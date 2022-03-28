Bruins News & Rumors: Marchand, Haula, Lysell & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Brad Marchand launched his own brand of cereal, dubbed ‘March Munch’. In other news, Erik Haula has been heating up lately as the team’s number two centerman, something Taylor Hall recently spoke about. According to general manager Don Sweeney, prospect Fabian Lysell could join the Bruins before the end of the season. Last but not least, Patrice Bergeron was able to return from injury and suit up for his 1200th game on Saturday night.

Marchand Launches Cereal

On Wednesday morning, Marchand took to Twitter to announce the launch of his new cereal, ‘March Munch’. He says that this is a dream come true for him, and something he could have never imagined becoming a possibility. The cereal is available at Shaw’s, Star Market and Market Basket. (from ‘Spectrum News Staff: Bruins star Brad Marchand launches ‘March Munch’ cinnamon crunch cereal’ , Spectrum News, 03/25/22).

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the 33-year-old seems to be enjoying life away from the rink, things are going pretty good for him at it as well. In 54 games this season he has put up 28 goals and 65 points, and is showing no signs of slowing down at his age. He remains one of the games truly elite players, and is a main reason why the Bruins have been so great as of late.

Haula Picking up Performance

This summer, Sweeney chose to sign Haula to a two-year, $2.375 million contract. It seemed to be a fair deal for the 31-year-old, who has proven throughout his lengthy career that he can put up solid offensive numbers. While his start with the Bruins was quite disappointing, he is turning things around as of late, something his linemate in Taylor Hall brought up this past week.

Related: 3 Bruins Who Could Be Trade Candidates in 2022 Offseason

“With him, I think you see the deadline passes and he’s our center man. I feel like that allows him to feel comfortable in his spot, and he’s really taken off the last three games especially,” Hall said. “But overall, I think he’s been a great influence. As a center man with wingers like (Pastrnak) and I, you’re not babysitting, but you’re taking care of things and you’re the safety valve a lot of times. And I think he’s been great at that.”

On the season, Haula has nine goals and 32 points in 62 games. Seven of those 32 points have come over his past three games, as he is really heating up for the Bruins at the right time as they are heading into the final stretch of the 2021-22 season.

Lysell May Join Bruins in Near Future

It was clear when they selected him in the first-round (21st overall) of the 2021 draft, Bruins management had a ton of confidence in Lysell. The 19-year-old, who spent the 2020-21 season in Sweden, headed to Canada this season to join the Vancouver Giants in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He hasn’t disappointed with 20 goals and 52 points in 45 games, and may end up getting a shot with the Bruins sooner than anyone would have expected.

“After his junior season, he could join either club, to be honest with you,” Sweeney told reporters. “From a skill standpoint and a talent standpoint, Fabian has a lot of things that we’re excited about.

“He’s trying to do everything he possibly can to put [the Vancouver Giants] in the best spot they’re in, and hopefully continues to have a good offensive year overall, working on his habits. Hopefully they play for as long as they possibly can, and that’s where he should focus. But he’s a possibility for Providence, and here as well.”

Fabian Lysell, Boston Bruins (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

This endorsement has to be music to fans’ ears, as it appears they have yet another gem in Lysell. Though he still has plenty of room to grow as a player, his future is very bright, and it is clear that this management group is extremely high on him.

Bergeron Suits up for Game 1200

After missing four games due to an elbow injury, Bergeron was able to return on Saturday in what was a milestone game against the New York Islanders. For the 36-year-old, who has spent his entire 18-year career with the Bruins, it marked his 1200th game in the NHL. It is a huge accomplishment, as he joins Ray Bourque and Johnny Bucyk as the only others to play that many games with the organization.

Bergeron was able to chip in with an assist in what ended as a 6-3 win, giving him 46 points on the season. He continues to deliver at both ends of the ice for this Bruins squad, and remains one of the NHL’s best two-way forwards.

Up Next for the Bruins

The Bruins have three games on que for the week, the first of which will come against one of their bitter rivals in the Toronto Maple Leafs. This game will be of big importance to both, as the Leafs currently trail the B’s by two points for third place in the Atlantic Division. They will then face off against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday before taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday evening.