Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Projections: Zach Benson

Given the fact that the Buffalo Sabres have missed the playoffs for the last 13 seasons, it can be all too easy to ignore the fact that they have some truly great young talent. One of the most impactful young pieces for the franchise is none other than Zach Benson.

The 19-year-old is one of the best young players in the Sabres’ system. He made the team out of camp last season and immediately made his presence known. As the Sabres strive to make the playoffs in 2025, what role will Benson play?

How Benson’s 2023-24 Season Went

On paper, posting 11 goals and 30 points in 71 games doesn’t seem that impressive. When you stop to consider that Benson was just 18 years old and fresh out of junior hockey, it becomes a heck of a lot more impressive.

Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Like any rookie, Benson had his stretches where he wasn’t as visible as some would like. For the most part, however, he showed good tenacity, incredible skating, and the occasional outstanding play that made him one of the steals of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Benson’s dynamic offensive game came to the forefront more often than not, illustrating the talent he brings to the ice. It was a fantastic debut for a player who wasn’t expected to make the roster as quickly as he did.

What the Sabres Need From Benson

Benson is in a unique position with the Sabres. As the team continues to chase the playoffs, speed and smart two-way play will be prioritized. He won’t be counted on to be among the statistical leaders for the team but has a chance to grow and develop alongside other young players.

Right now, he is practicing on the second line with Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn. That said, he is being rotated in and out on the line with fellow youngster Jiri Kulich. If the plan is to play each of them intermittently, it could help their development and limit the down stretches.

A lot can change between now and the start of the season, but it could be an optimal situation for both the player and the team. If anything, it gets both players more experience and the potential to comfortably slot in on a team next season that will likely let Jason Zucker, Jordan Greenway, and a handful of others walk.

2024-25 Projections

It’s hard to put an exact projection on Benson for a few reasons. If he does essentially platoon on the second line with Kulich, it could limit his ice time. There is the chance that he slides down to the third line and suits up in every game, but that remains to be seen.

Benson will be put in a position to get the most out of his ability. He won’t see power play time, either, which will hinder his production. That said, look for him to play around 70 games, registering 15 goals and around 40 points. It’s a nice little bump in production to keep him on the proper developmental trajectory.

Then again, Benson surprised us by making the team out of camp a season ago. He could come out and light camp on fire this season, earning himself a more definitive role. More than likely, he’ll see as much time as he did a season ago and will be somewhat sheltered with the future in mind.

A Future Franchise Pillar

Make no mistake: Benson is one of the foundational pieces of the Sabres. He has dynamic offensive ability. His skating stands out in a crowd. Most importantly, he shows a chippiness and fight that belies his size.

A slight bump in production would be good for Benson in the short term. Long-term, the team no doubt sees him as a clear top-six winger. He has all the tools to fill that role, it is now up to the team to put him in a position to succeed.