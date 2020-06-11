Brock Faber – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Brock Faber

2019-20 Team: U.S. National U18 Team

Date of Birth: Aug. 22, 2002

Place of Birth: Maple Grove, Minnesota

Ht: 6’0″ Wt: 194 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: RD

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Although Brock Faber may not be well known, that is about to change. Playing for the United States U18 National Team, he scored three goals and nine assists in 46 games.

Faber is a defender who does all the little things right. He reads plays well and has an active stick. He intercepts passes in the neutral zone and can transition play quickly. When the puck is shuffled up the half-wall, Faber knows when it is safe to pinch and when it is not.

Although it is not one of his strongest skills, Faber can still contribute on offence when needed. He is good at getting a shot through traffic and is good on the power play as well. He is not afraid to go into the corners and can be seen battling it out with opponents whenever he is close to the puck. He plays a fierce game and he is a great competitor.

Brock Faber of the USNTDP (Rena Laverty)

Committed to the University of Minnesota for the 2020-21 season, Faber will have the chance to develop and round out his game while playing for one of the top programs in the country. Although he will need at least a few more years of rounding out his game, all signs point to Faber having a future at the pro level.

Brock Faber – 2020 NHL Draft Projection

I think Faber will be selected around where NHL Central Scouting ranked him. He has great instincts to go with his active stick but he still needs to round out his overall game. I predict he will go somewhere in the fourth or fifth round. It all depends on how highly a team values him.

Quotables

“Remarkably strong but doesn’t display any standout characteristic that could be call dynamic or game changing. Is not an offensive player, just a player whose proficient on the defensive side. Calm, steady reliable and more than able to knock good sized attackers off their skates and the puck.” – Bill Placzek/DraftSite

“Faber’s skating and defensive game make him a legitimate NHL prospect. If he is able to develop, he could be a top-four player, capable of helping on the penalty kill. While he has some offensive skills, Faber is not likely to become an offensive catalyst at the NHL level.” – Ben Kerr/Last Word on Hockey

Strengths

Skating

Defensive game

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Offensive game

NHL Potential

It is tough to tell how Faber will ultimately develop. He has the skill to become a top-four defenseman in the NHL but he could also be nothing more than a bottom-pairing defenseman. He has great skating and his defensive game is really good. If he develops properly, a comparison for me would be Ethan Bear. They are both great skaters and although Bear is more offensively gifted, I think Faber has the potential to reach that level.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6.5/10, Defense – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2017-18, while playing for the MNBEL Kings, Faber was named Youth Hockey Hub Bantam Player of the Year.

