2020 NHL Draft Rankings: Forbes’ Top 217 for March

Each day that passes, we’re getting closer to young players having their names read by NHL teams at the 2020 NHL Draft. While the draft itself inches closer, we here at The Hockey Writers are feverishly working on our yearly prospect profiles as well as draft rankings from myself – along with colleagues Josh Bell and Larry Fisher – as we look to keep you fully up-to-date on the happenings of this year’s draft class.

As for my rankings, we last looked at my list in February in which Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield remained the top two players for the time being, but things have changed in just under a month and with that, we’ll be adding another 93 prospects to the list for a full ranking of 217 draft-eligible prospects.

Quinton Byfield of the Sudbury Wolves fell to number three on my latest rankings. (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

A lot has happened over the past month and while a number of prospects climbed the rankings, there was another handful that saw themselves slip down the list for a number of different reasons.

While I didn’t jump off the Byfield train in February, I did take a small leap from the tracks this month as there is a new number two behind the consensus number one – Lafreniere. With that, I haven’t had the opportunity to watch each of these players play live, being from southwestern Ontario. I am relying on the few opportunities I have had as well as video and other input in making up these rankings. With that, here’s a look at my top 217 prospects for the upcoming draft.

First Round

1) Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

2) Tim Stutzle, C, Adler Mannheim (DEL)

3) Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

4) Lucas Raymond, RW, Frolunda (SHL)

5) Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie Otters (OHL)

6) Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgarden (SHL)

7) Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

8) Cole Perfetti, LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

9) Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (Liiga)

10) Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (VHL)

11) Dylan Holloway, C, University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

12) Rodion Amirov, LW, Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL)

13) Connor Zary, C, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

14) Jan Mysak, LW, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

15) Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan Cataracts (QMJHL)

16) Dawson Mercer, RW, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

17) Noel Gunler, RW, Lulea HF (SHL)

18) Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

19) Jake Sanderson, D, U.S. National Development Program U18

20) Jeremie Poirier, D, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

21) Seth Jarvis, RW, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

22) Vasily Ponomarev, C, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

23) Lukas Cormier, D, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

24) Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

25) Jacob Perreault, RW/C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

26) William Wallinder, D, MODO J20 (SuperElit)

27) Braden Schneider, D, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

28) Kaiden Guhle, D, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

29) Emil Andrae, D, HV71 J20 (SuperElit)

30) Zion Nybeck, RW, HV71 J20 (SuperElit)

31) John-Jason Peterka, LW, Munchen (DEL)

Second Round

32) Justin Barron, D, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

33) Lukas Reichel, LW, Berlin (DEL)

34) Jake Neighbours, LW, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

35) Thomas Bordeleau, C, U.S. National Development Program U18

36) Kasper Simontaival, RW, Tappara (Liiga)

37) Jean-Luc Foudy, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

38) Antonio Stranges, LW, London Knights (OHL)

39) Roni Hirvonen, LW/C, Assat (Liiga)

40) Ty Smilanic, C, U.S. National Development Program U18

41) Sean Farrell, RW/C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

42) Alexander Pashin, RW, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

43) Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

44) Topi Niemela, D, Karpat (Liiga)

45) Jaromir Pytlik, RW, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

46) Justin Sourdif, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

47) Marat Khusnutdinov, LW/C, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

48) Daniil Gushchin, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

49) Ryan O’Rourke, D, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

50) Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

51) Veeti Miettinen, RW, Kiekko-Espoo U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

52) Luke Tuch, LW, U.S. National Development Program U18

53) Tyson Foerster, RW, Barrie Colts (OHL)

54) Ridly Greig, LW/C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

55) Connor McClennon, RW, Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

56) Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW/C, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

57) Tyler Kleven, D, U.S. National Development Program U18

58) Eemil Viro, D, TPS (Liiga)

59) Martin Chromiak, LW, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

60) Will Cuylle, LW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

61) Carter Savoie, LW, Sherwood Park Crusaders (AJHL)

62) Michael Benning, D, Sherwood Park Crusaders (AJHL)

Third Round

63) Joel Blomqvist, G, Karpat U20 (Finland)

64) Samuel Knazko, D, TPS U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

65) Pavel Novak, RW, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

66) Oliver Suni, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

67) Alexander Nikishin, D, Spartak Moskva (KHL)

68) Joni Jurmo, D, Jokerit U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

69) Ryan Francis, RW, Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

70) Yan Kuznetsov, D, Connecticut (NCAA)

71) Blake Biondi, C, Hermantown (U.S. High School)

