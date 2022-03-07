Bruins News & Rumors: Boeser, Garland, DeBrusk & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, management is reportedly targeting Brock Boeser and Conor Garland of the Vancouver Canucks as the trade deadline approaches. Meanwhile, Jake DeBrusk has surged up TSN’s Trade Bait Board, thanks in large part to his fantastic play as of late. In other news, Nick Foligno’s play is finally beginning to pick up as of late, which is great news for this team as they inch closer to the postseason.

Bruins Looking at Boeser & Garland

According to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, the Bruins believe the price to acquire J.T. Miller is too high, and as a result they are instead now believed to be targeting both Boeser and Garland. Both forwards have been involved in trade rumors for some time now, though the Canucks may be slightly hesitant to move either given the fact they have pulled themselves back into the playoff race. Nonetheless, they may still be getting calls from general manager Don Sweeney ahead of the deadline to gauge the asking price of both players.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I’m told that they’ve been doing their due diligence on a few Vancouver players and Boeser is one of them,” an NHL source said to Boston Hockey Now. “It’s also no secret that they like Garland, so I’m pretty sure they are keeping tabs on him.”

Boeser, who was not long ago regarded as one of the best young goal scorers in the game, has struggled for his standards this season with 16 goals and 33 points in 51 games. He is in the final season of a three-year contract that carries a cap hit of $5.875 million, and will become a restricted free agent at season’s end.

Garland is in his first season with the Canucks, and not too long ago signed a five-year deal that carries a cap hit of $4.95 million. He has 31 points on the season and brings a pest-like mentality, which could really benefit the Bruins down the stretch of the 2021-22 campaign.

DeBrusk Likely to be Traded

Earlier this season, DeBrusk requested a trade from the Bruins. With his production having dropped off in recent years, it is believed that he was looking for a change of scenery, as he was frustrated with his role on the team. While the trade hasn’t happened yet, his trade request hasn’t been rescinded, and a deal could very well happen before the deadline.

Related: Bruins Successful Road Trip Proves This Team Is Among NHL’s Best

DeBrusk recently jumped from No. 23 to No. 6 on TSN’s Trade Bait Board, and his agent Rick Valette recently confirmed he has permission to speak with other teams about a new deal for his client, who doesn’t have a contract in place for the 2022-23 season. The 25-year-old has 15 goals and 25 points in 51 games this season.

Foligno Picking Things Up

After signing a two-year, $7.6 million deal with the Bruins this summer, he got off to a very disappointing start this season. Injuries have limited him to just 39 games on the season, and when he has been able to play he has struggled to be productive with just two goals and 10 points.

The good news for both Bruins fans and Foligno himself is that he has shown signs of life lately. He recently spoke with reporters and explained that he is happy with how his game has progressed as of late, and believes he is contributing in other areas that don’t show up on the score sheet.

“I’m liking that my game is gearing up toward this time of year,” Foligno said. “Like I said, you want to help and contribute any way you can. Sometimes it’s on the score sheet, sometimes it’s not, it’s in other ways. I think the guys in the room know what I can bring and try to bring every night, and it’s a fun group to go to work with.”

Nick Foligno, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins have been rolling as of late with a 7-2-1 record over their past 10 games. Getting Foligno back to producing like he has proven he is capable of over his lengthy career would make an already strong team even more dangerous.

Up Next for the Bruins

The Bruins will have three games this week, with the first coming Monday night against the L.A. Kings. They then have a few off days before facing off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, followed by the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. All three will be massive games as they currently trail the Toronto Maple Leafs by just three points for third in the Atlantic Division.