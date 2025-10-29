Maple Leafs Reportedly Have Interest in Nazem Kadri

According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri.

During the second intermission of the Maple Leafs versus Flames game, Dreger discussed a few rumors that he had been hearing, in a mini version of Insider Trading. One of the rumors talked about was that the Maple Leafs would like to add Kadri, along with several other Canadian teams.

Dreger had this to say about the Kadri trade speculation.

“There is a lot of talk and a lot of speculation driven by the media,” TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said. “The reality is it comes from a place where the Calgary Flames are playing well below expectations and there are other Canadian markets, namely the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, and maybe the Toronto Maple Leafs, that could absolutely envision a No. 2, experienced centre like Nazem Kadri in their lineup.”

It is quite clear that the Maple Leafs are in need of another top-six forward. Kadri would be a good candidate because he can bring center depth, but can also slot on the wing and play with Auston Matthews if needed.

At 35 years old, he is signed for another three seasons at $7 million per. As the NHL’s salary cap continues to rise, that contract won’t be too hard to take on. For the Maple Leafs, if they want to reunite with their former first-round draft pick, they will need to pay the price, which could be a bit more than other teams given the connection between Brad Treliving and the Flames.

Regardless, if things continue to look stale in the Maple Leafs top-six, Treliving is going to need to make a move. And looking at Kadri from a struggling Flames team could be the most ideal candidate. Plus, there just may be interest from the player to return to where it all began and try to help them win before their window closes.