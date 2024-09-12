3 Worst-Case Scenarios for Colorado Avalanche in 2024-25

The 2023-24 season was a rollercoaster ride for the Colorado Avalanche. The 2022 Stanley Cup champions were very good, finishing with 107 points yet were third in the stacked Central Division. Valeri Nichushkin was suspended in the middle of a hot playoff run. Oh, and Bowen Byram was shipped out for Casey Mittelstadt near the deadline.

One look at the depth chart for the 2024-25 season shows that there are currently more questions than answers. There is potential for things to go quite right for the Avalanche, but what if a few of the eggs in their basket break? Here are a few of the worst-case scenarios facing the Avalanche in 2024-25.

Casey Mittelstadt Doesn’t Break Out

Many covering the Avalanche expect Mittelstadt to have his best season as a pro in 2024-25. Playing for a disappointing Buffalo Sabres outfit, he became arguably their best forward in 2023-24.

Now, he slots in as the second-line center behind Nathan MacKinnon. Mittelstadt will no doubt enjoy time with the top power play unit, which could only stand to boost his totals even further. But is too much being asked of a player who has been a viable everyday NHLer for so little time?

The knock on Mittelstadt prior to the 2022-23 season – arguably his ‘breakout’ – was a lack of strength and drive. He got pushed off the puck often. His hands could dazzle but he simply could not put it together.

A 50-60-point season would be perfectly fine for Mittelstadt anywhere else at any other time. But for an Avalanche team that desperately needs more scoring in its top six, he needs to provide more in order for the Avalanche to truly contend.

Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin Don’t Return

Perhaps the biggest wild card right now is up for debate. Gabriel Landeskog has been out for two seasons (and counting) while recovering from knee surgery. Nichushkin began a mandatory six-month suspension in May for substance issues. Both are crucial to the Avalanche top six.

Landeskog’s progression is quite concerning. He’s optimistic about coming back but there has been no timetable set. He’s a competitor and the captain of the team, so he will no doubt feel like he can come back. But it may be time to face the very real possibility that he is done. That is a massive loss for the franchise on and off the ice.

Nichushkin, meanwhile, presents a deeper issue. Even if he returns and is back to form, can the team trust him anymore? He has dealt with not-so-secret substance issues for a long time now. He left the Avalanche without their most productive goal scorer in the middle of the series against the Dallas Stars.

Even if Nichushkin does return this season, he needs to earn that trust back. That is a steep climb and could potentially present more issues for the Avalanche in the long run.

The Defensive Experiments Fail

The Avalanche top four has been set in stone for some time. Cale Makar and Devon Toews make up arguably the best defensive pairing in the NHL. Samuel Girard and Josh Manson are consistent presences but come with their downsides.

The team took a flyer on a pair of young, talented defensemen on the cheap. Erik Brannstrom was thought to be the next great Ottawa Senators puck-moving defenseman but never panned out. Injuries and inconsistencies have kept Oliver Kylington from being as impactful as the Calgary Flames had hoped for.

Both are strong skaters and can provide offensive flourish. The key is being solid enough in their own end that they don’t become a liability. The Avalanche struggled with Jack Johnson and Sean Walker as their third pairing and there is a distinctive lack of a physical presence aside from Makar. While the team is good defensively, there are issues keeping high-danger chances down. This pairing doesn’t look like it is going to help improve those numbers.

Is the Window Closing?

It feels like so much has changed since the Avalanche hoisted the Cup in 2022. The foundational pieces are still there but the supporting cast is far weaker. There are far too many questions for the team to be a legitimate contender this season.

There is no question about whether the Avalanche will make the playoffs. Making a deep run and more is an entirely different issue. And it’s one the Avalanche might not have the answers to.