Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Projections: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

As the season approaches, there is excitement and nervousness surrounding the Buffalo Sabres. The franchise and fan base alike are anxious to end the 13-season playoff drought. Those a bit more optimistic have eyes on the future and a young core that offers a plethora of promise.

A large part of that promise is the presence of goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Fresh off signing a five-year extension with the Sabres, the man known as UPL is aiming to help become a strength and mitigate weaknesses for the Sabres. More importantly, he is looking to take a big step forward in 2024-25.

How Luukkonen’s 2023-24 Season Went

In what could only be described as a disappointing season across the board, Luukkonen was one of the few bright spots for the Sabres. In his second full season in the NHL, he took a significant step forward in nearly every meaningful way.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Luukkonen hit career-highs in games played (54), games started (51), wins (27), shutouts (five), and goals-against average (2.57). His .910 save percentage (SV%) was just shy of the .917 mark he managed in 2021-22 but that came in just nine games.

More importantly, Luukkonen became one of the best goaltenders in the NHL from Jan. 1 on. That’s a small sample size, sure, but it is one that the Sabres are banking on. Having that steady, solid presence in net will go a long way in the team’s quest to reach the playoffs.

What the Sabres Need From Luukkonen

We know that the Sabres will be depending heavily on guys like Jack Quinn and Owen Power to deliver on their substantial potential in the coming season. Head coach Lindy Ruff will make the team hard-working and more physical, which should translate to a few more wins.

Related: Buffalo Sabres’ Lindy Ruff Transforming Team Culture with Intense Practices

For the first time since 2013-14, however, the Sabres finally have a solid answer in net. There has been a steady carousel in the crease for a decade, some faces showing potential before ultimately faltering while others were merely stopgaps. Luukkonen ends that streak.

Even if he doesn’t play at his post-Jan. 1 pace, the Sabres should be substantially better in goal than they have been in a decade. That alone should go a long way toward making the Sabres not only more competitive each night, but in reaching their postseason goal.

2024-25 Projections

Given the state of Buffalo’s goaltending, it’s easy to see Luukkonen taking another leap forward this season. James Reimer is a fine veteran backup but won’t be given all that much time. Devon Levi is still developing and will compete for spot duty as well.

With those factors in play, look for Luukkonen to brush the 60-game mark. He should get over the hump and register his first 30-win season as well. With the increased workload, Luukkonen stands to improve on an already impressive season.

Matching his five shutouts may be a tough ask. Ditto for getting over a .910 SV%, but he should at least get close to those marks. Look for Luukkonen to finish with a record in the neighborhood of 33-24-2 and a stat line of .908/2.65/four in terms of SV%/GAA/SO. That would be a conservatively good season for UPL. If he can truly take his game to the next level, who knows where his ceiling is?

Taking the Next Step?

At 25 years old, Luukkonen is entering his physical prime. He has the bulk of one full season as the starter under his belt and a talented young team coming up around him. Now is the time for Luukkonen to enter the upper echelon of starting goaltenders in the NHL.

Getting to the aforementioned projections would be a nice season and could very well land the team in the playoffs. But if Luukkonen can continue his post-Jan. 1 play, there is no telling just how high his stock can climb.

Luukkonen possesses all the potential in the world right now. How the rest of the team plays will certainly have an impact on his performance and statistics, but now is the time for him to take matters into his own hands. For those reasons, he could very well be the single biggest factor in the Sabres making the playoffs for the first time in ages.