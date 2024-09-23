Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Yakemchuk, Grebenkin, Nylander & Woll

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a quick look at the team’s first preseason game. Usually, I don’t write about opposition players, but it’s impossible not to mention the Ottawa Senators’ Carter Yakemchuk. He was amazing for his team. It’s also clear that new Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube is installing new systems, and they are far from being implemented. The team looked sloppy on defence.

That said, the Maple Leafs’ offence allowed them to mount a comeback. After the game, Berube talked about a couple of his players. Chief among them was the young Russian Nikita Grebenkin. He seems to be the kind of player Berube likes. Finally, although he let in several goals, other than Max Pacioretty, Joseph Woll was probably the Maple Leafs’ best player in the game.

Item One: Reviewing Game 1 for 2024-25

The Maple Leafs kicked off their preseason with a 6-5 loss to the Senators on Sunday. As with any preseason game, there were both positive takeaways and areas of concern.

The Senators came out strong, outshooting the Maple Leafs 18-3 early in the game. They controlled the pace with an aggressive offense, with Toronto on its heels. A standout for Ottawa was 18-year-old Carter Yakemchuk, a promising young defenseman who displayed his size (at 6-foot-3) and skating power, making life difficult for Maple Leafs defenders. Yakemchuk looked almost like the second coming of another Calgarian – Cale Makar. He put on a show and embarrassed several Maple Leafs on the way to his game-winning overtime goal.

Carter Yakemchuk, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Toronto’s defence was shaky throughout the night, especially the poor puck management behind their net. Ottawa took advantage of Toronto’s sloppiness, repeatedly finding open seams and exposing Toronto’s lack of communication between defensemen and centers. With several new faces on the roster, the defensive pairings looked disjointed, allowing the Senators to maintain offensive control for much of the game. The Maple Leafs’ defence will need time to gel and find their footing as the preseason progresses. They left their goalies hanging out to dry several times.

Item Two: Maple Leafs Mount a Comeback but Fall Short in OT

After a rough start, the Maple Leafs found their stride late in the game, mounting an impressive comeback. Rusty, for much of the night, the team began to click in the third period, with star players leading the charge. William Nylander was a standout, tying the game with under 30 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Nylander’s play was one bright spot, showing his trademark flair and determination. He’s still learning to be a center on defence but is excellent offensively.

This game also marked Craig Berube’s first behind the Maple Leafs’ bench. While the defence faltered, the team’s late rally reflected Berube’s influence. His emphasis on high-intensity practices and a fast-paced, aggressive style of play seemed to spark the team in the third. Though it will take time for the team to fully adopt Berube’s system, the comeback effort was a promising sign of his potential impact.

Item Three: Berube Impressed by Young Nikita Grebenkin

Nikita Grebenkin’s energy was evident throughout the game, though his play wasn’t flawless. The 21-year-old’s physicality was evident and quickly endeared him to Maple Leafs fans. The Scotiabank Arena crowd roared after his fight with former Maple Leaf Adam Gaudette. He’s likely to become a fan favourite if he gets to hang around the big club.

🖊 We’ve signed forward Nikita Grebyonkin to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in 2023-24 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 29, 2024

He seems to have already impressed head coach Berube. “He’s a young kid. I think he’s showing us a lot in camp here, with his strength, size, ability, and he’s trying to impress,” Berube said post-game, acknowledging the young Russian’s effort and tenacity. Grebenkin is earning respect in the locker room, particularly for his willingness to stand up for his teammates.

Grebenkin’s combination of skill, size, and willingness to engage physically has made a strong impression. After recording 41 points in 67 KHL games last season, he’s looking like a potential sleeper to crack the Maple Leafs’ opening-night roster, especially if he continues to show this intensity. His next challenge will be finding the scoresheet while being paired with key players like John Tavares, which could solidify his spot as a legitimate contender for the team’s top nine.

Item Four: Joseph Woll Left Hanging by Toronto’s Offense

Joseph Woll’s performance in Sunday’s preseason game was better than the numbers suggest. He faced a barrage of shots while receiving little offensive support. Mostly, that was due to the team’s lack of defensive organization. Amazingly, with this potent offence, the Senators outshot the Maple Leafs 14-1 in the first period. If it weren’t for Woll, Ottawa could have easily put the game out of reach early. Woll even made a great save on Nikolay Kulemin in the opening period, keeping Toronto within striking distance.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Woll got little help from his teammates. The defensive breakdowns in front of him left him consistently exposed. Only one goal was on him; overall, it was a solid performance. Woll’s work in the first period kept the game competitive. Despite the loss, Woll was arguably Toronto’s best player early on, showing he can handle high-pressure situations.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Although it’s still the preseason, the game revealed strengths and weaknesses for the Maple Leafs. Nylander’s offensive output remains a bright spot, and his potential move to center could bring additional versatility to the lineup. However, defensive breakdowns and goaltending concerns must be addressed before the regular season begins. There’s still time to fine-tune these issues, but the team must focus on tightening their play to meet their lofty expectations.