72) Tyler Tullio, RW/C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

73) Theo Rochette, C, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

74) Adam Raska, LW, Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

75) William Villeneuve, D, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

76) Dylan Peterson, C, U.S. National Development Program U18

77) Charlie Desroches, D, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

78) Theodor Niederbach, RW/C, Frölunda J20 (SuperElit)

79) Luke Evangelista, RW, London Knights (OHL)

80) Simon Kubicek, D, Seattle Tunderbirds (WHL)

81) Ryder Rolston, RW, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

82) Jack Finley, RW/C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

83) Kasper Puutio, D, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

84) Brock Faber, D, U.S. National Development Program U18

85) Sam Colangelo, RW, Chicago Steel (USHL)

86) Juuso Maenpaa, LW/C, Jokerit U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

87) Maxim Groshev, RW, Reaktor Nizhnekamsk (MHL)

88) Daemon Hunt, D, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

89) Brett Berard, LW, U.S. National Development Program U18

90) Nick Malik, G, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

91) Roby Jarventie, LW, Ilves (Liiga)

92) Daniel Ljungman, C, Linkoping HC J20 (SuperElit)

93) Ruben Rafkin, D, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Fourth Round

94) Landon Slaggert, RW/C, U.S. National Development Program U18

95) Pavel Tyutnev, LW/C, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

96) Jan Bednar, G, Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic)

97) Jack Thompson, D, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

98) Simon Knak, RW, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

99) Cross Hanas, LW, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

100) Lleyton Moore, D, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

101) Helge Grans, D, Malmo Redhawks J20 (SuperElit)

102) Lukas Svejkovsky, RW/C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

103) Ronan Seeley, D, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

104) Brandon Coe, RW, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

105) Noah Ellis, D, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

106) Tristen Robins, RW/C, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

107) Bogdan Trineyev, F, Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

108) Donovan Sebrango, D, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

109) Eamon Powell, D, U.S. National Development Program U18

110) Ivan Didkovsky, LW, Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

111) Evan Vierling, C, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

112) Patrick Guay, LW/C, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

113) Thimo Nickl, D, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

114) Anton Johannesson, D, HV71 J20 (SuperElit)

115) Jack Smith, F, St. Cloud Cathedral (U.S. High School)

116) Logan Morrison, RW/C, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

117) Hugo Styf, D, MODO J20 (SuperElit)

118) Christoffer Sedoff, D, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

119) Hayden Fowler, RW, Erie Otters (OHL)

120) Calle Clang, G, Rogle (SHL)

121) Sergei Safin-Tregubov, D, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

122) Brady Burns, C, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

123) Dylan Garand, G, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

124) Emil Heineman, LW, Leksands J20 (SuperElit)

Fifth Round

125) Ethan Bowen, LW/C, Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL)

126) Marko Stacha, D, HK Dukla Trencin (Slovakia)

127) Lucas Ramberg, D, Lulea (Sweden)

128) Dmitri Ovchinnikov, LW, Sibirskie Snaipery Novosibirsk (MHL)

129) Marek Blaha, D, Sparta Praha U20 (DHL Cup)

130) Jacob Dion, D, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

131) Daniel Torgersson, RW, Frolunda J20 (SuperElit)

132) Kyle Crnkovic, LW, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

133) Michal Gut, LW/C, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

134) Drew Commesso, G, U.S. National Development Program U18

135) Leo Loof, D, Farjestad BK J20 (SuperElit)

136) Vsevolod Skotnikov, G, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

137) Elliot Ekmark, C, Linkoping HC J20 (SuperElit)

138) Carson Bantle, LW, Madison Capitols (USHL)

139) Artem Shlaine, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

140) Jake Ratzlaff, D, Rosemount High School (U.S. High School)

141) Maximillian Glotzl, D, Kölner Haie (DEL)

142) Ben Schoen, F, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

143) Colby Ambrosio, C, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

144) Luke Reid, D, Chicago Steel (USHL)

145) Alex Gaffney, LW/C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

146) Ville Ottavainen, D, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

147) Yegor Guskov, G, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

148) Landon Kosior, D, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

149) Matej Kaslik, LW/C, Malmo Redhawks J20 (SuperElit)

150) Axel Kumlin, D, Frolunda J20 (SuperElit)

151) Wyatt Schingoethe, LW/C, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

152) James Hardie, LW, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

153) Oskar Magnusson, RW/C, Malmo Redhawks J20 (SuperElit)

