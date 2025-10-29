Bruins’ Marco Sturm Scratching Mason Lohrei Will Help Him Reset

Resets are always a need, whether in day-to-day life or in sports. One thing Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm hasn’t been shy of doing is benching his struggling lines or scratching players that aren’t playing well. The latest instance is when Sturm decided to healthy scratch defenseman Mason Lohrei. As much as it’s something you don’t want to see, the reset is needed.

Lohrei Needed the Reset

Ever since the Bruins signed Lohrei to his two-year, $6.4 million contract, the goal was to develop him further. There is plenty to love about his game, as he excels in transition with the puck on his stick. Sturm has praised the young player and wants to put him in position to succeed. However, it has been a tough start to the campaign for the young defenseman.

Lohrei has seen his workload increased. He spent time on the third pair alongside Andrew Peeke during the 2024-25 season, but Sturm and the Bruins envisioned him taking a larger role and he has been slotted up to the top pair alongside Charlie McAvoy. It’s a good opportunity for him to learn, develop, and likely draw tougher matchups. However, that has not gone according to plan.



The McAvoy/Lohrei pairing does not work. The duo often is out of sync and there is miscommunication when defending in their own end of the ice. While the duo has been able to feast on their opportunities (5.1 expected goals for), they’ve surrendered more than they’ve taken with 7.1 expected goals against. In addition, they’ve been outscored 9-6. Sturm did separate the pairing against the Colorado Avalanche (Oct. 25), but they landed back together against the Ottawa Senators and the results never changed.

The pairing has struggled, but Lohrei individually has had an especially tough start. Lohrei has the second highest expected goals against with 10.19. Also, opponents are having their way against him in the higher danger areas and scoring chances are at a premium. It’s early into the season, so there is no need to push the panic button. Sturm himself is confident in the player and helping him along.

It’s a Learning Curve for Lohrei

It took seven games, but Sturm sat center/winger Casey Mittelstadt for a game. The on-ice results were poor and that was coming after the first game against the Avalanche where his line generated zero offense. Mittelstadt returned to the lineup and had a multi-point game against the Florida Panthers. It sparked something in the player and fuelled his fire. Sturm is hoping for the same with Lohrei.

“We expect more from him, and sometimes we have to press that reset button. And it’s not like we want to bury him, no, I want to help him, and that’s part of the process. And again, you get some good things, but too many mistakes lately,” Sturm said.

In the game against the Panthers (Oct. 21), two of the Panthers goals came off his defensive miscues. Furthermore, the game against the Anaheim Ducks (Oct. 23) featured more costly mistakes in a game the Bruins should not have lost.

The Bruins have a new defensive system in place, so there is still a learning curve for the players. You can tell based on Sturm relaying that this is a learning moment and a chance for the player to reset. Now we wait and see how he responds.

Will Lohrei Respond?

It’s never easy to be a healthy scratch. However, it is good to have a reset and dial it in. When his time does come to return to the lineup, Sturm should keep him alongside Peeke and allow Nikita Zadorov to slide up to the top pair. Lohrei is going to be good for the Bruins; he just has to hone in his craft and develop it more.