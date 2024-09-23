6 Takeaways From Rangers’ Preseason Win Over Bruins

The New York Rangers kicked off their 2024-25 season against the Boston Bruins with a 3-2 win in their first preseason game, offering an early glimpse into the team’s potential. Standout performances from Filip Chytil and Victor Mancini showed promise as they made strong cases for their roles this season. However, not everyone made the same impact, with Jake Leschyshyn and Matthew Robertson struggling to seize their opportunity. As the preseason progresses, these performances will be crucial in determining roster spots and fine-tuning head coach Peter Laviolette’s lineup for the regular season.

Rangers vs. Bruins Game Recap

The Bruins struck first in the opening period with an early goal from Cole Koepke, but Louis Domingue quickly settled in, shutting the door for the remainder of his time in net. After successfully killing off a 5-on-3 power play, Mancini evened the score with a well-placed shot from the point. Just before the first period ended, Mark Kastelic tripped Filip Chytil, giving the Rangers a power play opportunity. Chytil took full advantage, giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead heading into the intermission.

The second period saw fewer fireworks, with the first half of the frame passing without much action. At the midway mark, Dylan Garand replaced Domingue in net—a typical rotation in preseason play. Shortly after, Trevor Kuntar tied the game for Boston, and the period ended in a 2-2 deadlock.

Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Five minutes into the third period, Alex Belzile netted the eventual game-winning goal, with assists from Chytil and Connor Mackey. Despite failing to capitalize on a lengthy 5-on-3 power play that saw high-quality chances from Chytil, Will Cuylle, and Kaapo Kakko, the Rangers held firm. Garand, who rebounded after conceding the earlier goal, delivered an impressive third period, including a key poke check to preserve the 3-2 lead and secure the victory for the Rangers.

Rangers Takeaways

Chytil stood out as the best player on the ice for either team. He didn’t shy away from conflict and demonstrated excellence at both ends of the rink. Offensively and defensively, Chytil was a force, and as long as he remains healthy, he appears poised for a big season. Among the Rangers’ prospects, Mancini had the strongest showing, contributing two points and using his frame effectively to disrupt passing and shooting lanes. He looked natural quarterbacking the power play, though he did allow Kuntar to gain position in front of the net on Boston’s second goal. Despite that, Mancini played an excellent game. Goaltenders Domingue and Garand both allowed early goals, but these were largely the result of poor defensive plays by Mackey and Mancini. After the initial setbacks, both goalies shut the door and were key reasons for the Rangers’ win. Domingue and Garand are expected to form the Hartford Wolf Pack’s goaltending tandem this season. Robertson had a disappointing performance, committing multiple defensive zone turnovers that forced his goalies to bail him out. With time running out for Robertson to prove he deserves a spot on the Rangers, his future with the team remains in question. He’s entering the final year of his contract before becoming a restricted free agent, and unless his play improves, an extension may not be forthcoming. Kakko and Cuylle looked comfortable on a line with Chytil, a likely configuration for the Rangers’ third line this season. Kakko, wearing an ‘A,’ played a solid game, particularly in his role on the power play, feeding pucks from behind the net. His defensive game also remained strong. With this being a make-or-break season, the alternate captaincy is a vote of confidence from Laviolette. Cuylle, meanwhile, continues to build on his success from last season and will be closely evaluated as the Rangers decide whether his future lies as a middle-six or bottom-six forward. Brennan Othmann struggled, finishing with no points, a lost fight, and only one shot on goal. While he has a real chance to win a roster spot after appearing in three games for the Rangers last season, he’ll need to step up his play. At the very least, he is likely to be the first call-up in case of injury within the top nine. With competition from players like Brett Berard and Adam Sýkora, Othmann will need to prove he can contribute offensively at even strength, as there’s little room for him on the power play. Next Game: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. EST vs. New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden.

Grades

Forwards

Filip Chytil – A

Will Cuylle – B

Jimmy Vesey – B-

Kaapo Kakko – B-

Alex Belzile – B-

Jonny Brodzinski – C

Adam Sykora – C

Brennan Othmann – C-

Bo Groulx – C-

Anton Blidh – C-

Jaroslav Chmelar – C-

Jake Leschyshyn – D

Defensemen

Victor Mancini – A-

Braden Schneider – B

Brandon Scanlin – B-

Casey Fitzgerald – B-

Connor Mackey – D+

Matthew Robertson – D+

Goalies

Dylan Garand – A

Louis Domingue – A