Oilers’ Best Pieces to Use in Offseason Trades

It seems as though the offseason action in the NHL has come to a sort of halt at the moment. Free agency has died down and the trade market dried up even earlier. However, it’s still reasonably early in the offseason and lots of moves can still take place. The Oilers said at one point they wanted to make some changes and since most of the free agents have been snatched up, the trade route may be the best option. Edmonton has a few possibilities in terms of trade packages should an opportunity arise.

Related: Oilers Should Be All-in on Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin

The Oilers have made a few trades already since the end of the postseason, like shipping off forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Evander Kane. They also just yesterday (July 8) made a prospect trade that brought in Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Management could still be on the hunt for more, and they have some assets to make that happen. Let’s take a look at some potential trade bait for the Oilers this summer.

Adam Henrique

Once acquired via trade, Adam Henrique could be a key trade piece for the Oilers. Henrique joined the team at the deadline of the 2023-24 season and was a key piece in their run to the Stanley Cup Final that season. He recorded seven points that postseason and was rewarded with a two-year deal the following summer. In his first full season with the team in 2024-25, he tallied just 27 points in 81 games playing primarily in the bottom-six. He had a quiet playoff season as well this past spring, prompting conversation about his departure.

Edmonton Oilers Adam Henrique celebrates a goal (Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

The Oilers have reportedly asked the veteran forward to waive his no-trade clause, however, he declined. So while he could be an important piece in a possible trade, Edmonton has a hurdle to overcome there. If Henrique truly doesn’t want to move, his $3 million cap hit will remain on the roster and likely active all season long. They will just have to hope he has a big season in the late stages of his career.

Max Jones

An Oiler that many may have forgotten, but he’s still kicking around. Max Jones was acquired as part of the three-team trade that got Trent Frederic to Edmonton. He appeared in 19 games for the team, and although he only registered two points, he showed his worth through gritty and physical play and dropped the gloves if needed. He would be a good addition to a lot of teams around the league who need a bottom-six guy who will play his heart out.

Jones is the kind of player who would be a sort of “throw in” in a trade; like how he was in the Frederic trade. He is a good asset to use who makes a reasonable $1 million per year. While he may start out this next season in the American Hockey League (AHL), assuming he isn’t moved, he is someone to be considered if the Oilers are trying to put together a trade package.

Roby Jarventie

A prospect who wasn’t initially drafted by the Oilers could be a great trading chip should Edmonton make a deal. Roby Jarventie was drafted 33rd overall by the Ottawa Senators back in 2020 and played a few very strong seasons in their farm system. He even appeared in a few games with the big club in the 2023-24 season. He was dealt to the Oilers last summer, and although being injured most of this past season, he is still a very valuable player in the system. He has been a consistent producer everywhere he’s played.

Roby Jarventie, former Ottawa Senator (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jarventie has a lot of potential and is a good guy to throw into a trade for a big fish for Edmonton, but it’s obviously not to single him out as a person. The Oilers have a deep system that has a few players who could be good pieces to a trade. Jarventie, as mentioned, has NHL experience, has been solid in the AHL and is young enough to still be a draw for a team on the upswing. While he is someone the Oilers probably want to keep and develop, they have to consider the “win now” mode they are in.

Draft Picks – Put Them All on the Table

It’s pretty simple, and I mentioned it before. The Oilers are in “win now” mode. This means that draft picks are trading chips, not picks to be used on draft day. Rebuilding teams love nothing more than stocking up on contending teams’ high picks, so why not feed the beast? Edmonton already doesn’t have a first-round pick in 2026 due to the very profitable trade for Jake Walman last season. They are also without fourth and fifth-round picks next year, as well as no fourth-rounder in 2027. They have many more picks they can spend from the next couple of drafts.

Having a strong farm system is obviously something every general manager wants, but that has its limits when you are trying to win it all. You have to be able to deal away your high picks and young talent to bring in the necessary pieces to win. The Oilers have some great players in their system and under contract that they don’t need to rely on the draft right now. The focus is all on the ultimate goal right now.

Oilers’ general manager Stan Bowman should be open to any and all options that are put in front of him. While some players are obviously untouchable, he should still have a lot to work with. We will see if any kind of deal gets done before the new season begins this fall.