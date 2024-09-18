3 Takeaways From Bruins Training Camp Press Conference

Today (Sept. 18) was a big day for the Boston Bruins. Training camp is underway, as today is media day and the players hit the ice tomorrow. General Manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media today and broke some news to the public. Here are three main takeaways from the press conference.

Swayman Still Has No Contract

When you thought there would be a sigh of relief, there appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel. Sweeney made it clear that star goaltender Jeremy Swayman still does not have a contract in place. With training camp officially being underway and players hitting the ice tomorrow, this is less than ideal.

Sweeney says Jeremy Swayman has chosen to wait until a contract is settled before reporting to camp. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) September 18, 2024

Swayman will take the time to negotiate a deal before he reports to training camp. He is coming off a strong regular season with a 2.53 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. Also, his 18.4 goals saved above expected was fourth in the league among goalies.

With the Bruins parting ways with Linus Ullmark, getting Swayman signed sooner than later is best for the franchise moving forward. Sweeney did mention that the goal is to get Swayman signed by December and the two are in constant communication. It’s not a matter of if, but when, Swayman puts pen to paper.

Opening night puck drop is Oct. 8, 2024 in Florida to take on the Panthers.

Montgomery Entering the Final Year of His Contract

There is much to love about head coach Jim Montgomery. He has been a bright spot since being the Bruins coach and helped guide the Bruins to the postseason in each of the past two seasons. However, they have won just one round and the expectation is to go the distance.

Related: 3 Bruins Questions That Must Be Answered in Training Camp & Preseason

Montgomery owns a 139-58-29 record behind the Bruins bench. He has helped guide the young guys and helped them develop in their careers. It has been a great transition for the Bruins behind the bench, as they’ve gone from Bruce Cassidy to Montgomery. However, Montgomery is in the final year of his contract, but there is light shed on the situation.

Sweeney mentioned that the two have been in contract talks. Their communication on the matter should be something to monitor as the 2024-25 season progresses.

Matthew Poitras Is Full-Go in Camp

The biggest piece of news regards Bruins center Matthew Poitras. Poitras underwent shoulder surgery after sustaining an injury against the Arizona Coyotes last season. His presence was missed, as he was an impactful player when on the ice. Also, Poitras brings a great element of depth.

Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Poitras is a speedy center and brings a tremendous amount of skill. During the 2023-24 season, Poitras scored five goals and had 15 points in 33 games played. One area that can improve is his ability to win faceoffs, but overall, he impressed during his first season in the NHL.

Sweeney confirmed that Poitras will be ready to go in training camp. Also, he said Poitras will play both center and wing, which is enormous for the club. Having that type of versatility and a player able to play multiple positions is huge.

A lot of eyes will be on Poitras to see how he bounces back from having surgery and finds his rhythm in training camp. He is projected to be on the third line as the center, which gives the Bruins great depth down the middle of the ice.

Plenty to Digest Here

At the end of the day, the Bruins are going to be fine. Swayman will eventually sign a contract and backstop the Bruins during the 2024-25 season. A nice consolation prize, and something great for the franchise, would be Montgomery sticking behind the bench for the foreseeable future. For him to be able to continue building off what he’s done with this group would be great. There is plenty to watch in training camp, but seeing Poitras ready to go is great for the team. Hockey season is right around the corner and it can’t come soon enough.