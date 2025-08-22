Canadiens’ 10 Best 25 & Younger Players for 2025-26

The Montreal Canadiens have built one of the NHL’s most exciting young cores, and it’s one of the biggest reasons why optimism surrounds the franchise heading into 2025-26. For this ranking, we’re focusing exclusively on players 25 years old and younger. That includes young veterans already producing in the NHL and prospects who are still developing but carry massive potential.

10. Alex Newhook

Rounding out the top ten is Alex Newhook, a versatile forward who brings speed and adaptability to the Canadiens’ lineup. At 24, Newhook has established himself as a middle-six forward capable of playing both centre and wing. While he hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft billing as a consistent offensive producer, he’s proven to be a valuable complementary piece.

Newhook’s biggest strengths are his skating and ability to keep up with faster linemates. He can slot into different spots in the lineup, providing depth and flexibility for head coach Martin St. Louis. If he can find more consistency offensively, Newhook could solidify himself as a long-term fixture in Montreal’s plans.

9. David Reinbacher

The Canadiens’ fifth overall pick in 2023, David Reinbacher represents the future of the Montreal blue line. Still just 20 years old, Reinbacher’s development has been gradual, with injuries slowing his development. Even so, his size, calm presence, and defensive reliability make him a player the organization views as a future top-four defenceman.

Reinbacher may not have the offensive flash of a Lane Hutson, but he projects as a cornerstone defender who can log big minutes, kill penalties, and shut down top competition. If his offensive game grows even modestly, he has the potential to become one of the most important long-term pieces on the team.

8. Kirby Dach

Kirby Dach’s career has been defined by flashes of high-end talent mixed with frustrating injuries. At 24, he’s shown he can be a difference-maker when healthy, using his size, reach, and vision to create offence. Dach can play both centre and wing, and his ability to win puck battles and drive play makes him a valuable player.

The question is health. Dach has missed large stretches of multiple seasons due to injuries, limiting his ability to build consistency. If he can stay in the lineup, he has the potential to be one of Montreal’s most impactful forwards. The Canadiens still believe in him, and 2025-26 will be a key season in proving he can be part of their long-term core.

7. Zachary Bolduc

A new face in the Canadiens’ system, Zachary Bolduc arrives with offensive pedigree. A first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2021, Bolduc has been viewed as a natural scorer with a quick release and strong instincts in the offensive zone. Now 22, he’s entering a pivotal stage in his career as he pushes to prove he can be a reliable top-six forward in the NHL.

For Montreal, Bolduc provides an intriguing option on the wing. He has the finishing ability to complement playmakers like Ivan Demidov or Nick Suzuki, and he is more than a simple scorer.

6. Kaiden Guhle

Kaiden Guhle has already proven himself as a reliable NHL defenceman. At 23, he’s one of Montreal’s most trusted blue-liners in tough situations, often tasked with shutting down opposing top lines. His blend of mobility, physicality, and defensive awareness makes him invaluable, even if his offensive production is not eye-popping.

Guhle’s role is clear: he’s the steady, hard-nosed defender who balances out Montreal’s more offensively inclined blueliners like Hutson. He doesn’t need to record 40 points to be effective. His ability to handle heavy minutes and bring consistency to the back end makes him one of the Canadiens’ most important young players.

5. Juraj Slafkovský

Juraj Slafkovský has taken major steps forward since being drafted first overall in 2022. At 21, he’s developing into the power forward Montreal envisioned, using his size, strength, and puck protection to dominate shifts. The improvement in his confidence and ability to create plays has been noticeable, and he’s become a key piece in Montreal’s top six.

What makes Slafkovský exciting is that he still has room to grow. His shot is powerful, and as he learns to use it more consistently, his goal-scoring numbers should climb. Combined with his ability to play a heavy game and make plays for teammates, Slafkovský could evolve into a true franchise winger. The Canadiens are banking on him becoming that player.

4. Ivan Demidov

Demidov hasn’t played a full NHL season yet, but his potential is sky-high. Drafted third overall in 2024, he has been compared to some of the most creative offensive wingers to come out of Russia in recent years. His hands, vision, and ability to take over games offensively make him one of Montreal’s most tantalizing prospects.

At 19, it’s still early, and there will be an adjustment period, but the Canadiens haven’t had a player with this kind of offensive ceiling in years. Demidov could eventually surpass some of the names ranked ahead of him on this list, but for now, he slots in at number four, with the potential to climb even higher.

3. Cole Caufield

Cole Caufield has already established himself as one of Montreal’s most dynamic offensive players. At 24, he’s a proven goal-scorer with one of the best releases in the NHL. His chemistry with Suzuki has become a focal point of the Canadiens’ attack, and he has the ability to change games in an instant with his scoring touch.

Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield celebrates with his teammates (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

What makes Caufield stand out is not just his shot, but also his ability to find open space. Despite being undersized, he competes hard and has improved his overall game, making him more than just a one-dimensional scorer. As he continues to enter his prime years, Caufield remains a central piece of Montreal’s future.

2. Noah Dobson

The Canadiens’ acquisition of Noah Dobson immediately gave them one of the best young defencemen in the NHL. At 25, he is entering the prime of his career and brings a dynamic blend of size, skill, and offensive production from the back end.

Dobson is a true number-one defenceman, the kind of player who can log 25 minutes a night, run a power play, and match up against top competition. Pairing him with other young talents like Hutson and Guhle gives Montreal one of the league’s deepest young defence corps.

1. Lane Hutson

Hutson claims the top spot as the Canadiens’ best player 25 and under. At 21, he has already captured the imagination of fans and the wider NHL thanks to his creativity, vision, and offensive brilliance from the blue line. His Calder Trophy-winning rookie season showed that concerns about his size were overblown.

Hutson is a game-changer. His ability to quarterback a power play, transition the puck, and create offence makes him one of the most exciting young defencemen in the NHL. While his defensive game is still developing, his offensive impact is undeniable.

The Canadiens’ under-25 group highlights why the future in Montreal looks so bright. From established stars like Hutson, Dobson, and Caufield to high-upside talents like Demidov and Reinbacher, the Canadiens have assembled a core that can grow together for years to come.