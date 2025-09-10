Buffalo Sabres’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2025-26

The Buffalo Sabres are staring down the longest active playoff drought in North American pro sports. Fourteen years is a long time to wait, and the 2024-25 season looked, at times, like it might be the year. I had predicted it would be, but a brutal midseason collapse buried any hope. Still, this team isn’t without promise. Key pieces remain, the defense has been strengthened, and some of the younger talent is ready to take on bigger roles.

Related: 3 Keys to Breaking the Sabres’ Playoff Drought in 2025–26

For Buffalo to finally break through, several things must go right. Here are five best-case scenarios that could make the 2025-26 season the one where the drought ends.

Best-Case Scenario 1: Thompson and Tuch Lead the Way Again

Tage Thompson bounced back last season, reminding everyone why he’s considered one of the NHL’s most dangerous big men. At his best, he’s nearly impossible to contain, with a shot that can beat any goalie. Alex Tuch, meanwhile, continues to be the motor that drives Buffalo’s attack with his speed and power.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

If both can stay healthy and deliver 30-plus goal seasons, the Sabres will have the firepower to compete with anyone. The loss of JJ Peterka is a blow, but the hope is that Thompson and Tuch can stabilize the top six and allow younger forwards to grow without too much pressure.

Best-Case Scenario 2: Benson and Kulich Step Up

Replacing Peterka’s production won’t be easy, but two names stand out as the likeliest to fill that void: Zach Benson and Jiri Kulich.

Related: Buffalo Sabres Season Preview: Defensemen

Benson has already proven himself as a reliable two-way forward, and with a bigger role, his playmaking and hockey IQ could shine. Kulich, on the other hand, has shown flashes of being a pure scorer. If he finds chemistry alongside Thompson or Ryan McLeod, he could surprise with a 20-goal campaign.

If both Benson and Kulich take meaningful steps forward, Buffalo’s offense won’t just survive—it could become more balanced than in past years.

Best-Case Scenario 3: Dahlin and the New-Look Defense Carry the Load

For years, Buffalo’s defense has been a weakness. That might finally be changing. Rasmus Dahlin has established himself as one of the league’s premier all-around defensemen. The additions of Michael Kesselring and Conor Timmins, combined with the continued growth of Owen Power and Bowen Byram, give the Sabres their deepest blue line in years.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In a best-case world, Kesselring proves he’s more than just a numbers darling and locks down a top-four role. Power adds some physicality, Byram stays healthy, and Timmins becomes a steady third-pair contributor. Suddenly, Buffalo has a group that can limit chances instead of constantly chasing the game.

Best-Case Scenario 4: Luukkonen Rediscovers His Game

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen regressed in 2024-25. He needs to regain his jam and be the goalie he used to be. That said, he’s still just 26, and the Sabres are hoping that last season was the exception, not the rule.

Related: Sabres News & Rumours: KeyBank Lock, Rosen’s Future & Byram Iffy?

If Luukkonen can get back to the form he showed in 2023-24—a .910 save percentage and the ability to steal games—Buffalo’s ceiling changes dramatically. Alex Lyon is a capable backup, and Devon Levi is waiting for another shot, but this team needs Luukkonen to reclaim his No. 1 status.

Goaltending doesn’t have to be spectacular. It just has to be steady. A bounce-back year from Luukkonen could give the Sabres that stability.

Best-Case Scenario 5: Lindy Ruff Pushes the Right Buttons

Lindy Ruff’s second stint in Buffalo hasn’t been smooth so far. Critics wonder if the game has passed him by, but the veteran coach has also shown flashes of adaptability.

Lindy Ruff, Head Coach of the Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

In the best-case scenario, Ruff finds the right line combinations, trusts the young talent, and leans on his revamped defense to play a more structured style. His familiarity with the market and the franchise means he understands the weight of the drought better than anyone. If he can guide this group through adversity and keep them from spiraling when tough stretches hit, Buffalo will be in the hunt come April.

The Bottom Line: Hope for a Breakthrough

The Sabres don’t need to be perfect to make the playoffs. They need enough to go right at the same time. Thompson and Tuch scoring in bunches, Benson and Kulich stepping forward, Dahlin leading a deeper defense, Luukkonen stabilizing the crease, and Ruff squeezing the best out of his group—that’s the recipe.

Related: The Sabres’ Blue-Collar Sniper: Danny Gare’s Historic Season

For a franchise desperate for a turnaround, this season represents another chance to reset the narrative. The drought has defined Buffalo hockey for far too long. If everything clicks, 2025-26 could finally be the year it ends.