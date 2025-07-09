Canadiens’ Goalie Prospect Radkov Reflects on Draft Surprise & Path Forward

It has been a busy period for Arseni Radkov. The young netminder was first picked by the Montreal Canadiens 82nd overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Then, he was selected in the first round with the 33rd pick by the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Radkov is now confirmed to line up with the Armada for the 2025-26 QMJHL campaign. Moreover, he’s also taking part in the Habs development camp. In this translated interview, Radkov talks about his draft surprise, development plans, key mentors, and Belarusian goaltending.

** You can read the original interview in Russian at sports.ru here **

Radkov was surprised to be drafted by the Habs. And also by his position. “The first thing I felt was surprise,” the netminder confirms. “Honestly, I didn’t expect to be picked that high. I thought I’d go a bit later in the draft, but I want to thank Montreal for the confidence and trust they’ve shown in me. A huge thank you, of course, goes to my family — my dad, mom, and sister — who’ve always supported me on this challenging journey. Without their help, I probably wouldn’t have made it. I’d also like to give special thanks to all the coaches who have worked with me, especially Artyom Yatskevich. I’ve been in contact with him since childhood, and we still work together every summer. It means a lot to have someone like Artyom Yatskevich — both as a coach and a person — in my life.”

Radkov and His Future

Moreover, the young netminder seems to already have a clear mind on his future. “I’m not trying to predict anything just yet. The draft is only the beginning. My plan is to play another year at the junior level, and then spend 3–4 years in college hockey,” he says. Radkov is committed to playing for the University of Massachusetts starting in the 2026-27 season. “I know it’s a long road, and I’ll need to perform well at every level, in every season, and in every game to keep the interest of a historic club like Montreal alive — and to keep progressing toward my ultimate goal: reaching the NHL. As for French… I haven’t started learning it yet (smiles), but I think if I get the chance to play and spend more time there, it won’t be a problem.”

Radkov was drafted quite high for a goalie with the 82nd overall pick. But he doesn’t seem to be scared. “Yes, it’s definitely a high pick,” the goalie explains. “As I said, it was a bit of a surprise for me. But honestly, it just gives me more motivation to keep moving forward. I understand that if I was drafted that high, people see potential in me. Now it all depends on me — how I justify that trust and how I continue to develop to reach my peak and earn a spot with a team like Montreal.”

Arseni Radkov, HC Rubin Tyumen (Photo credit: HC Rubin Tyumen)

Before getting picked in the CHL Import Draft, it looked like he had some cards in front of himself. Radkov carefully considered all his options. “At the moment, I can’t say anything definitive. There’s an offer on the table from Russia to return to the team in Tyumen, where I played last season. I’m still considering my options, but I think I’ll make a decision soon, as the new season is approaching quickly. Right now, I’m training on my own, and I expect to join a team soon — whichever one it ends up being — and I’ll do my best to play the best hockey I can.”

Belarusian Goalies on the Rise

This year’s draft saw two Belarusian goaltenders selected, with the Buffalo Sabres drafting Yevgeni Prokhorov with the 199th overall pick. “It’s definitely a big event for our country and for Belarusian hockey as a whole,” Radkov says. “I think it once again proves that we have very dedicated and hardworking people in Belarus who pay attention to every detail. Thanks to their efforts, we’re seeing more and more young players being drafted each year and showing good results in both the KHL and NHL. I believe it’s only going to get better with time.”

Arseni Radkov, HC Rubin Tyumen (Photo credit: HC Rubin Tyumen)

“As for the goaltending position in Belarus — we have a lot of professionals. Sergei Bondarenko, who works with Dinamo-Shinnik in the MHL and was with me on the national junior team, is a great specialist who focuses on the smallest details. You really feel your progress when working with him. I’m sure Yevgeni Prokhorov would agree — goalies at Shinnik have had plenty of opportunities for development, and we’re thankful to everyone involved in hockey in our country. As I said, a lot is being done today to support players in Belarus.”

Radkov’s career trajectory is heading upwards — he now has all the tools to become an NHL goaltender, and he will be an interesting player to follow in the next few years.