Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Projections: Jack Quinn

Though they may not be the Earth-shattering changes many had hoped for, things do look different for the Buffalo Sabres. The entire bottom six has been restructured to play a more physical brand of hockey than what fans are accustomed to. Perhaps the biggest change comes from within. Jack Quinn is back and healthy. In the drive to make the playoffs, snapping the longest streak in NHL history (13 seasons and counting). What does Quinn bring to the table?

Quinn’s 2023-24 Season

After scoring 14 goals and 37 points as a rookie in 2022-23, hopes were high for the young winger. He was tapped to be the Sabres’ breakout star after he returned from an Achilles injury that left him unavailable for the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On his return, Quinn looked strong, racking up four goals in his first seven games. He also picked up his first career three-point night, notching a goal and two assists against the Los Angeles Kings. Unfortunately, his success was short-lived. After a collision along the boards against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 27, Quinn was expected to miss 6-8 weeks recovering from a lower-body injury. He returned at the end of March, getting nine games in before the end of the season. In that stretch, he picked up goals in three games and points in five.

Quinn’s 2023-24 has an incomplete grade across the board. He looked very good during limited action, finishing with nine goals and 19 points in 27 games. But he needs to prove that he can remain healthy for the entire season.

What the Sabres Need from Quinn

The Sabres have glaring weaknesses but having Quinn back full-time will be a major boost. He has a rare natural goal-scoring ability. He isn’t the biggest player on the ice but manages to avoid big hits and doesn’t shy away from playing in the tougher areas of the ice.

It will take a lot of help for the Sabres to make the playoffs, but the team looks better on paper than it did a year ago. Quinn will be depended on to provide offensive punch from the second line, likely playing alongside former linemate Dylan Cozens. He has a huge upside and is still coming into his own at 23. He has the tools to be a breakout player this season and will be one of the most important pieces in the drive for the playoffs.

Quinn’s 2024-25 Projection

There are more than a few people who expect Quinn to have a true breakout season. He will see a lot of ice time both as the second-line right-winger and on the power play. He has the kind of shot that can find the back of the net from anywhere and a release to frustrate goalies.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Look for Quinn to take a huge leap forward offensively. Reaching the 30-goal mark would be nice. Some believe he could reach the 40-goal mark. His playmaking skills are also deceptive, making him a well-rounded offensive player.

As an official projection, look for Quinn to finish around the 35-40-75 mark. Doing so would establish him as a young star in the league, give the Sabres the offensive depth they have been missing, and make them dangerous in all situations. This is the year that Quinn has his official coming-out party.

Potential X-Factor

There are a few things that will help take the Sabres to the next level. The reconstructed fourth line should make the team more physical and tougher to play against. Another year for the youngsters will make them better, and it helps that they are going into the season with a clear No. 1 goaltender for the first time in ages.

However, at the end of the day, Quinn could be the difference-maker. He has 40-goal potential, but it is his ability to bring up the play of his linemates that makes him special. Getting Cozens to elevate his play to 2022-23 levels would be a major win for the Sabres now and into the future.