have factored on the same goal over 198 times, which is the highest total in the NHL by a pair of U.S.-born teammates.

Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz are COOKING tonight 🥵 pic.twitter.com/ssfhH9Yl8Y — NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2025

It all comes down to whether Schmaltz genuinely wants to stay in Utah. The Mammoth can offer him the money. They’ll have quite a few contracts coming off the books and still a lot of cap space to afford him and others. However, it all goes back to whether Schmaltz wants to test free agency and get the biggest contract available or stay with the team and see this through.

If Schmaltz doesn’t want to stay, he could be a good piece to throw into a potential Thomas trade. If the Mammoth trade him early enough, too, the Blues could turn around and flip him again.

The Mammoth won’t trade Schmaltz unless they get back a piece that will help them win now. This is expected to be a playoff season for the team, and trading to get worse isn’t the correct move. However, if the Mammoth know Schmaltz doesn’t want to stay, they should do everything in their power to try to find a trade that will land them someone of the same caliber or better that will help them now.

If you ask me, I’d give it a 60-40 chance in favor of Schmaltz staying. However, the more time that goes by and the more rumors that he wants out come forward, that may change. The Mammoth do have until July 1 to finalize a decision with Schmaltz, but that date will come flying by. It’s a big piece that the Mammoth have to decide on very early in their contending window. A wrong decision could set them back a couple of steps.

Will the Mammoth Make the Playoffs?

The goal from day one of this season has been to make the playoffs. The players said it, the coaches said it, and the general manager has said it. The biggest storyline of this entire season has been whether this Mammoth team will make the playoffs.

As of right now, they’re in a solid position to do so. The Mammoth have a record of 31-25-4 and are tied with the Edmonton Oilers for the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. However, they have more regulation wins than the Oilers, giving them the tiebreaker. The Mammoth also have a four-point lead on the San Jose Sharks, LA Kings, and Nashville Predators in the standings, all of whom are on the outside looking in.

There is cause for concern, though, as of late. Since the Olympic break, the Mammoth are 1-2-0 and are coming off a disappointing loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. The way the team played wasn’t inspiring, and if the Mammoth continue to play with horrible special teams, poor defense, and unsuccessful offensive connections, they’ll find themselves in the same position the Sharks, Kings, and Predators are in now.

I believe that game was a fluke and a good stepping stone to learn how to get better. The Mammoth are fortunate in the fact that they have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NHL. However, that’s not to say they don’t have some challenging games. They’ll face the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Minnesota Wild within the final couple of weeks of the season. There will also be three games in total where the Mammoth will face either the Oilers or the Seattle Kraken, games which are shaping up to be big ones when it comes to deciding which wild card spot the team will get.

That being said, the Mammoth will also face a lot of bottom-feeding teams like the Blues, Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, and Winnipeg Jets. Getting every single point possible is critical in those games. If the Mammoth finish outside the playoffs because that doesn’t happen, those games will haunt this team.

As of right now, if the Mammoth stay on course, they’ll be on a collision course with either the Golden Knights or the Anaheim Ducks in the playoffs. Either one of those opponents offers a good matchup for the Mammoth, one they can win if they play as they did on Friday against the Wild. However, they have to clinch a playoff spot first.

While, as of right now, they look like a future playoff team, anything can change. The Mammoth need to make sure they take care of business and keep playing their brand of hockey leading into April. If they can do that, they won’t just make it, but they’ll be a dark horse entering the postseason.