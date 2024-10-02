Colorado Avalanche 2024-25 Player Projections: Alexandar Georgiev

For the Colorado Avalanche, it feels like ages since they hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2022. The elimination at the hands of the Dallas Stars in last spring’s playoffs would feel fresher if not for an offseason fueled by questions.

One of the quietly dependable aspects of the team, however, could wind up being the difference between contention and struggle. Alexandar Georgiev is going to be leaned on heavily, but the final year of his contract will present even further uncertainty. In what could be his final season with the Avalanche, what does Georgiev have in store?

How Georgiev’s 2023-24 Season Went

On paper, it’s hard to ask for more than Georgiev contributed to the team a season ago. He was the undisputed workhorse, starting 62 of 82 games. He compiled a 38-18-5 record, leading the NHL in victories.

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If you want to get nit-picky, his goals-against average (3.02) and save percentage (.897) were among the worst of his career (he’s never had a worse save percentage and only twice has finished with a higher GAA). In the regular season, those kinds of things matter less.

In the playoffs, when the Avalanche needed him to step up, Georgiev could not. He finished with a career-low .894 SV% in the playoffs and a career-worst 2.85 GAA. His performance wasn’t bad by any means, but it underscored the main problem with Georgiev and the Avalanche.

What the Avalanche Need From Georgiev

It is simple what the team needs from him. They need big contributions up front from guys like Casey Mittelstadt and will lean on one of the NHL’s best defenses. At worst, they need Georgiev to be the solid, if unspectacular, solution in net.

Justus Annunen seems to be waiting in the wings, whether it be due to ability or a malleable contract is up for debate. For the 2024-25 season, the Avalanche need Georgiev to remain a solid and consistent presence in net.

If he can get out to a strong start, his play could help to mitigate issues facing the middle part of the lineup. Goals may be tough to come by initially, so outstanding play from Georgiev could help keep the Avalanche in contention until the reinforcements – Artturi Lehkonen, Gabriel Landeskog, and possibly Valeri Nichushkin – arrive.

2024-25 Projections

Even with holes in the lineup, the Avalanche should still be formidable. They have enough offensive firepower up front to hang with the tough teams in the Central Division even if the aforementioned names take a bit to return. For that reason, look for more of the same from Georgiev.

It’s unlikely that he matches his 2022-23 season, the very best of his career. He won 40 games, and registered a .918 SV% and a 2.53 GAA – all the best marks of his career. He may have a tough time getting back to nearly 40 wins simply because of the expected implementation of Annunen.

It would not be unexpected to see Georgiev get back around the 35-win mark again. He likely won’t get near his banner marks of 2022-23, but something in the .910 SV%/2.75 GAA seems plausible. It should also be more than good enough to at least keep the Avalanche within shouting distance of the Stars, Winnipeg Jets, and the Nashville Predators in the Central.

Could This Be the Swan Song?

Given the uncertainty facing the Avalanche and their cap situation, many anticipate that this will be Georgiev’s final year in Denver. He is in the final year of an already very team-friendly three-year, $10.2 million contract. He is going to be due a nice raise on his $3.4 million/season salary.

Georgiev shouldn’t be asked to start north of 60 games again this season, especially if all eyes are on Annunen and the future. Still, in a contract year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a truly stellar season out of the 27-year-old Russian netminder.

If this really is it for Georgiev in an Avalanche uniform, it could be his chance to take the team to the next level. His performance in the playoffs could dictate the kind of contract he receives next, so a deep playoff push would benefit him just as much as it would the team.