154) Jacob Truscott, D, U.S. National Development Program U18

155) Benjamin Zloty, D, Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

Sixth Round

156) Ilya Rychkov, F, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

157) Cole Shepard, LW/C, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

158) Senna Peeters, C, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

159) Rory Kerins, C, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

160) Ben King, F, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

161) Luke Prokop, D, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

162) Jackson Kunz, LW, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

163) Noah Delemont, D, Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

164) Carsen Richels, LW, Blaine (U.S. High School)

165) Mikael Pyyhtia, C, TPS U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

166) Ryan Kirwan, LW, Madison Capitols (USHL)

167) Danila Palivko, D, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

168) Matt Choupani, C, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

169) Isak Garfve, LW/C, Mora IK J20 (SuperElit)

170) Tomas Chlubna, RW, Dukla Jihlava (Czech2)

171) Mitch Miller, D, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

172) Joona Lehmus, D, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

173) Josh Lawrence, C, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

174) Owen Peterson, LW, Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

175) Grigori Ponkratov, F, Kapitan Stupino (MHL)

176) Veeti Korkalainen, RW, KooKoo U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

177) Michael Krutil, D, Sparta Praha U20 (DHL Cup)

178) Josh Pillar, RW/C, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

179) Ethan Edwards, D, Spruce Grove Saints (AJHL)

180) Aidan Campbell, G, Erie Otters (OHL)

181) Jake Boltmann, D, Edina (U.S. High School)

182) Ivan Ivan, F, Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

183) Devon Levi, G, Carleton Place (CCHL)

184) Rhett Rhinehart, D, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

185) Victor Mancini, D, Frolunda J20 (SuperElit)

186) Antoine Coulombe, G, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

Seventh Round

187) Ian Moore, D, Boston Little Bruins U18

188) Zayde Wisdom, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

189) Jack Williams, F, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

190) Florian Elias, LW, Mannheim U20 (Germany)

191) Artur Akhtyamov, G, Irbis Kazan (MHL)

192) Stephen Halliday, RW, Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)

193) Simon Andersson, C, MODO J20 (SuperElit)

194) Nikita Shuidin, RW, SKA-Varyagi im. Morozova (MHL)

195) Brock Gould, G, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

196) Cole Hansen, LW, Blaine (U.S. High School)

197) Gerard Keane, D, London Knights (OHL)

198) Lukas Stehlik, C, Litvinov U20 (Czech)

199) Danil Aimurzin, F, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

200) Oliver Tarnstrom, C, AIK J20 (SuperElit)

201) Chase Yoder, C, U.S. National Development Program U18

202) Ryan Helliwell, D, Langley Rivermen (BCHL)

203) Carter Souch, LW, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

204) Alex Laferriere, RW, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

205) Joel Maatta, C, Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

206) Ryan Alexander, C, St. Michael’s Buzzers (OJHL)

207) Joona Kiviniemi, LW, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

208) Alex Jefferies, RW, The Gunnery (U.S. High School)

209) Owen Gallatin, D, U.S. National Development Program U18

210) Maxim Beryoskin, LW/RW Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

211) Kirill Kondyrev, C, Russkie Vityazi (MHL)

212) Hank Kempf, D, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

213) Mark Estapa, F, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

214) Calle Spaberg Olsen, LW, Rogle J20 (SuperElit)

215) Riley Duran, RW, Lawrence (U.S. High School)

216) Ivan Zinchenko, C, Russkie Vityazi (MHL)

217) Winter Wallace, LW, Shattuck St. Mary’s (U.S. High School)

Closing Thoughts

This is the first time all year that I’ve gone as far as listing my top 217 prospects for the upcoming NHL Draft. There was a lot of movement on the rankings this time around and some that fell from my top 124 in February right outside of the 217 listed this month – including Guelph Storm goaltender, Nico Daws.

Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm fell outside of the top 217 prospects in March’s rankings. (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

As for the top end of the rankings, the top 10 haven’t changed much in terms of which players are listed, but there has been movement amongst them as well. I’m not completely sold on moving Quinton Byfield out of the second spot, but believe that Tim Stutzle’s playmaking ability has pushed him up one spot behind Alexis Lafreniere.

The rest of the rankings, have a look. We’ll be discussing some of the biggest movers on the list at a later date, but until then, is there anyone missing in your mind? Are there any players too high or too low for your liking? Share your thoughts on this month’s rankings in the comments section below.

For more prospect news and rankings, check out The Hockey Writers' prospect coverage here.