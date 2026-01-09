USA Announces 2026 Women’s Olympics Roster

Ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Team USA has announced their women’s ice hockey roster. Of the 23 players, a large majority currently play in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), while seven are playing at the collegiate level. The USA roster is as follows:

Forwards

Kelly Pannek (Minnesota Frost, PWHL)

Grace Zumwinkle (Minnesota Frost, PWHL)

Kendall Coyne Schofield (Minnesota Frost, PWHL)

Taylor Heise (Minnesota Frost, PWHL)

Britta Curl-Salemme (Minnesota Frost, PWHL)

Hayley Scamurra (Montreal Victoire, PWHL)

Hilary Knight (Seattle Torrent, PWHL)

Alex Carpenter (Seattle Torrent, PWHL)

Hannah Bilka (Seattle Torrent, PWHL)

Joy Dunne (Ohio State University, WCHA)

Tessa Janecke (Penn State University, AHA)

Abbey Murphy (University of Minnesota, WCHA)

Kirsten Simms (University of Wisconsin, WCHA)

Defenders

Megan Keller (Boston Fleet, PWHL)

Haley Winn (Boston Fleet, PWHL)

Lee Stecklein (Minnesota Frost, PWHL)

Cayla Barnes (Seattle Torrent, PWHL)

Rory Guilday (Ottawa Charge, PWHL)

Laila Edwards (University of Wisconsin, WCHA)

Caroline Harvey (University of Wisconsin, WCHA)

Goaltenders

Aerin Frankel (Boston Fleet, PWHL)

Gwyneth Philips (Ottawa Charge, PWHL)

Ava McNaughton (University of Wisconsin, WCHA)

The majority of the roster is made up of PWHL players, but there are a handful of college players in there as well. Of the seven NCAA players, four of them currently play for the University of Wisconsin.

Seattle Torrent captain, Hilary Knight, has already announced that this will be her final Olympic Games.

Another player on the Torrent, Hannah Bilka, will make her Olympic debut, alongside 11 other women, including NCAA players Laila Edwards and Ava McNaughton.

Team USA opens their Olympic competition with a preliminary round game against Czechia on Feb. 5 at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.