Colorado Avalanche 2024-25 Player Projections: Casey Mittelstadt

The Colorado Avalanche may be facing their most challenging season in ages. The talent is certainly in place, but there are question marks. They should once again contend for the division crown but whether they can compete for the Stanley Cup remains to be seen.

A huge part of that equation will be center Casey Mittelstadt. Since being acquired in a trade for Bowen Byram, he has become an integral part of the lineup. Now facing his first full season in Denver, the question is just how high his ceiling can be.

How Mittelstadt’s 2023-24 Season Went

Entering the season, Mittelstadt was at something of a crossroads. He had progressed nicely, putting up 15 goals and 59 points in 2022-23. But with the need for a new contract looming, there was a sense that his days in Buffalo were numbered.

Casey Mittelstadt, Zach Parise, Samuel Girard and Josh Manson of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Three of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

After consistently being among the best Sabres forwards and notching 14 goals and 47 points in 62 games, he was shockingly dealt to the Avalanche. In 18 games with the Avalanche, he racked up 10 points but really started to show up in the playoffs.

Mittelstadt, as a whole, had arguably the best season of his career. The 18 goals he scored were the most he’d ever managed. The Sabres struggled mightily, especially from an offensive standpoint, but Mittelstadt was a beacon of consistency.

What the Avalanche Need From Mittelstadt

The Avalanche have been searching for a difference-making second-line center since Nazem Kadri signed with the Calgary Flames. Mittelstadt has the chance to be just that guy and it would unlock a world of potential for the Avalanche.

With the very real chance of Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog not returning, plus an injury to Artturi Lehkonen that will keep him out for the start of the season, the potential for things to go very badly is there. Having Mittelstadt there to help fill the void offensively will be critical.

Mittelstadt will need to anchor the second line in all situations. He may even get some power play time alongside the big guns on the top line. If the Avalanche are going to contend, they need the best season of Mittelstadt’s career.

2024-25 Projection

The ceiling is very high for Mittelstadt in Denver. He was already a strong two-way player by the time he left Buffalo, but now he comes into a superior situation. Getting to play behind the two-headed monster of Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen will help, as will getting power play time alongside them.

The strength of his game is as a playmaker. Mittelstadt’s biggest test will be his ability to elevate his linemates. It would be one thing if one of the aforementioned wingers were available, but they won’t be for some time.

Mittelstadt may struggle on the score sheet initially because of the lack of depth. That said, he should have his best season to date. Look for him to crack the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career and threaten 50 assists. Something in the neighborhood of 20-50-70 could be possible and would be a nice boost for the Avalanche.

The Answer at 2C

Though there are question marks all throughout the Avalanche lineup, having Mittelstadt there at center will be a big confidence boost. It will be beneficial to have a reliable presence in the middle of a line that has suddenly been decimated by suspension and injury.

Mittelstadt doesn’t have to perform like a superstar in order to succeed. If he can do what he had begun doing with consistency in Buffalo – playing responsible two-way hockey with strong offensive upside – it will be a major win for the Avalanche. And it could be enough to help them remain in contention, both for the division crown and the Stanley Cup.