The Boston University to Devils Pipeline Is at Its Peak

For the first time in years, there are two New Jersey Devils prospects hailing from Boston University who will likely find themselves on the main roster in the coming seasons.

Goaltender Mikhail Yegorov and forward Shane Lachance recently participated in the Devils’ development camp, showcasing the skills they’ve developed during their time in Beantown. Coached by two-time Stanley Cup champion and former Devil Jay Pandolfo, Lachance and Yegorov encompass the future talent coming to New Jersey.

Yegorov, known for his big smile and all-around good-natured personality, draws some similarities to the Devils’ great, Martin Brodeur. “In their demeanor, composure, and calmness in the net, I see some similarities there. Being humble, caring about their teammates, and taking responsibility is something that Yegorov does as well. Marty was the same way,” Pandolfo said about the Hall of Famer and future Devil.

The hockey program at BU, combined with the coaching from Pandolfo, led the two prospects to the NCAA Frozen Four this past April at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. After a devastating loss to Western Michigan, Lachance skated over to Yegorov, consoling his teammate and good friend. The two players have shared their excitement to continue as teammates at the NHL level, ready to reunite once again in black and red.

Mikhail Yegorov

Yegorov had no idea he’d be playing at Boston University in 2024, let alone as the starting goaltender in the NCAA Frozen Four at Enterprise Arena. The 6-foot-5 Russian-born Devils prospect had an unconventional start to his collegiate career with BU, receiving a penalty for stepping on the ice too early in his rookie debut against rival Boston College.

A significant presence in net, Yegorov had an unbelievable freshman career with the Terriers, boasting a .927 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.15 goals-against average (GAA). Known as “Big Mike” by his teammates and fans, Yegorov was thrilled to be a part of development camp, persistently expressing his gratitude for being a part of the Devils program, saying in an interview, “I’m just trying to enjoy life. This place is the best place that I can be right now.”

Yegorov’s humility is not the only thing Devils fans have taken note of. Beyond his bubbly personality, the netminder is a formidable presence on the ice and is constantly working to improve his skill between the pipes – a trait that is crucial for the starting goaltender, especially the future one for the Devils.

Shane Lachance

Under the coaching guidance of Pandolfo, Lachance, the grandson of legendary former Terrier head coach Jack Parker and son of Scott Lachance, the head of US scouting for the Devils, excelled in his two seasons at BU, becoming the first sophomore captain in team history.

Lachance has 57 points in two seasons as a Terrier and is known for using his height to his advantage and scoring gritty goals in the crease. In his sophomore campaign, he ranked fifth on the team in points (30), goals (12), and assists (18), and earned a reputation as a leader on and off the ice.

Shane Lachance, Boston University (Photo credit: Matt Woolverton)

Under Pandolfo’s coaching, Lachance and Yegorov join the growing list of players and coaches making their way to the NHL, including former Devils coach and current head coach of the Minnesota Wild, John Hynes, Utica Comets forward Max Willman, and forward Shane Bowers (who was recently traded to the San Jose Sharks).

The Devils’ core has continued to develop over the years, and with the addition of Yegorov and Lachance, the Devils’ future is bright.

Jay Pandolfo

After his first season at BU, Pandolfo was drafted by the Devils, 32nd overall in the 1993 NHL Draft. He opted to return to Boston for three more seasons, where he led his team to a national championship and earned the Hockey East Player of the Year award in his senior season, finishing his collegiate career with 169 points (79 goals, 90 assists).

Pandolfo played the bulk of his professional career in New Jersey, winning two Stanley Cups and tallying 223 career points in his 13 seasons with the Devils, while serving as an alternate captain from 2006 until 2008.

Pandolfo retired from the NHL in 2014 and returned to BU in 2022, becoming the 13th head coach for the program. He made an immediate impact, taking his team to three consecutive Frozen Four appearances and coaching Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson and Hobey Baker winner Macklin Celebrini.

Jay Pandolfo, New Jersey Devils (Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

Several players and coaches began their careers wearing scarlet and white in Boston, playing for a school that bleeds hockey with some very notable names of the past and present in the NHL.

The highly regarded NCAA college hockey program competes in the competitive Hockey East conference, producing players such as 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini, Jack Eichel, and Clayton Keller.

In recent history, a few new names have been added to the 101 former Terrier count in the NHL, including Lachance and Yegorov. The two new prospects will look to follow in Pandolfo’s footsteps, eager to bring their talent to the Devils in the next year and beyond.