Canada Announces 2026 Women’s Olympics Roster

On Jan. 9, Team Canada announced their women’s ice hockey roster ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The women’s tournament is set to start in just under a month on Feb. 5. The Canadian women’s roster is comprised of players currently competing in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). Canada’s roster is as follows:
Forwards
- Marie-Philip Poulin (Montreal Victoire)
- Laura Stacey (Montreal Victoire)
- Sarah Fillier (New York Sirens)
- Kristin O’Neill (New York Sirens)
- Emily Clark (Ottawa Charge)
- Brianne Jenner (Ottawa Charge)
- Julia Gosling (Seattle Torrent)
- Emma Maltais (Toronto Sceptres)
- Natalie Spooner (Toronto Sceptres)
- Blayre Turnbull (Toronto Sceptres)
- Daryl Watts (Toronto Sceptres)
- Jenn Gardiner (Vancouver Goldeneyes)
- Sarah Nurse (Vancouver Goldeneyes)
Defenders
- Erin Ambrose (Montreal Victorie)
- Kati Tabin (Montreal Victoire)
- Jocelyne Larocque (Ottawa Charge)
- Renata Fast (Toronto Sceptres)
- Ella Shelton (Toronto Sceptres)
- Sophie Jaques (Vancouver Goldeneyes)
- Claire Thompson (Vancouver Goldeneyes)
Goaltenders
- Ann-Renee Desbiens (Montreal Victoire)
- Kayle Osborne (New York Sirens)
- Emerance Maschmeyer (Vancouver Goldeneyes)
Each player on this roster has played in at least one full PWHL season; there is not a single collegiate player on the roster. With a team full of women currently playing in a professional league, Canada will be a team to watch out for.
Canada will play their preliminary match against Finland on Feb. 5 at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. They will close out the day as there are three games scheduled ahead of theirs.